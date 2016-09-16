Week 4 high school football previews

Althoff at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
ALTHOFF (3-0)
Coach: Ken Turner (9th year, 58-34)
Last Week: won at Mater Dei, 40-16
Rank: No. 1 on Illinois 4A poll
Offense Leaders: QB Trevon Mosley (45-of-68, 616 yards, 7 TD, Int/15 rush, 56 yards, TD); RB Jaylon Bester (33 rush, 578 yards, 7 TD); WR Jordan Goodwin (13 catch, 165 yards, 2 TD); WR CJ Coldon (14 catch, 225 yards, 2 TD).
Defense Leaders: Christian Wills (25 tackles, 3 sacks, fumble); Bryson Strong (26 tackles, sack); Devyn Nash (21 tackles, sack); Austin Carey (23 tackles, sack); Chris Branson (20 tackles, sack); Edwyn Brown (2 Int.); Justin Strong (2 Int).
Next Week: at Centralia
MOUNT VERNON (0-3)
Coach: Jared Shaner (6th year, 13-37)
Last Week: lost at Triad, 34-7
Offense Leaders: QB Brandon Rutherford (6-0, 175); RB Jordan Jones (5-10, 205); WR Candler Hemby (5-9, 145)
Defense Leaders: FS Cade Scarbrough (6-0, 150); DE Brendon Donoho (5-9, 240)
Next Week: at Marion
Belleville East at Alton, 7 p.m.
Coach: Kris Stephens (2nd year, 6-7)
Last Week: lost to Granite City, 63-49
Offense Leaders: QB Kienen Waller (16-of-44, 183 yards, TD, 3 Int / 20 rush, 80 yards)); RB Roderick Morgan (22 rush, 71 yards); WR Quantavius Alexander (5 catch, 35 yards); WR Tyreke Kerley (5 catch, 35 yards); WR Freddie Waller (catch, 49 yards, TD);
Defense Leaders: EJ Aldridge (22 tackles, sack); Dondi Fuller (17 tackles, sack); Nolan Willinghoff (15 tackles, fumble).
Next Week: Edwardsville
Coach: Eric Dickerson (2nd year, 1-11)
Last Week: lost at East St. Louis, 58-13
Offense Leaders: QB Taylor Price (5-15, 142 yards, TD); Darrell Smith (13 rush, 91 yards); WR Johnathan Bumpers; WR Kevin Caldwell Jr.
Defense Leaders: LB Morris Adams; MLB Izeal Terrell; LB Grady Womack; DT Ryan Kane
Next Week: at O'Fallon
Collinsville at Belleville West, 7 p.m.
COLLINSVILLE (0-3)
Coach: Rick Reinhart (2nd year, 3-9)
Last Week: lost to Edwardsville, 49-0
Offense Leaders: QB Tyler Callaham (15-of-37, 185 yards, 2 TD, 5 Int); RB Sean Bonham (15 rush, 40 yards); WR Rhett Romanik (4 catch, 104 yards, TD); WR Andrew Borror (4 catch, 84 yards); RB Trevore Sanders (5 catch, 34 yards)
Defense Leaders: Laron Johnson (20 tackles); Russell March (13 tackles); Trevore Sanders (13 tackles)
Next Week: at Alton
BELLEVILLE WEST (1-2)
Coach: Cameron Pettus (6th year, 28-25)
Last Week: won at O'Fallon, 34-23
Offense Leaders: QB Logan Betz (30-of-59, 382 yards, 2 TD, Int / 32 rush, 100 yards); RB Kriston Davis (55 rush, 330 yards, 5 TD); RB Sherond Boyd (25 rush, 121 yards); WR Jacob McCloskey (9 catches, 102 yards, TD); RB Paris Johnson (5 rush, 12 yards / 5 catch, 61 yards)
Defense Leaders: Jack Lanxon (25 tackles, Int); Tristin Caswell (25 tackles); Kyle Ziegel (16 tackles); LeMondre Carter (15 tackles, 2 sacks)
Next Week: at East St. Louis
O’Fallon at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
Coach: Brandon Joggerst (10th year, 59-37)
Last Week: lost to Belleville West, 34-23
Offense Leaders: QB Christian Perez (43-of-85, 563 yards, 4 TD, 4 Int / 16 rush, 66 yards, 2 TD); RB Mason Hewitt (67 rush, 476 yards, 2 TD); RB Richard Cosey (22 rush, 163 yards, 2 TD); WR Ronald Anthony (14 catch, 172 yards, TD); WR Jarvus Smith (7 catch, 127 yards)
Defense Leaders: Zaine Roe (30 tackles); Deven Monahan (26 tackles); Rich Herm (22 tackles, fumble, Int); Darryl Cobb Jr. (9 tackles, Int); Deion Norfleet (11 tackles, Int.)
Next Week: Alton
Rank: No. 5 in state 8A poll
Coach: Matt Martin (6th year, 48-11)
Last Week: won at Collinsville, 49-0
Offense Leaders: QB Brendan Dickman 20-of-33, 289 yards, 3 TD, Int / 22 rush, 94 yards); RB Dionte Rodgers (49 rush, 470 yards, 9 TD); WR D.J. Harris (5 catch, 94 yards, TD); WR Daval Torres (5 rush, 71 yards, TD / 6 catch, 57 yards)
Defense Leaders: DE A.J. Epenesa (12 tackles, sack); DE Nathan Kolesa (21 tackles, Int.); LB Ryan Connelly (19 tackles, sack); Collin Cox (24 tackles)
Next Week: at Belleville East
East St. Louis at Granite City, 7 p.m.
Coach: Darren Sunkett (15th year, 122-45)
Rank: No. 1 in Illinois Class 7A
Last Week: beat Alton, 58-13
Offense Leaders: QB Reyondus Estes (28-of-65, 487 yards, 5 TD, 3 Int); RB Jarrell Anderson (63 rush, 385 yards, 6 TD); RB Kevin Brown (31 rush, 168 yards, 4 TD); WR Jeff Thomas (10 catch, 215 yards, 3 TD); WR Charlando Robinson (10 catch, 162 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: LaMontre Harvey (31 tackles, 6 sacks, fumble); James Knight (34 tackles); Terrez Lagrone (29 tackles, 3 sacks); Tahler Cook (19 tackles, sack, Int)
Next Week: Belleville West
Coach: Carl Luehmann (7th year, 16-42)
Last Week: won at Belleville East, 63-49
Offense Leaders: QB Freddy Edwards (0-of-1); RB Raheem Beckwith (37 rush, 153 yards); RB (Richard Graham (11 rush, 58 yards, 2 TD); WR Austin Bonvicino (3 catch, 106 yards, 2 TD); WR Kyle Thompson (3 catch, 79 yards, TD).
Defense Leaders: Kyle Thompson (16 tackles, 2 sacks); Adam Marmion (19 tackles, sack); Brandon Bettag (17 tackles, sack, Int); Reide Wilson (13 tackles, 3 sacks); Torrey Deal (21 tackles)
Next Week: at Collinsville
Central at Carlyle, 7 p.m.
CENTRAL (3-0)
Coach: Brian Short (10th year, 52-38)
Rank: votes in state 3A poll
Last Week: beat Freeburg, 47-0
Offense Leaders: QB Hunter Toeben (30-of-52, 397 yards, 3 TD, 2 Int. / 13 rush, 110 yards, 3 TD); RB Collin Thomas (40, rush, 399 yards, 9 TD); RB Ben Rakers (36 rush, 328 yards, 5 TD); WR Dalton Wise (9 catch, 88 yards); WR Baily Stewart (6 catch, 131 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Brice Haselhorst (21 tackles, 5 sacks); Jordan Spangenberg (12 tackles, fumble, Int.); Collin Thomas (16 tackles, 2 fumble); Tyler Malone (19 tackles)
Next Week: Mater Dei
CARLYLE (1-2)
Coach: Chris Birkner (2nd year, 5-7)
Last Week: lost at Red Bud, 62-48
Offense Leaders: QB Alex Huels (47-of-89, 701 yards, 9 TD, 6 Int); RB Donte Nettles (55 rush, 523 yards, 5 TD/ 8 catch, 93 yards); WR Dru Johnson (9 catch, 136 yards, 3 TD); WR Tyler Siever (9 catch, 221 yards, 4 TD); WR Nick Becker (10 catch, 111 yards, TD).
Defense Leaders: LeShawn Andrews (29 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble); Dru Johnson (41 tackles, Int); Tyler Siever (20 tackles, Int.); Jared VonderHaar (25 tackles, fumble).
Next Week: at Columbia
Mascoutah at Highland, 7 p.m.
Coach: Josh Lee (1st year, 1-2)
Last Week: lost at Salem, 30-29
Offense Leaders: QB Darius Cooley (4-of-12, 36 yards, 2 Int/ 37 rush, 183 yards, 2 TD); RB Gerick Garlington (14 rush, 82 yards); WR Glen Gibbons (3 catch, 31 yards); Treshun Buckingham (2 catch, 54 yards)
Defense Leaders: Ronald Clay (16 tackles); Kai Cross (10 tackles, 2 fumbles); Malik Green (6 tackles, Int)
Next Week: Civic Memorial
Coach: Jimmy Warnecke (6th year, 34-20)
Last Week: won at Effingham, 47-14
Offense Leaders: QB Garrett Marti (40-of-56, 517 yards, 3 TD / 25 rush, 131 yards, 2 TD); RB Trent Rakers (33 rush, 171 yards, 3 TD / 6 catch, 36 yards); WR Sam LaPorta (15 catch, 293 yards, 3 TD)
Defense Leaders: Kyle Lane (11 tackles); Brayton Moss (8 tackles); Trent Rakers (7 tackles)
Next Week: at Waterloo
Dupo at Red Bud, 7 p.m.
DUPO (0-3)
Coach: Brad Weier (3rd year, 6-24)
Last Week: lost to Columbia, 42-0
Offense Leaders: QB Tyler Kyle (18-41, 183, TD, 4 Int/ 26 rush, 82 yards); RB Dawson Kemp (32 rush, 62 yards); WR Taylor Stanek (7 catch, 81 yards)
Defense Leaders: LB Dawson Kemp (30 tackles); Bryce Chadduck (13 tackles) ; Zane Chism (19 tackles); Devin Similey (17 tackles); Taylor Stanek (6 tackles, fumble, Int)
Next Week: Wesclin
RED BUD (3-0)
Coach: Dave Lucht (16th year, 58-88)
Last Week: won at Carlyle, 62-48
Offense Leaders: QB Griffin Ziebold (29-of-48, 569 yards, 10 TD, Int. / 33 rush, 104 yards, 2 TD); RB Ryan Hess (55 rush, 594 yards, 8 TD); WR Gavin Rensing (14 catch, 357 yards, 7 TD)
Defense Leaders: Logan Houba (46 tackles, sack, Int); Cody Fithian (20 tackles); Gavin Rensing (22 tackles, 3 sacks); Ryan Hess (17 tackles, fumble)
Next Week: at Freeburg
Waterloo at Triad, 7 p.m.
WATERLOO (2-1)
Coach: Dan Rose (17th year, 78-78)
Last Week: beat Carbondale, 24-14
Offense Leaders: QB Ross Schrader (22-of-54, 330 yards, 2 TD, 4 Int); RB Scott Nanney (48 rush, 284 yards, TD); RB Dalton Viglasky (25 rush, 114 yards, 2 TD); WR Kyle Knefelkamp (8 catch, 219 yards, 2 TD); WR Austin Patton (7 catch, 67 yards)
Defense Leaders: Michael Toth (28 tackles, fumble); Ryan Wiggers (19 tackles, sack, fumble); Austin Patton (20 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 Int); David Woodall (21 tackles, 3 sacks); Logan Kaufmann (29 tackles); Kory Johnson (18 tackles, 2 sacks); Seth Benard (13 tackles, 5 sacks)
Next Week: Highland
TRIAD (3-0)
Coach: Paul Bassler (19th year, 110-75)
Rank: No. 7 on Illinois 5A poll
Last Week: beat Mount Vernon, 34-7
Offense Leaders: QB Tommy Bauer (2-of-6, 17 yards / 53 rush, 318 yards, 8 TD); RB Tom Kraudel (37 rush, 426 yards, 6 TD); RB Trevor Nott (18 rush, 110 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Nathan Clark (26 tackles, 3 sacks); Beau Barbour (13 tackles, 2 sacks); Ethan Salopek (20 tackles); Jeron Pino (10 tackles, 3 Int); Colin Brunton (16 tackles, 3 sacks)
Next Week: at Jerseyville
Mt. Carmel at Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m.
MATER DEI (2-1)
Coach: Jim Stiebel (7th year, 52-19)
Last Week: lost to Althoff, 40-16
Rank: No. 9 on Illinois Class 4A poll
Offense Leaders: QB Colin Schuetz (34-of-76, 392 yards, 4 TD, Int/ 31 rush, 231 yards, 3 TD); RB Jake Wieter (58 rush, 325 yards, TD); WR Lucas Theising (14 catch, 176 yards, 2 TD); WR Jake Timmermann (11 catch, 121 yards, 2 TD/ 5 rush, 116 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Lucas Theising (18 tackles, Int); Justin Thole (14 tackles, sack); Nic Seelhoeffer (15 tackles, sack); Trever Johnson (18 takles, sack).
Next Week: at Central
MOUNT CARMEL (3-0)
Coach: Darren Peach (16th year, 124-42)
Last Week: beat Princeton (Ind.), 44-13
Offense Leaders: QB Daxton Peach ( 8-of-17, 186 yards, 2 TD, Int / 32 rush, 312 yards, 3 TD); RB Trevor Kennard (59 rush, 639 yards, 7 TD); WR Austin Rager (2 catch, 68 yards, TD); K Wyatt Hargrave (1-1 FG, long 32 / 12-12 PAT)
Defense Leaders: Sampson Marglin (37 tackles, sack); Daxton Peach (34 tackles); Zach Whittler (27 tackles, Int)
Next Week: Washington (Ind.)
Columbia at Wesclin, 7 p.m.
COLUMBIA (3-0)
Coach: Scott Horner (16th year, 111-49)
Last Week: won at Dupo, 42-0
Rank: No. 7 in Illinois Class 4A poll
Offense Leaders: QB Greg Long (37-of-45, 474 yards, 7 TD); RB Colton Byrd (47 rush, 326 yards, 4 TD); WR Jordan Holmes (20 catch, 282 yards, 5 TD); Mitch Daniels (9 catch, 177 yards)
Defense Leaders: Colton Byrd (20 tackles); Owen Suedkamp (29 tackles, sack); Jarrett Allsheid (14 tackles); Greg Long (16 tackles, sack, 3 Int); Jordan Holmes (7 tackles, 2 Int).
Next Week: Carlyle
WESCLIN (1-2)
Coach: Ric Johns (4th year, 9-22)
Last Week: lost to Nashville, 14-7
Offense Leaders: QB Josh DeMage (11-19, 195 yards, 2 TD / 19 rush, 78 yards, 3 TD); RB Antonio Williams (23 rush, 304 yards, 2 TD); KJ Corley (21 rush, 84 yards, TD / 5 catch, 64 yards)
Defense Leaders: Austin Miller (13 tackles); Antonio Williams (12 tackles); Tyler Harbison (12 tackles)
Next Week: at Dupo
Freeburg at Paris, 7 p.m.
FREEBURG (1-2)
Coach: Ronnie Stuart (12th year, 52-57)
Last Week: lost at Central, 47-0
Offense Leaders: QB Bobby Tedesco (18-of-37, 280 yards, 3 TD, 2 Int./61 rush, 349 yards, 4 TD); RB Kody Haak (21 rush, 57 yards, TD); Logan Stone (25 rush, 121 yards, TD); WR Brendan Meng (9 catch, 135 yards)
Defense Leaders: Dylan Sandheinrich (12 tackles, sack); Hayden Shea (12 tackles, Int); Tyler White (9 tackles, 2 Int); Jake Koerber (10 tackles, fumble); Clay Lents (12 tackles); Cal Clossen (13 tackles, sack, fumble, Int)
Next Week: Red Bud
PARIS (0-3)
Coach: Mike Brouwer (10th year, 25-61)
Last Week: lost at Red Hill, 40-29
Offense Leaders:
Defense Leaders:
Next Week: at Marshall
Comments