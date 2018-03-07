Boys basketball postseason pairings

Class 1A Pairings
State Tournament
at Peoria Civic Center
Friday, March 9
Newman Central Catholic (28-4) vs. Annawan (30-3), 11:15 a.m.
Okawville (25-8) vs. Goreville (23-11), 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 10
Third Place
Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:15 a.m.
Championship
Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.
Class 2A Pairings
State Tournament
at Peoria Civic Center
Friday, March 9
Game 1: Pinckneyville (30-3) vs. Winnebago (29-2), 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Chicago Orr (28-4) vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (25-6), 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 10
Third Place
Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:15 p.m.
Class 3A Pairings
Centralia Sectional
Tuesday, March 6
Marion 49, Columbia 41
Wednesday, March 7
East St. Louis 62, Centralia 50
Friday, March 9
Championship
Marion (21-11) vs. East St. Louis (16-10), 7 p.m.
Decatur Eisenhower Sectional
Tuesday, March 6
Springfield Lanphier 71, Champaign Central 69, 2OT
Wednesday, March 7
Springfield Southeast 59, Mahomet-Seymour 45
Friday, March 9
Championship
Springfield Lanphier (27-3) vs. Springfield Southeast (23-3), 7 p.m.
Springfield Super-Sectional
at Convention Center Plaza
Tuesday, March 13
Winner Centralia Sectional vs. Winner Decatur Eisenhower Sectional, 7 p.m.
State Tournament
at Peoria Civic Center
Friday, March 16
Game 1: Winner Joliet Super-Sectional vs. Winner DeKalb Super-Sectional, 11:15 a.m.
Game 2: Winner Springfield Super-Sectional vs. Winner Hoffman Estates Super-Sectional, 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 17
Third Place
Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:15 a.m.
Championship
Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.
Class 4A Pairings
Pekin Sectional
Tuesday, March 6
Belleville West 66, Quincy 33
Moline 55, Rock Island 43
Friday, March 9
Championship
Belleville West (28-2) vs. Moline (19-7), 7 p.m.
Romeoville Sectional
Tuesday, March 6
Bolingbrook 94, Joliet 91, 2OT
Wednesday, March 7
West Aurora 70, Lincoln-Way East 58
Friday, March 9
Championship
Bolingbrook (21-6) vs. West Aurora (24-4), 7 p.m.
Normal Super-Sectional
at Redbird Arena, Illinois State University
Tuesday, March 13
Winner Pekin Sectional vs. Winner Romeoville Sectional, 7 p.m.
State Tournament
at Peoria Civic Center
Friday, March 16
Game 1: Winner Normal Super-Sectional vs. Winner DeKalb Super-Sectional, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Winner Hoffman Estates Super-Sectional vs. Winner Chicago Super-Sectional, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 17
Third Place
Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:15 p.m.
Comments