West's fast start flattens Quincy in sectional semifinals

Joe Muniz talks about Maroons’ 66-33 victory over Quincy in the sectional Tuesday. The Maroons on Tuesday surged to a 27-7 lead after one quarter and a 41-11 advantage at halftime en route to a 66-33 victory over Quincy in the semifinals of the Class 4A Pekin Sectional at Alton High. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com

