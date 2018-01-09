Flyers plan to figure it out under yet another new coach

More Videos 2:11 East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers on his first win Pause 0:25 West junior EJ Liddell with kids at Highland Shootout 0:13 West beats Poplar Bluff at Highland Shootout 0:56 Belleville Fire Department practices frozen pond rescue techniques 2:30 The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site 2:14 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:14 Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers on his first win Coach Mark Chambers talks about his first win as the East St. Louis Flyers' new boys basketball coach Tuesday. Coach Mark Chambers talks about his first win as the East St. Louis Flyers' new boys basketball coach Tuesday. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com

Coach Mark Chambers talks about his first win as the East St. Louis Flyers' new boys basketball coach Tuesday. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com