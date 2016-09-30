Week 6 high school football previews

East St. Louis at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
EAST ST. LOUIS (5-0)
Coach: Darren Sunkett (15th year, 124-45)
Rank: No. 1 in Illinois Class 7A
Last Week: beat Belleville West, 52-0
Offense Leaders: QB Reyondus Estes (46-of-95, 10 TD, 3 Int / 23 rush, 198 yards, TD); RB Jarrell Anderson (93 rush, 575 yards, 8 TD); RB Kevin Brown (44 rush, 269 yards, 6 TD); WR Jeff Thomas (17 catch, 431 yards, 5 TD); WR Charlando Robinson (15 catch, 299 yards, 4 TD)
Defense Leaders: LaMontre Harvey (41 tackles, 6 sacks, fumble); James Knight (52 tackles, fumble); Terrez Lagrone (38 tackles, 3 sacks); Tahler Cook (32 tackles, sack, Int)
Next Week: at Belleville East
EDWARDSVILLE (5-0)
Rank: No. 7 in state 8A poll
Coach: Matt Martin (6th year, 50-11)
Last Week: won at Belleville East, 49-13
Offense Leaders: QB Brendan Dickman (26-of-43, 375 yards, 5 TD, Int / 35 rush, 105 yards, TD); RB Dionte Rodgers (83 rush, 725 yards, 13 TD); WR Daval Torres (5 rush, 179 yards, TD / 8 catch, 125 yards); WR Reginald Wilson (3 catch, 51 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: DE A.J. Epenesa (16 tackles, 2 sacks); DE Nathan Kolesa (30 tackles, Int.); LB Ryan Connelly (23 tackles, sack); Collin Cox (27 tackles)
Next Week: East St. Louis
O’Fallon at Granite City, 7 p.m.
O'FALLON (2-3)
Coach: Brandon Joggerst (10th year, 60-38)
Last Week: beat Alton, 56-28
Offense Leaders: QB Christian Perez (60-of-132, 922 yards, 8 TD, 5 Int / 23 rush, 77 yards, 2 TD); RB Mason Hewitt (130 rush, 817 yards, 2 TD); RB Richard Cosey (34 rush, 226 yards, 2 TD); WR Ronald Anthony (18 catch, 307 yards, TD); WR Jarvus Smith (9 catch, 143 yards)
Defense Leaders: Zaine Roe (50 tackles); Deven Monahan (44 tackles, fumble); Rich Herm (23 tackles, 2 fumble, 2 Int); Darryl Cobb Jr. (9 tackles, Int); Deion Norfleet (12 tackles, fumble, Int.)
Next Week: at Collinsville
GRANITE CITY (3-2)
Coach: Carl Luehmann (7th year, 17-43)
Last Week: won at Collinsville, 34-18
Offense Leaders: QB Freddy Edwards (3-of-15, TD, Int. / 42 rush, 372 yards, 4 TD); RB Raheem Beckwith (57 rush, 279 yards); WR Austin Bonvicino (3 catch, 106 yards, 2 TD); WR Kyle Thompson (3 catch, 79 yards, TD).
Defense Leaders: Kyle Thompson (23 tackles, 3 sacks); Adam Marmion (25 tackles, sack); Brandon Bettag (23 tackles, 2 sack, Int); Reide Wilson (28 tackles, 3 sacks); Torrey Deal (26 tackles); Eugene Wilba (9 tackles, Int)
Next Week: Alton
Collinsville at Alton, 5 p.m.
COLLINSVILLE (0-5)
Coach: Rick Reinhart (2nd year, 3-11)
Last Week: lost to Granite City, 34-18
Offense Leaders: QB Tyler Callaham (37-of-79, 375 yards, 4 TD, 6 Int.); RB Sean Bonham (57 rush, 260 yards, 5 TD); WR Trevore Sanders (11 catch, 82 yards, 2 TD); WR Rhett Romanik (7 catch, 158 yards, 2 TD); WR Andrew Borror (9 catch, 135 yards)
Defense Leaders: Laron Johnson (48 tackles); Russell March (29 tackles); Trevore Sanders (28 tackles, sack, Int.), Dillon Rosebaum (18 tackles, Int.)
Next Week: O'Fallon
ALTON (0-5)
Coach: Eric Dickerson (2nd year, 1-13)
Last Week: lost at O'Fallon, 56-28
Offense Leaders: QB Taylor Price; RB Darrell Smith; WR Johnathan Bumpers; WR Kevin Caldwell Jr.
Defense Leaders: LB Morris Adams; MLB Izeal Terrell; LB Grady Womack; DT Ryan Kane
Next Week: at Granite City
Freeburg at Columbia, 7 p.m.
FREEBURG (1-4)
Coach: Ronnie Stuart (12th year, 52-59)
Last Week: lost to Red Bud, 56-30
Offense Leaders: QB Bobby Tedesco (32-of-69, 437 yards, 5 TD, 4 Int./90 rush, 577 yards, 7 TD); RB Kody Haak (29 rush, 83 yards, TD); Logan Stone (46 rush, 258 yards, 2 TD); WR Brendan Meng (10 catch, 155 yards); WR Hayden Shea (7 catch, 116 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: Dylan Sandheinrich (12 tackles, sack); Hayden Shea (24 tackles, Int); Tyler White (15 tackles, 2 Int); Jake Koerber (19 tackles, fumble); Clay Lents (22 tackles); Cal Clossen (19 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 fumbles, Int)
Next Week: at Wesclin
COLUMBIA (5-0)
Coach: Scott Horner (16th year, 113-49)
Last Week: beat Carlyle, 55-6
Rank: No. 5 in Illinois Class 4A poll
Offense Leaders: QB Greg Long (52-of-69, 739 yards, 9 TD / 42 rush, 125 yards, 6 TD); RB Colton Byrd (76 rush, 674 yards, 11 TD); WR Jordan Holmes (31 catch, 481 yards, 7 TD); Mitch Daniels (11 catch, 185 yards)
Defense Leaders: Colton Byrd (25 tackles, sack); Owen Suedkamp (50 tackles, sack); Jarrett Allsheid (29 tackles, 2 sacks); Greg Long (20 tackles, sack, 3 Int); Jordan Holmes (10 tackles, 2 Int).
Next Week: at Central
Central at Red Bud, 7 p.m.
CENTRAL (5-0)
Coach: Brian Short (10th year, 53-38)
Rank: No. 9 in Illinois 3A poll
Last Week: won at Carlyle, 58-18
Offense Leaders: QB Hunter Toeben (44-of-79, 594 yards, 5 TD, 3 Int./ 22 rush, 153 yards, 3 TD); RB Collin Thomas (79 rush, 782 yards, 17 TD); RB Ben Rakers (61 rush, 577 yards, 7 TD); WR Dalton Wise (12 catch, 103 yards, TD); WR Baily Stewart (8 catch, 171 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Brice Haselhorst (39 tackles, 7 sacks, fumble); Jordan Spangenberg (19 tackles, fumble, Int.); Collin Thomas (27 tackles, sack, 3 fumble); Tyler Malone (30 tackles); Trent Nunn (13 tackles, fumble, Int)
Next Week: Columbia
RED BUD (5-0)
Coach: Dave Lucht (16th year, 60-88)
Rank: No. 10 on Illinois 2A poll
Last Week: won at Freeburg, 56-30
Offense Leaders: QB Griffin Ziebold (45-of-67, 979 yards, 15 TD, Int / 33 rush, 104 yards, 2 TD); RB Ryan Hess (80 rush, 947 yards, 14 TD / 13 catch, 196 yards, TD); WR Gavin Rensing (21 catch, 534 yards, 11 TD)
Defense Leaders: Logan Houba (79 tackles, sack, fumble, 2 Int); Cory Fithian (28 tackles); Gavin Rensing (26 tackles, 3 sacks); Ryan Hess (18 tackles, fumble)
Next Week: Portageville
Marion at Althoff, 7 p.m.
ALTHOFF (5-0)
Coach: Coach: Ken Turner (9th year, 60-34)
Last Week: won at Centralia, 40-21
Rank: No. 1 on Illinois 4A poll
Offense Leaders: QB Trevon Mosley (57-of-91, 918 yards, 11 TD, 2 Int. / 21 rush, 90 yards, TD); RB Jaylon Bester (58 rush, 991 yards, 13 TD); WR Jordan Goodwin (18 catch, 275 yards, 3 TD); WR C.J. Coldon (19 catch, 397 yards, 3 TD)
Defense Leaders: Christian Wills (43 tackles, 6 sacks, fumble); Bryson Strong (42 tackles, 2 sack, Int.); Devyn Nash (32 tackles, sack); Austin Carey (35 tackles, sack); Edwyn Brown (4 Int.); Justin Strong (3 Int).
Next Week: at Carbondale
Civic Memorial at Highland, 7 p.m.
CIVIC MEMORIAL (4-1)
Coach: Justin Winslow (6th year, 21-26)
Last Week: won at Mascoutah, 44-7
Offense Leaders: QB Brayden Pierce (21-of-54, 310 yards / 24 rush, 58 yards, 3 TD); RB Corey Price (64 rush, 395 yards, 9 TD); RB Camryn Gerhardt (50 rush, 295 yards, 5 TD); RB Rikki Lafferty (31 rush, 189 yards, 2 TD); WR David Lane (12 catch, 177 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Rikki Lafferty (31 tackles, sack, 3 fumble, Int); Corey Price (26 tackles, fumble); David Lane (18 tackles, 6 Int).
Next Week: Waterloo
HIGHLAND (4-1)
Coach: Jimmy Warnecke (6th year, 36-20)
Last Week: won at Waterloo, 14-3
Offense Leaders: QB Garrett Marti (61-of-93, 853 yards, 4 TD / 54 rush, 344 yards, 5 TD); RB Trent Rakers (94 rush, 653 yards, 9 TD / 9 catch, 84 yards); WR Sam LaPorta (22 catch, 415 yards, 3 TD)
Defense Leaders: Kyle Lane (40 tackles, fumble); Brayton Moss (24 tackles); Trent Rakers (19 tackles); Ian Fraser (21 tackles).
Next Week: Triad
Mascoutah at Triad, 7 p.m.
MASCOUTAH (1-4)
Coach: Josh Lee (1st year, 1-4
Last Week: lost to Civic Memorial, 44-7
Offense Leaders: QB Darius Cooley (30-of-60, 403 yards, 4 TD, 7 Int / 77 rush, 322 yards, 6 TD); RB Gerick Garlington (38 rush, 192 yards); WR Glen Gibbons (16 catch, 193 yards, 2 TD); Treshun Buckingham (7catch, 137 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: Kai Cross (43 tackles, 2 fumble); Ronald Clay (37 tackles); Treshun Buckingham (8 tackles, 3 Int); Patrick Beck (29 tackles)
Next Week: at Triad
TRIAD (4-1)
Coach: Paul Bassler (19th year, 111-76)
Rank: votes in Illinois 5A poll
Last Week: beat Jerseyville, 48-21
Offense Leaders: QB Tommy Bauer (2-of-9, 17 yards, Int)/ 89 rush, 533 yards, 13 TD); RB Tom Kraudel (61 rush, 587 yards, 7 TD); RB Trevor Nott (45 rush, 294 yards, 4 TD)
Defense Leaders: Nathan Clark (43 tackles, 3 sacks); Beau Barbour (29 tackles, 2 sacks); Ethan Salopek (36 tackles); Jeron Pino (18 tackles, 3 Int); Colin Brunton (26 tackles, 3 sacks)
Next Week: at Highland
Jerseyville at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
JERSEYVILLE (1-4)
Coach: Dave Jacobs (6th year, 25-29)
Last Week: lost to Triad, 48-21
Offense Leaders: QB Drew Sauerwein (63-of-106, 791 yards, 7 TD, 4 Int / 61 rush, 364 yards, 5 TD); RB Brandon Baalman (63 rush, 451 yards, 5 TD / 8 catch, 77 yards); WR Logan Metzler (15 catch, 201 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: Stephen Rulo (25 tackles); Chris Jackson (21 tackles); Blake Wittman (13 tackles, 2 Int).
Next Week: at Mascoutah
WATERLOO (4-2)
Coach: Dan Rose (17th year, 79-79)
Last Week: lost to Highland, 14-3
Offense Leaders: QB Ross Schrader (32-of-79, 507 yards, 3 TD, 4 Int / 32 rush, 70 yards, 2 TD); RB Scott Nanney (65 rush, 328 yards, TD); RB Dalton Viglasky (58 rush, 189 yards, 3 TD); WR Kyle Knefelkamp (13 catch, 340 yards, 3 TD); WR Austin Patton (9 catch, 97 yards)
Defense Leaders: Michael Toth (56 tackles, fumble); Ryan Wiggers (48 tackles, sack, 2 fumble); Austin Patton (31 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 Int); David Woodall (34 tackles, 4 sacks); Logan Kaufmann (46 tackles); Kory Johnson (35 tackles, 3 sacks, fumble); Seth Benard (22 tackles, 10 sacks)
Next Week: at Civic Memorial
Carlyle at Wesclin, 7 p.m.
CARLYLE (1-4)
Coach: Chris Birkner (2nd year, 5-9)
Last Week: lost at Columbia, 55-6
Offense Leaders: QB Alex Huels (88-of-152, 1,127 yards, 11 TD, 7 Int); RB Donte Nettles (84 rush, 648 yards, 6 TD/ 19 catch, 146 yards, TD); WR Dru Johnson (11 catch, 185 yards, 4 TD); WR Tyler Siever (12 catch, 281 yards, 4 TD); WR Nick Becker (18 catch, 251 yards, TD).
Defense Leaders: LeShawn Andrews (37 tackles, 4 sacks, fumble); Dru Johnson (67 tackles, Int); Tyler Siever (29 tackles, Int.); Jared VonderHaar (33 tackles, 2 sack, fumble).
Next Week: Dupo
WESCLIN (2-3)
Coach: Ric Johns (4th year, 10-23)
Last Week: won at Dupo, 27-7
Offense Leaders: QB Josh DeMage (11-19, 195 yards, 2 TD / 19 rush, 78 yards, 3 TD); RB Antonio Williams (23 rush, 304 yards, 3 TD); KJ Corley (21 rush, 84 yards, TD / 5 catch, 64 yards)
Defense Leaders: Austin Miller (13 tackles); Antonio Williams (12 tackles); Tyler Harbison (12 tackles)
Next Week: Freeburg
Mater Dei at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
MATER DEI (2-3)
Coach: Jim Stiebel (7th year, 52-21)
Last Week: lost to Central, 46-35
Offense Leaders: QB Colin Schuetz (58-of-127, 766 yards, 8 TD, 4 Int / 56 rush, 369 yards, 5 TD); RB Jake Wieter (83 rush, 484 yards, 3 TD); WR Lucas Theising (16 catch, 198 yards, 3 TD); WR Jake Timmermann (16 catch, 184 yards, 3 TD/ 5 rush, 116 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Lucas Theising (31 tackles, Int); Justin Thole (15 tackles, sack); Nic Seelhoeffer (33 tackles, sack); Trever Johnson (38 takles, sack); Jake Timmermann (28 tackles, Int.)
Next Week: Lutheran North
QUINCY NOTRE DAME (2-3)
Coach: Bill Connell
Last Week: lost at Hamilton-Warsaw, 56-42
Offense Leaders: QB Landon Peters (74-of-139, 1,092 yards, 12 TD, 8 Int); WR Reed Hyer; RB Jarrett Bryson.
Defense Leaders: DE Jonny Bottorff (6-4, 270); OLB Jackson Connell (6-2, 190); DB Luke Shierling (6-0, 165)
Next Week: Macomb
