Two area teams are first in new AP state football rankings

There was no change atop the Class 7A and Class 4A state football rankings as East St. Louis (5-0) and Althoff (5-0) both retained their No. 1 spots.
Class 7A No. 1 East St. Louis, which defeated Belleville West 52-0 on Friday, is headed for a Southwestern Conference showdown Friday night against Class 8A seventh-ranked Edwardsville (5-0), which has a 30-game conference winning streak.
Game time is 7 p.m. at Edwardsville.
Class 4A top-ranked Althoff, coming off a 40-21 South Seven Conference win over previously unbeaten Centralia, plays its first home games this season on Friday against Marion at Lindenwood Stadium.
Columbia (5-0) moved from sixth to fifth in the Class 4A state rankings. Two other Cahoskia Conference teams, Central (5-0) and Red Bud (5-0) also cracked the state’s top 10 rankings.
Central was ninth in the Class 3A state poll for the second week in a row after knocking off Breese area rival Mater Dei in the Milk Bowl. Red Bud occupied the No. 10 spot in the 2A rankings for the second straight week. Central travels to Red Bud for a 7 p.m. conference road game Friday.
In Class 5A, Highland (4-1) was tied for 10th while Triad (4-1) was 12th and Cahokia (3-2) was 15th.
The top-ranked teams in each of the other classes are Loyola Academy (5-0) in 8A, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-0) in 6A, Peoria Central (5-0) in 5A, Immaculate Conception (5-0) in 3A, Downs Tri-Valley (5-0) in 2A and Decatur St. Teresa (5-0) in 1A.
Norm Sanders
