The Belleville West Maroons celebrate their first berth in the state tournament since the 2002-03 season. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com
The Belleville West Maroons celebrate their first berth in the state tournament since the 2002-03 season.

Boys Basketball

West faces strong field at state tournament, including defending champ Whitney Young

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

March 15, 2018 05:28 PM

The Belleville West Maroons will make their first appearance at the IHSA state basketball tournament since 2003 when they take on the Larkin Royals in a Class 4A semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Carver Arena in Peoria.

Evanston Township will take on Chicago Whitney Young in the other semifinal at 7:15 p.m.

The two semifinal winners advance to the state title game at 7:15 Saturday. The third-place game is at 5:30 p.m.

The following are capsules on the four Class 4A teams.

Belleville West (30-2)

Coach: Joe Muniz (14th season, 208-173)

Classification enrollment: 2158

Nickname: Maroons

Colors: Maroon/White

Conference: Southwestern

State tournament history: This is the Maroons' eighth trip to the state tournament and the first since 2003.

Last year: The Maroons lost to Edwardsville in the sectional semifinals.

Key players: Jr. Lawrence Brazil III (10.5 ppg, 63 rebounds, 85 assists); Sr. Malachi Smith (15.7 ppg, 199 rebounds, 112 assists); Sr. Keith Randolph Jr. (9.7 ppg, 215 rebounds, 42 assists); Sr. Curtis Williams (4.8 ppg, 79 rebounds, 26 assists); Jr. EJ Liddell (20.8 ppg, 266 rebounds, 92 assists)

Whitney Young (27-7)

Coach: Tyrone Slaughter (13th season, 288-102)

Classification enrollment: 3062.4

Nickname: Dolphins

Colors: Orange/Navy

Conference: Chicago Public

State tournament history: This is the Dolphins' eighth trip to the state tournament.

Last year: The Dolphins defeated Chicago Simeon in the Class 4A state title game.

Key players: Sr. Javon Freeman (19.6 ppg, 199 rebounds, 72 assists); Jr. Myles Baker (12.0 ppg, 152 rebounds, 43 assists); Sr. Justin Boyd (7.4 ppg, 207 rebounds, 51 assists); Sr. Xavier Castañeda (11.8 ppg, 89 rebounds, 154 assists); Sr. Jake Kosakowski (5.9 ppg, 82 rebounds, 17 assists)

Larkin (24-8)

Coach: Deryn Carter (9th season, 143-117)

Classification enrollment: 2091

Nickname: Royals

Colors: Royal Blue/White

Conference: Upstate Eight

State tournament history: This is the Royals' fifth trip to the state tournament.

Last year: The Royals lost to Algonquin (Jacobs) in the sectional title game.

Key players: Sr. Kindrel Morris (6.5 ppg, 105 rebounds, 198 assists); Sr. Anthony Lynch (20 ppg, 159 rebounds, 120 assists); Sr. Isaiah Talley (2.4 ppg, 110 rebounds, 20 assists); Jr. Chris Rose (1.4 ppg, 88 rebounds, 25 assists); Sr. Jalen Shaw (16.3 ppg, 390 rebounds, 98 assists)

Evanston Township (26-5)

Coach: Mike Ellis (15th season, 323-129)

Classification enrollment: 3285

Nickname: Wildkits

Colors: Orange/Blue

Conference: Central Suburban League

State tournament history: This is the Wildkits' 14th trip to the state tournament.

Last year: The Wildkits lost to Chicago Whitney Young in the super-sectional.

Key players: Jr. Jaheim Holden (14.8 ppg, 81 rebounds, 79 assists); Jr. Lance Jones (15.5 ppg, 125 rebounds, 94 assists); Fr. Blake Peters (10.2 ppg, 101 rebounds, 44 assists); Jr. Ryan Bost (8.0 ppg, 104 rebounds, 65 assists); Sr. Matt Hall (3.6 ppg, 132 rebounds, 20 assists)

