East St. Louis looking for seventh boys basketball coach since 2014

After just 13 games, Fernando Stevenson has resigned as the boys basketball coach at East St. Louis High School.
East St. Louis Athletics Director Leonard Manley said Wednesday morning that Stevenson, who guided the Flyers to a 7-6 record, submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday, citing a desire to “spend more time with his family.”
“I want to say that coaching at my alma mater was magical for me,” Stevenson said in an email. “I felt that I could bring a dimension to the boys team that could propel it to the next level. East St. Louis has been wonderful to me as a player, coach and an employee. I am eternally grateful to District 189 for putting me in a position to remove a bucket-list item. I wish my successor all the best.”
Stevenson, a guidance counselor at East Side, became the Flyers’ interim coach 11 days before the season. He replaced Stetson Hairston, who was suspended after a profanity-laced rant during a practice that was caught on an audio recording.
Never miss a local story.
Manley said the district hopes to have another interim coach in place late Wednesday. That person will make the seventh head coach to lead the Flyers since 2014.
“Fernando was here on an interim basis anyway,” Manley said. “He came to me (Tuesday) and said he wanted to spend more time with his kids and family. I think he has a son playing and he wanted to watch him a little more.
“These kids on this basketball team have been through a lot with all of the coaching changes. But it’s a resilient group of kids we have here.”
Stevenson, 44, graduated from East St. Louis and was an assistant coach at the school for eight years under the late Dennis Brooks. Stevenson also was an assistant coach for two seasons under Harry Statham at McKendree University, his alma mater.
The Flyers were 2-2 at the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic last week. They played two games without 6-foot-8 senior Joe Reece, who transferred to East St. Louis from Vashon before the season.
Reece, an Old Dominion recruit, did not start in the Flyers’ 76-66 victory over Urbana in the first round of the tournament, although he came off the bench and had 21 points and eight rebounds.
Reece started the next two games, losses to Collinsville and Edwardsville, but was not available to play in the tournament finale against Oakville, a game East Side won to finish in seventh place. Stevenson said after the game that Reece was sidelined by the flu.
East St. Louis, which began the season winning four of five games, will play host to Granite City at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a Southwestern Conference.
Hairston, a former assistant coach at Southwestern Illinois College and a standout at Belleville East and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, was hired last April just weeks after East St. Louis native Phillip Gilbert was relieved of his coaching duties after leading the Flyers to a 32-22 record the past two years.
Comments