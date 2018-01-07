Belleville East girls fall to Parkway North

Girls Basketball
Behind Je’Naiya Davis’ 28 points, Parkway North defeated Belleville East 57-45 on Saturday at the St. Joseph’s Shootout.
Amaya Stovall also scored 21 points to trip up East, which had won nine of its past 10 games.
The Lancers were led by B’Aunce Carter’s 12 points with Bryce Dowell pitching in 11 and Brittney Nitz adding 10. Junior Kaylah Rainey was held to seven points.
Belleville East (11-7) next plays at Belleville West on Tuesday. Parkway North improved to 10-3.
Althoff knocks off Marquette
Althoff used a 16-8 third-quarter advantage to outlast Marquette 49-46.
Anaya Davis led the way for the Crusaders with 11 points, while Tiffani Siekmann and Mary Wessel each pitched in nine.
Althoff improved to 10-11 with five games remaining. The Crusaders will host Mount Vernon on Monday.
Freeburg wins showdown with Waterloo
Freeburg scored a big 37-30 win over Okawville on Saturday.
Okawville started the season with 12 wins in its first 13 games, but without all-state guard Maddie Hackstadt, the Rockets have dropped four in a row.
Freeburg, meanwhile, has now won five of six, including Saturday’s come-from-behind win. Kayla Mueller led the way with 12 points and six rebounds. Colleen Cockrell added eight points.
Freeburg (10-4) will next host Wesclin at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Okawville (12-5) is at home against Wesclin on Thursday.
Mater Dei wins big at Waterloo
Mater Dei stretched its winning streak to five games with a decisive 68-34 victory over Waterloo.
Myah Beckmann led the Knights with 19 points. Kierra Winkeler scored 15 points with eight rebounds, and Abby Braundmeier added 13 points with eight rebounds.
Waterloo was led by Sydney Luedeman’s 16 points.
Mater Dei (13-5) next plays Marquette at 6 p.m. Monday. Waterloo (2-11) plays at Triad on Monday.
Bonaldi leads Columbia over Triad
Sophia Bonaldi scored a game-high 12 points to lead Columbia to a 36-19 nonconference win over Triad.
Bonaldi also had a game-high eight rebounds, while Whitney Edwards contributed 11 points and seven boards for the Eagles.
It was the fourth win in a row for Columbia and the Eagles’ ninth win in their past 10 games.
Ali Barisch led Triad with seven points.
Columbia (12-6) next play Waterloo at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Triad, which has lost four in a row to fall to 6-8, hosts Waterloo on Monday.
Boys Basketball
Mater Dei falls short of Marquette
Three players reached double figures for Mater Dei, but the Knights fell short of Marquette 69-63.
Lucas Theising led Mater Dei with 18 points, Brady Boekman added 14 and Devin Rensing pitched in 11.
Isaiah Ervin scored a game-high 21 to lead Marquette. Sammy Green scored 16, and Reagan Snider added 15.
Mater Dei (7-8) next plays at Effingham St. Anthony on Friday. Marquette (15-0) will be at Bunker Hill on Tuesday.
