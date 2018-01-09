High school basketball roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL
Holmes posts big game for Columbia
In non-conference play, Columbia beat Waterloo, 65-51, on the Bulldogs’ court.
Senior Jordan Holmes shot a red-hot nine of 15 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers to lead Columbia with a game-high 24 points. He also had eight rebounds.
Jon Peterson pitched in 15 points with seven boards while Riley Hubler added 12 points and Cole Khoury scored 10.
Columbia (13-6) next plays St. Mary’s at the Belleville East Chick-fil-A Classic on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Waterloo (2-13) next plays at Sparta on Tuesday.
Columbia
23
12
16
14
—
65
Waterloo
15
14
5
17
—
51
Columbia (65):
Jordan Holmes 24, Jon Peterson 15, Riley Hubler 12, Cole Khoury 10, Jacob O’Connor 4
Totals:
FG-25 (7 3-point FG) FT-8/11 PF-16.
Waterloo (51):
Ross Schrader 19, Eli Dodd 16, Tre Wahlig 6, Jackson Ivers 5, Derek Smothers 3, Dustin Crawford 2
Totals:
FG-17 (5 3-point FG) FT-12/18 PF-12.
Jones leads the way for Collinsville
Sophomore Keydrian Jones scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the way for Collinsville in a 42-40 win over Triad.
Collinsville (10-6) next plays at home against Belleville West on Friday. Triad (8-8) is at home against Highland, also Friday.
Wesclin beats Carlyle
Wesclin, ranked No. 8 in Illinois Class 2A, topped Carlyle 74-44.
Wesclin (13-2) plays at Okawville on Friday. Carlyle (6-11) will play next at home against Freeburg on Friday.
Gibault breaks loosing streak
The Gibault Hawks snapped a 12-game losing streak with their 49-25 win over Roxana.
Josh Besserman scored total of 17 points while Karson Huels added 14 for Gibault.
Gibault (3-12) next plays Father McGivney on Thursday. Roxana (3-11) plays at Staunton on Friday.
Gibault
8
9
17
15
—
49
Roxana
9
6
4
6
—
25
Gibault (49):
Josh Besserman 17, Karson Huels 14, Logan Doerr 5, Gavin Kohnz 5, Carter Kesler 4, John Adams 2, Dylan Altadonna 2
Totals:
FG-20 (4 3-point FG) FT-5/6 PF-12.
Roxana (25):
Gavin Huffman 12, Jacob Golenor 9, Eddie Lara 2, Parris White 2
Totals:
FG-9 (7 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-9.
Gross scores big in Steeleville win
Owen Gross scored 24 points in Steeleville’s win against Red Bud.
Steeleville (8-7) plays Valmeyer on Tuesday. Red Bud (9-5) next faces Lebanon on Friday.
Steeleville
9
13
14
9
—
45
Red Bud
12
7
9
9
—
37
Steeleville (45):
Owen Gross 24, A.J Sterns 5, Gavin Conway 4, Brad Mevert 4, Austin Hagel 3, Eli Wittenborn 3, Jordan Wilson 2
Totals:
FG-16 (3 3-point FG) FT-10/14 PF-16.
Red Bud (37):
Griffin Ziebold 12, Alex Birchler 9, Caleb Reichmann 6, Blake Cowell 4, Jaden Birkner 2, Shaye Carter 2
Totals:
FG-12 (1 3-point FG) FT-10/18 PF-16.
Okawville beats Waltonville
Okawville held a 34-point lead at halftime and cruised to a 75-35 win over Waltonville.
Ten players scored for Okawville, including four in double figures. Payten Harre led the way with 20 points, Luke Hensler added 12, Lane Schilling had 11 and Will Aubel pitched in with 10.
Okawville (11-5) next plays at home against Wesclin on Friday.
Waltonville
4
7
10
14
—
35
Okawville
25
20
17
13
—
75
Waltonville (35):
Reagan Newell 8, Dillon Banach 5, Gage Berkemeier 5, Jaxon Haley 4, Cody Shelton 4, Jayon Malone 3, Jacob Tucker 1
Totals:
FG-12 (4 3-point FG) FT-2/6 PF-0.
Okawville (75):
Payten Harre 20, Luke Hensler 12, Lane Schilling 11, Will Aubel 10, Wyatt Krohne 7, Lucas Frederking 4, Caleb Frederking 4, Tyler Parsley 3, Jackson Heckert 2, Tyler Roesener 2
Totals:
FG-30 (11 3-point FG) FT-4/6 PF-0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bonaldi leads Columbia to win
Sophia Bonaldi led Columbia with 21 points in its 62-35 win over Waterloo.
Waterloo wasted a 15-point effort by Sydney Luedeman. The Bulldogs shot just 30.8 percent from the field.
Columbia (13-6) next plays at Central on Thursday. Waterloo (2-13) will face Jerseyville at home Thursday.
Mater Dei dominates Carnahan
Mater Dei got off to a 32-point head start over Carnahan on its way to a 75-16 win.
The win was the Knights’ seventh in a row and 12th in their last 13 games. Fourteen players scored for Mater Dei including Kierra Winkeler who led the way with 15 points while Claire Toennies and Sally Albers scored 10 points each.
Mater Dei (15-5) next plays Taylorville at the Highland Girls Shootout on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Carnahan
0
7
2
7
—
16
Mater Dei
32
23
10
10
—
75
Carnahan (16):
Briana Johnson 12, Niaja Kimple 4
Totals:
FG-7 (0 3-point FG) FT-2/5 PF-5.
Mater Dei (75):
Kierra Winkeler 15, Sally Albers 10, Claire Toennies 10, Myah Beckmann 7, Abby Braundmeier 6, Ciara Perkes 4, Allison Rickhoff 4, Jillian Toennies 4, Jacey Wieter 4, Kate Toennies 3, Meredith Innes 2, Gabrielle Kramer 2, Shannon Lampe 2, Madi Strieker 2
Totals:
FG-34 (2 3-point FG) FT-5/6 PF-4.
Steeleville tops Marisssa
Steeleville topped Marissa 44-32. Lexi Middendorf and Mackenzie Pim led the way scoring 15 and 11 points respectively.
Marissa (6-9) next travels to Lebanon on Thursday.
Marissa
5
8
9
10
—
32
Steeleville
11
6
16
11
—
44
Marissa (32):
Hailey Krause 12, Kenzie Kern 8, Paige Hand 4, Kyla Krause 4, Emily Smith 4
Totals:
FG-14 (2 3-point FG) FT-2/8 PF-0.
Steeleville (44):
Lexi Middendorf 15, Mackenzie Pim 11, Sydney Hood 8, Chloe Gordon 4, Karley Kothe 4, Kelsey Cowan 2
Totals:
FG-15 (1 3-point FG) FT-13/22 PF-0.
