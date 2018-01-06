Rockhurst defeats Edwardsville despite big game by Tigers’ Marinko

Rockhurst senior Xavier Rhodes scored 16 points and was named MVP of the game Saturday, but the Edwardsville Tigers didn’t go quietly.
The Hawklets (8-3) on two occasions missed front ends of one-and-ones to give Edwardsville a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds. The Tigers (10-4), however, couldn’t convert and fell 53-50 in the Highland Shootout.
First, junior Malik Robinson missed an uncontested 3-pointer from the right wing. Then, with 3.7 seconds left, Rockhurst junior Dalen Ridgnal stole Robinson’s inbounds pass intended for senior Caleb Strohmeier, and Rockhurst ran out the clock.
“You need to have a play to score from anywhere at any time,” Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo said. “I don’t think my guys had a real good idea of what we were trying to do there, and that’s my fault. We should have got a (shot). I don’t blame the guys. We didn’t make the right read, but that’s because we haven’t practiced it enough.
“But the game was a lot more than that. My guys did a great job against a really good team. My guys battled and really played well.”
Senior guard Jack Marinko finished with a game-high 29 points for the Tigers after scoring 36 on Friday in a victory over O’Fallon. Strohmeier dropped in 14 points.
“He’s kind of an old-school ballplayer,” Rockhurst coach Pete Campbell said of the 6-foot Marinko. “I respect the heck of out his game. He doesn’t talk; he just plays. He’s wonderful at using screens away from the ball. He moves without the ball better than any player I’ve seen so far. He knows how to curl and fade.
“Even when you know what’s coming, he’s still able to get his shot off. He’s one of those players that when he shoots it, you’re surprised if it doesn’t go in – even when you defend it well. Fortunately for us, he missed a few.”
Rhodes had a steal and a layup at the end of the third quarter as Edwardsville held the ball for a final shot. After the layup, which put Rockhurst ahead 45-38, Rhodes raced to the other end of the court for a blocked shot as time ran out.
“The fullcourt effort on his part was tremendous,” Campbell said. “He’s been our point guard since he was a sophomore. He doesn’t come off the floor too much.”
Highland 57, Columbia 52
Columbia was seemingly in firm control with a 37-22 lead when the Bulldogs called a timeout with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter. Highland closed the quarter with a 26-3 run that paved the way for its hard-fought victory.
Junior Sam LaPorta scored a game-high 19 points and junior Brady Feldman had 18 points, including three 3-pointers in the key third quarter for the Bulldogs (11-5).
“It was a nice run we had,” the 6-4 LaPorta said. “Some guys stepped up and made some really good shots for us. That was big in the comeback.
“We had a great desire to win. We didn’t want to get put out on our own homecourt like we did last year in the shootout. We got blown out (by Rockhurst). We weren’t going to allow that to happen again. We had really good fight in us.”
During the run, LaPorta said confidence was overflowing.
“I see a shot go up and I’m thinking, ‘That’s going in,’ when we’re rolling like that,” LaPorta said. “I feel like every shot we take is going to find the bottom of the net.”
Highland coach Brian Perkes credited his players. In this case, Highland’s pressure defense and its 3-point shooting fueled the comeback.
“Sometimes it’s the kids. It was the kids this time,” Perkes said. “We just said, ‘You guys have got to play.’ They certainly turned it up a notch. I don’t remember everything that happened, but I know we had a bunch of kids step up and hit some 3s for us and get us going. We’re a pretty talented ballclub and we knew we weren’t playing well. But Columbia is pretty talented, too. That’s a hell of a win for us.”
The Eagles got withing 53-52 when sophomore Jacob O’Connor hit a 3-pointer out of the corner with 11 seconds left. Senior Stephan Schniers made two free throws to put Highland ahead 55-52 with 9.9 seconds left. Columbia senior Jared Germain had a good look at the rim, but missed a potenital game-tying 3-pointer.
Senior Jordan Holmes led the Eagles (9-6) with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
“We played seven really good quarters (Friday) and today,” said Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom, whose team defeated Central 46-42 on Friday. “Unfortunately, one quarter cost us from having two wins. (The Bulldogs’) defense fed their offense. Feldman hit three big 3s and the momentum shifted big-time.”
Columbia led 31-22 at halftime, but Sandstrom was disappointed because he believed the lead would have been larger.
“We gave up seven points because we didn’t get matched up in defensive transition,” he said. “Otherwise, the half would have been a 15-, 16-point lead.”
Whitfield 63, Carbondale 62, OT
Missouri recruit Torrence Watson connected on a short jumper with 14 seconds remaining ini overtime, then blocked a shot by Terriers senior Darius Beane as time expired.
Beane, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale recruit, sent the game into overtime with a 10-foot baseline jumper with four seconds remaining in regulation.
Named MVP of the game, Watson led all scorers with 22 points and added seven rebounds. Aurelio Stucco added four 3-point field goals and 13 points for Whitfield (9-4) while Amechi Ramsey had 12 points.
Beane led a quartet of players in double figures for Carbonale (10-4) with 19 points. Clayton Greer added 12, while Davaris Macklin (11) and Zanidrelle Johnson (10) also were in double figures.
Comments