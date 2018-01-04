Belleville West climbs a spot on Illinois 4A basketball poll

More Videos

Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot 0:41

Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot

Pause
Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 2:02

Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis

Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather 1:18

Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 0:41

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses

19 members of area family attended SWIC 1:23

19 members of area family attended SWIC

Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville 1:22

Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:13

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 1:34

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

  • Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot

    Belleville West senior guard Malachi Smith scored with 1.7 seconds left to give the Maroons a win over Confluence Academy in the quarterfinals of the 75th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament.

Belleville West senior guard Malachi Smith scored with 1.7 seconds left to give the Maroons a win over Confluence Academy in the quarterfinals of the 75th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com
Belleville West senior guard Malachi Smith scored with 1.7 seconds left to give the Maroons a win over Confluence Academy in the quarterfinals of the 75th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com

Boys Basketball

Belleville West climbs a spot on Illinois 4A basketball poll

By Todd Eschman

teschman@bnd.com

January 04, 2018 10:36 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 27 MINUTES AGO

Two metro-east teams made the cut at the top of their respective classes in the Illinois Associated Press high school boys basketball poll.

The Belleville West Maroons, fresh off their first Centralia Holiday Tournament championship in 14 years, climbed a spot to No. 3 in class 4A. West is 12-1 and plays Alton in Southwestern Conference play Friday then faces Poplar Bluff, Mo. at the Highland Shootout on Saturday.

In Class 1A, 13-3 Okawville fell form No. 3 to No. 8 after two losses and a fourth place finish at the Mascoutah Tournament.

Other teams received votes. East St. Louis received votes in 3A and Wesclin finished just outside the Top 10 in 1A.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Simeon (10)

11-2

100

1

2. Curie

10-2

89

3

3. Belleville West

12-1

74

4

4. Whitney Young

13-3

57

2

5. Niles North

13-0

52

8

6. Danville

11-2

47

6

7. Normal West

10-2

41

NR

8. Oak Park River Forest

9-2

32

5

9. Bloomington

11-3

14

7

10. Normal Community

12-2

13

NR

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 11. Moline 7. Bolingbrook 4. Rockford Jefferson 4. Lincoln Park 2. Naperville North 2. Quincy 1.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Morgan Park (9)

10-5

98

1

2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) (1)

10-2

83

4

3. Springfield Lanphier

11-1

82

3

4. Hillcrest

11-4

60

6

5. DePaul College Prep

11-3

52

2

6. Springfield Southeast

10-2

42

NR

7. Alton Marquette

13-0

39

9

8. St. Rita

9-7

36

7

9. North Lawndale

11-2

30

NR

10. Centralia

9-2

19

8

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 15. Champaign Central 14. Morton 10. East St. Louis 8. Murphysboro 6. Carbondale 3. Richwoods 2. Marion 2. Galesburg 1.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Orr (13)

11-2

130

1

2. Pinckneyville

13-1

105

2

3. Winnebago

11-1

60

4

(tie)Hamilton (West Hancock)

15-0

60

NR

5. Williamsville

10-0

52

9

6. Teutopolis

9-1

50

5

7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

13-1

46

NR

8. Monticello

8-1

40

3

9. Eldorado

15-0

29

T10

10. Bureau Valley

11-2

13

NR

Others receiving votes: Trenton Wesclin 11. Rock Island Alleman 11. Effingham St. Anthony 11. Corliss 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7. Bloomington Central Catholic 6. Chicago Uplift 6. Princeton 4. Leo 4. Petersburg PORTA 4. Momence 3. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Hope Academy 1.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (4)

11-2

95

1

2. East Dubuque

14-0

91

5

3. DePue (1)

13-1

79

4

4. Winchester-West Central (1)

16-0

78

7

5. Aurora Christian (6)

13-0

62

NR

6. Annawan

11-2

58

2

7. Sterling Newman

12-2

44

NR

8. Okawville

13-3

37

3

9. Payson Seymour

11-1

33

NR

10. Newark

8-4

14

8

Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 11. Milford 10. New Berlin 8. Polo 8. Providence-St. Mel 8. Chicago (Hope) 7. Champaign Judah Christian 6. Lena-Winslow 5. Cairo 4. North Greene 1. Cissna Park 1.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot 0:41

Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot

Pause
Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 2:02

Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis

Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather 1:18

Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 0:41

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses

19 members of area family attended SWIC 1:23

19 members of area family attended SWIC

Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville 1:22

Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:13

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 1:34

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

  • Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois

    Mark Smith chooses Illinois over Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky and Ohio State, to continue his basketball career.

Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois

View More Video