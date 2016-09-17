Friday high school football recaps, updated Saturday schedule

For the third time in four weeks, unpredictable weather and lightning forced metro-east football teams and fans to alter their schedules.
While some games were played Friday night, others were postponed to Saturday as athletic directors scrambled to find officials and rework school scheduling. Among the games rescheduled for Saturday are Althoff at Mount Vernon at 2 p.m. and Collinsville at Belleville West at 6:30 p.m.
In games that were played Friday, Belleville East ended a three-game losing streak to start the season with a 19-6 victory over Alton. Edwardsville blanked O’Fallon 19-0 in another Southwestern Conference game while East St. Louis (4-0), the top-ranked team in Class 7A, crushed Granite City 44-0.
Mt. Carmel overcame a 20-7 deficit late in the third quarter and came back to beat 4A ninth-ranked Mater Dei 27-20, while previously winless Marion battled back from behind to beat Cahokia 23-20 in a South Seven Conference game.
Here are the football scores from Friday and the revamped schedule for Saturday:
Friday’s Games
Belleville East 19, Alton 6
Edwardsville 19, O’Fallon 0
East St. Louis 44, Granite City 0
Marion 23, Cahokia 20
Mt. Carmel 27, Mater Dei 20
Paris 42, Freeburg 12
Vandalia 16, Roxana 14
Anna-Jonesboro 26, Nashville 20
Nokomis 7, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Centralia 41, Carbondale 7
Mount Olive 27, Bunker Hill 6
Saturday’s Games
Althoff at Mount Vernon, 2 p.m.
Collinsville at Belleville West, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Wesclin, noon
Mascoutah at Highland, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Wood River, 1 p.m.
Waterloo at Triad, 7 p.m.
Dupo at Red Bud, 7 p.m.
Jerseyville at Civic Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sparta at Pinckneyville, 7 p.m.
