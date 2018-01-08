High school girls basketball scores and highlights for Monday, Jan. 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Althoff reaches .500 mark with win
It’s been an uphill climb to the .500 mark for the Althoff Crusaders, but they reached that symbolic mark Monday with a 78-48 South Seven Conference victory over Mount Vernon.
Tiffani Siekmann and Katie Wemhoener each scored 21 points to lead Althoff, which evened its record at 11-11. Eight other players scored for the Crusaders, who blew the game open with 26 points in the second quarter.
Althoff next plays at Highland on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
Mt. Vernon
14
9
15
10
—
48
Althoff
16
26
17
19
—
78
Mount Vernon (48):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Althoff (78):
Tiffani Siekmann 21, Katie Wemhoener 21, Claire Franke 7, Gabby Siekmann 7, Addie Burris 6, Megan Lewis 6, Anaya Davis 5, Payton Jackson 2, Mary Wessel 2, Nariah Parks 1
Totals:
FG-26 (12 3-point FG) FT-14/20 PF-12.
Mater Dei adds to Marquette’s slide
Alton Marquette started the season with 10 wins in its first 11 games, but a 66-32 loss to Mater Dei on Monday was its fourth in a row.
Mater Dei, meanwhile, has now won six straight. The Knights were led by Kierra Winkeler, who scored a game-high 20 points with nine rebounds. Myah Beckmann had 13 points with four boards. Mater Dei shot 28 for 58 from the field.
Marquette got 18 points from Lauren Fischer.
Mater Dei improved to 14-5 and next faces Carnahan at home Tuesday.
Marquette
8
6
7
11
—
32
Mater Dei
9
27
11
19
—
66
Alton Marquette (32):
Lauren Fischer 18, Regina Guehlstorf 4, Kennedy Neal 4, Peyton Kline 3, Payton Connors 2, Amanda Murray 1
Totals:
FG-11 (1 3-point FG) FT-9/26 PF-12.
Mater Dei (66):
Kierra Winkeler 20, Myah Beckmann 13, Abby Braundmeier 7, Shannon Lampe 7, Claire Toennies 7, Sally Albers 4, Ciara Perkes 3, Kate Toennies 3, Lainey Kramer 2
Totals:
FG-28 (4 3-point FG) FT-6/10 PF-20.
Freeburg defeats Wesclin
The Freeburg Midgets improved to 10-4 on the season with a 42-29 win over Wesclin.
Colleen Cockrell scored 19 points and Kayla Whitworth added 10 to lead Freeburg. Abby Mirly pulled down five rebounds.
Freeburg next plays at Salem on Thursday. Wesclin (5-14) will play Okawville, also Thursday.
Wesclin
7
4
10
8
—
29
Freeburg
16
7
11
8
—
42
Wesclin (29):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Freeburg (42):
Colleen Cockrell 19, Kayla Whitworth 10, Kayla Mueller 8, Lily Oliver 3, Abby Mirly 2
Totals:
FG-18 (3 3-point FG) FT-3/5 PF-8.
Triad takes down Waterloo
Triad knocked off Waterloo, 62-30, in Mississippi Valley Conference play Monday.
Triad (6-8) next plays at Mascoutah on Thursday. Waterloo (2-11) faces Columbia on Tuesday.
Waterloo
4
8
11
7
—
30
Triad
15
19
18
10
—
62
Waterloo (30):
Sydney Luedeman 10, Heather Albers 7, Haley Aldridge 4, Emma Novack 4, Marina Rodriguez 2, Claire Schultheis 2, Riley Diekman 1
Totals:
FG-9 (0 3-point FG) FT-12/17 PF-12.
Triad (62):
Jordan Wilson 14, Ali Barisch 10, Caleigh Miller 10, Krista Cochran 7, Brooke Renspurger 6, Molly Suess 5, Riley Fandrey 4, Chloe Sax 4, Jordan Barberis 2
Totals:
FG-25 (3 3-point FG) FT-9/14 PF-14.
Lebanon continues to roll
Lebanon is still undefeated. Three Greyhounds players scored in double figures in a 64-36 win over Red Bud.
Emily Reinneck scored a game-high 19 to lead the way. It was her 15th game in double figures for the 19-0 Greyhounds. Joining her were Krista Bass, who scored 13, and Madison Schoenfeld, who added 11.
Sophia Koesterer led Red Bud with 12 points.
Lebanon next faces Marissa on Thursday. Red Bud (14-7) plays at home against Dupo on Wednesday.
Lebanon
17
17
21
9
—
64
Red Bud
13
4
8
11
—
36
Lebanon (64):
Emily Reinneck 19, Krista Bass 13, Madison Schoenfeld 11, Abigail Reinneck 9, Kendra Bass 8, Katie Fertig 2, Maggie McMullen 2
Totals:
FG-27 (6 3-point FG) FT-4/8 PF-10.
Red Bud (36):
Sophia Koesterer 12, Alyssa Cowell 9, Makenzie Harbaugh 6, Sophie Richards 6, Laura Juelfs 3
Totals:
FG-14 (5 3-point FG) FT-3/6 PF-8.
Dupo falls to M.E. Lutheran
Sami Kasting scored 14 points and Ellen Schulte added 11 to lead Metro East Lutheran past Dupo, 59-26.
Dupo was led by Maddie Esmon’s nine points.
Dupo (1-13) next plays at Red Bud Wednesday. Metro-East Lutheran (7-4) plays at Gillespie Thursday.
ME Lutheran
10
17
17
15
—
59
Dupo
10
5
6
5
—
26
ME Lutheran (59):
Sami Kasting 14, Ellen Schulte 11, Miriam Wolff 7, Maddie Stewart 6, Jennifer Leitner 5, Taylor Bradley 4, Brigitta Jones 4, Chloe Langendorf 4, Caitlin Reynolds 4
Totals:
FG-21 (5 3-point FG) FT-12/15 PF-13.
Dupo (26):
Maddie Esmon 9, Mackenzie Brown 5, Annalese Gill 5, Cameron Foster 4, Micayla Koonce 2, Mykenzie Kloess 1
Totals:
FG-10 (0 3-point FG) FT-6/13 PF-16.
