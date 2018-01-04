Belleville West climbs a spot on Illinois 4A basketball poll

Two metro-east teams made the cut at the top of their respective classes in the Illinois Associated Press high school boys basketball poll.
The Belleville West Maroons, fresh off their first Centralia Holiday Tournament championship in 14 years, climbed a spot to No. 3 in class 4A. West is 12-1 and plays Alton in Southwestern Conference play Friday then faces Poplar Bluff, Mo. at the Highland Shootout on Saturday.
In Class 1A, 13-3 Okawville fell form No. 3 to No. 8 after two losses and a fourth place finish at the Mascoutah Tournament.
Other teams received votes. East St. Louis received votes in 3A and Wesclin finished just outside the Top 10 in 1A.
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
The Associated Press
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simeon (10)
11-2
100
1
2. Curie
10-2
89
3
3. Belleville West
12-1
74
4
4. Whitney Young
13-3
57
2
5. Niles North
13-0
52
8
6. Danville
11-2
47
6
7. Normal West
10-2
41
NR
8. Oak Park River Forest
9-2
32
5
9. Bloomington
11-3
14
7
10. Normal Community
12-2
13
NR
Others receiving votes: Fenwick 11. Moline 7. Bolingbrook 4. Rockford Jefferson 4. Lincoln Park 2. Naperville North 2. Quincy 1.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Morgan Park (9)
10-5
98
1
2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) (1)
10-2
83
4
3. Springfield Lanphier
11-1
82
3
4. Hillcrest
11-4
60
6
5. DePaul College Prep
11-3
52
2
6. Springfield Southeast
10-2
42
NR
7. Alton Marquette
13-0
39
9
8. St. Rita
9-7
36
7
9. North Lawndale
11-2
30
NR
10. Centralia
9-2
19
8
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 15. Champaign Central 14. Morton 10. East St. Louis 8. Murphysboro 6. Carbondale 3. Richwoods 2. Marion 2. Galesburg 1.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Orr (13)
11-2
130
1
2. Pinckneyville
13-1
105
2
3. Winnebago
11-1
60
4
(tie)Hamilton (West Hancock)
15-0
60
NR
5. Williamsville
10-0
52
9
6. Teutopolis
9-1
50
5
7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
13-1
46
NR
8. Monticello
8-1
40
3
9. Eldorado
15-0
29
T10
10. Bureau Valley
11-2
13
NR
Others receiving votes: Trenton Wesclin 11. Rock Island Alleman 11. Effingham St. Anthony 11. Corliss 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7. Bloomington Central Catholic 6. Chicago Uplift 6. Princeton 4. Leo 4. Petersburg PORTA 4. Momence 3. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Hope Academy 1.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Colfax Ridgeview (4)
11-2
95
1
2. East Dubuque
14-0
91
5
3. DePue (1)
13-1
79
4
4. Winchester-West Central (1)
16-0
78
7
5. Aurora Christian (6)
13-0
62
NR
6. Annawan
11-2
58
2
7. Sterling Newman
12-2
44
NR
8. Okawville
13-3
37
3
9. Payson Seymour
11-1
33
NR
10. Newark
8-4
14
8
Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 11. Milford 10. New Berlin 8. Polo 8. Providence-St. Mel 8. Chicago (Hope) 7. Champaign Judah Christian 6. Lena-Winslow 5. Cairo 4. North Greene 1. Cissna Park 1.
