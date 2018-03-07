Boys Basketball

Boys basketball postseason pairings

March 07, 2018 10:30 PM

Class 1A Pairings

State Tournament

at Peoria Civic Center

Friday, March 9

Newman Central Catholic (28-4) vs. Annawan (30-3), 11:15 a.m.

Okawville (25-8) vs. Goreville (23-11), 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Third Place

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:15 a.m.

Championship

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Class 2A Pairings

State Tournament

at Peoria Civic Center

Friday, March 9

Game 1: Pinckneyville (30-3) vs. Winnebago (29-2), 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Chicago Orr (28-4) vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (25-6), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Third Place

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A Pairings

Centralia Sectional

Tuesday, March 6

Marion 49, Columbia 41

Wednesday, March 7

East St. Louis 62, Centralia 50

Friday, March 9

Championship

Marion (21-11) vs. East St. Louis (16-10), 7 p.m.

Decatur Eisenhower Sectional

Tuesday, March 6

Springfield Lanphier 71, Champaign Central 69, 2OT

Wednesday, March 7

Springfield Southeast 59, Mahomet-Seymour 45

Friday, March 9

Championship

Springfield Lanphier (27-3) vs. Springfield Southeast (23-3), 7 p.m.

Springfield Super-Sectional

at Convention Center Plaza

Tuesday, March 13

Winner Centralia Sectional vs. Winner Decatur Eisenhower Sectional, 7 p.m.

State Tournament

at Peoria Civic Center

Friday, March 16

Game 1: Winner Joliet Super-Sectional vs. Winner DeKalb Super-Sectional, 11:15 a.m.

Game 2: Winner Springfield Super-Sectional vs. Winner Hoffman Estates Super-Sectional, 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 17

Third Place

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:15 a.m.

Championship

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Class 4A Pairings

Pekin Sectional

Tuesday, March 6

Belleville West 66, Quincy 33

Moline 55, Rock Island 43

Friday, March 9

Championship

Belleville West (28-2) vs. Moline (19-7), 7 p.m.

Romeoville Sectional

Tuesday, March 6

Bolingbrook 94, Joliet 91, 2OT

Wednesday, March 7

West Aurora 70, Lincoln-Way East 58

Friday, March 9

Championship

Bolingbrook (21-6) vs. West Aurora (24-4), 7 p.m.

Normal Super-Sectional

at Redbird Arena, Illinois State University

Tuesday, March 13

Winner Pekin Sectional vs. Winner Romeoville Sectional, 7 p.m.

State Tournament

at Peoria Civic Center

Friday, March 16

Game 1: Winner Normal Super-Sectional vs. Winner DeKalb Super-Sectional, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Winner Hoffman Estates Super-Sectional vs. Winner Chicago Super-Sectional, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 17

Third Place

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:15 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

East St. Louis junior on Flyers' sectional win

View More Video