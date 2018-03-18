With so many players returning next season, what can the Maroons do for an encore?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 46 Steal, layup in final seconds clinch state title for Belleville West Pause 196 Maroons win state basketball title 26 Belleville West receives state championship trophy 687 Belleville West celebrates first state title win 47 EJ Liddell gets 3 blocks in 2 possessions in win over Elgin Larkin 273 Belleville West advances to state title game 43 Belleville West reaches state boys basketball tournament 51 Belleville West junior on sectional title win over Moline 53 Belleville West wins sectional championship 71 East St. Louis junior on Flyers' sectional win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Belleville West Maroons receive the state basketball championship trophy after defeating Whitney Young in the Class 4A title game. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com

The Belleville West Maroons receive the state basketball championship trophy after defeating Whitney Young in the Class 4A title game. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com