Granite City boys team upsets East St. Louis

Granite City scored a Southwestern Conference upset with a 51-49 win over East St. Louis on Friday.
Junior Davontay Mason scored with one second left to give the Warriors their second straight victory.
“It was a real team win, and the kids are feeling good about themselves right now,” said first-year Granite City coach Gerald Moore. “It was like the basketball gods gave us the opportunity.”
It was the Flyers’ first game with Mark Chambers on their bench. Chambers was appointed interim head coach after the sudden resignation of Fernando Stevenson on Tuesday.
Moore said the sudden change factored in the outcome of the game.
“East Side has a lot going on,” he said. “It was an opportunity for us to catch them off balance. We prepared in a way so as to make the players had to make their own calls on the court. I know coach Chairs, and he’s a good guy, but he doesn’t know those kids, and they don’t know him because he’s only been with them for two days.”
Emmitt Gordon, who got the assist on the game-winning basket, and Zidane Moore each scored a game-high 16 points to lead Granite City. Justin Wiley added 12.
East Side shot just 35 percent from the field in the loss. James Collins scored a team-high 12 points, and senior Joe Reece posted his sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Terrence Hagrove Jr. was held to nine points in the Flyers’ loss.
East St. Louis, which received votes in the Illinois Associated Press 4A poll, has now lost three of its past four games. The Flyers (7-7) next play at home against Alton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Granite City, which has won back-to-back games to improve to 4-11, will play host to Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Granite City
13
12
14
12
—
51
E. St. Louis
20
12
8
9
—
49
Granite City (51):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
East St. Louis (49):
James Collins 12, Joe Reece 11, Terrance Hargrove Jr. 9, Jaylin McClendon 8, Imunique Williams 7, Gilmore 1, Traeveion Jones 1
Totals:
FG-18 (5 3-point FG) FT-8/15 PF-11.
Columbia wins again, beats Central
Columbia defeated Central 46-42 in Cahokia Conference action Friday.
The Eagles have now won eight of their past nine games. Jordan Holmes led the way with 21 points and six rebounds. Jon Peterson added 17 points with five rebounds.
Central got 15 points from Camden Wempe and 11 from Tyler Joest.
Columbia (9-5) next plays at Highland at 3 p.m. Saturday. Central (7-7) plays at Salem at 6 p.m. Friday.
Columbia
10
13
12
11
—
46
Central
8
12
15
7
—
42
Columbia (46):
Jordan Holmes 21, Jon Peterson 17, Cole Khoury 4, Jacob O’Connor 4
Totals:
FG-14 (3 3-point FG) FT-15/21 PF-15.
Central (42):
Camden Wempe 15, Tyler Joest 11, Simon Thomas 9, Mason Weems 5, Parker Loepker 2
Totals:
FG-15 (2 3-point FG) FT-10/17 PF-17.
Wesclin bounces back with win over Freeburg
Wesclin rebounded from its loss in the championship game of the Duster Thomas Holiday Tournament last weekend to defeat Freeburg 49-46 on Friday.
The Warriors, ranked No. 8 in the latest Associated Press 2A poll, were led by Nate Brede’s 15 points. Hunter Ottensmeier added 14.
Wesclin (11-2) next travels to Carlyle for a 7:45 p.m. game Tuesday. Freeburg (7-9) plays at Carlyle at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Wesclin
10
12
14
13
—
49
Freeburg
7
16
8
15
—
46
Wesclin (49):
Nate Brede 15, Hunter Ottensmeier 14, Mick Stephens 9, Brandon Courtney 5, Justin Kellogg 3, Blake Rakers 3
Totals:
FG-16 (7 3-point FG) FT-10/13 PF-14.
Freeburg (46):
Zach Muir 13, Carson Smith 9, Quinn Haug 8, Luke Ervie 7, Owen Smith 6, Connor Diecker 2, Greg Cockrell 1
Totals:
FG-17 (3 3-point FG) FT-9/18 PF-16.
Jerseyville tops Triad
Coby Gibson scored 17 points, and Kurt Hall pitched in 10 to lead Jerseyville to a 65-45 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Triad.
Jerseyville improved to 7-7.
Triad (8-7) plays host to Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jerseyville
18
15
16
16
—
65
Triad
7
14
11
13
—
45
Jerseyville (65):
Coby Gibson 17, Blake Wittman 12, Kurt Hall 10, Tucker Shalley 8, Lucas Ross 7, AJ Shaw 7, Matthew Jackson 2, Tom Rexing 2
Totals:
FG-28 (4 3-point FG) FT-5/12 PF-20.
Triad (45):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Gibault falls to CM
JaQuan Adams scored 21 points, and Caden Clark added 15 to lead Civic Memorial to a 54-46 nonconference win over Gibault.
Gibault has lost 12 games in a row to fall to 2-12. The Hawks next play at Roxana at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gibault
4
15
15
12
—
46
Civic Mem.
15
13
16
10
—
54
Gibault (46):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Civic Memorial (54):
JaQuan Adams 21, Caden Clark 15, Bryce Zupan 8, Will Buhs 5, Geoffrey Withers 5
Totals:
FG-22 (4 3-point FG) FT-6/9 PF-10.
Marissa tops New Athens
Marissa improved to 6-7 on the season with a 47-29 win over New Athens.
The Meteors next play at home against Red Bud at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. New Athens fell to 5-7.
Marissa
11
10
16
10
—
47
New Athens
6
14
5
4
—
29
Marissa (47):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
New Athens (29):
Jaxon Heintz 10, Landon Deutschman 8, George Schneider 6, Joel Mattingly 5
Totals:
FG-13 (2 3-point FG) FT-1/7 PF-17.
