Belleville West climbs a spot on Illinois 4A basketball poll

Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot Belleville West senior guard Malachi Smith scored with 1.7 seconds left to give the Maroons a win over Confluence Academy in the quarterfinals of the 75th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament. Belleville West senior guard Malachi Smith scored with 1.7 seconds left to give the Maroons a win over Confluence Academy in the quarterfinals of the 75th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com

