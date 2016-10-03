Another strong week for BND Football Game Balls; rankings updated

Here are the weekly Belleville News-Democrat Game Balls given to area football players for some top performances in Week 6:
- Granite City freshman quarterback Freddy Edwards rolled up 324 yards and scored four touchdowns Friday in a 44-34 Southwestern Conference loss to O’Fallon. Edwards, who took over at quarterback earlier this season after an injury to Kendrick Williba, had 249 yards rushing in the first quarter. Edwards has 696 yards rushing and a team-leading 14 TDs for the Warriors.
- Carlyle High senior running back Donte Nettles exploded for 310 yards rushing and scored on TD runs of 93 and 80 yards in a 34-7 Cahokia Conference victory over Wesclin.
- Triad Knights senior quarterback Tommy Bauer was virtually unstoppable in a 56-7 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over Mascoutah, rolling up 300 yards rushing and five TDs on only 19 carries Friday. Bauer’s TD runs traveled 68, 42, 40, 21 and two yards.
- East St. Louis linebacker James Knight was a huge force for the Flyers in their 20-10 SWC win over previously unbeaten Edwardsville. Knight had one of East Side’s five sacks, one of three interceptions and finished the night with nine tackles. He leads the Flyers with 61 tackles.
- Belleville West running back Kriston Davis piled up 271 yards and three TDs on 26 carries in a 42-0 victory over rival Belleville East. Maroons senior Jack Lanxon helped anchor the defensive shutout with seven tackles while Khari Kollore added six.
- Central Cougars running back Collin Thomas posted a second straight monster week, racking up 262 yards rushing and three TDs in a 42-33 Cahokia Conference win over previously unbeaten Red Bud. Thomas has 478 yards and nine TDs the last two weeks in victories over Mater Dei and Red Bud. Central running back Ben Rakers added 120 yards rushing and three TDs in the win.
- O’Fallon running back Mason Hewitt had 248 yards rushing and two TDs on 27 carries in a 44-34 SWC victory over Granite City. The big night pushed Hewitt over 1,000 yards this season and he has 1,065 yards on 157 carries.
- Columbia senior quarterback Greg Long was razor sharp Friday, completing 11-of-12 passes for 155 yards and four TDs in the unbeaten Eagles’ 51-6 Cahokia Conference win over Freeburg. Long’s top target once again was junior Jordan Holmes, who had four catches for 110 yards and two TDs.
- Althoff senior quarterback Trey Mosley threw four TD passes and completed 18-of-24 passes for 240 yards in a 44-20 South Seven Conference win over Marion. Mosley has thrown for 1,158 yards and 15 TDs this season with three interceptions.
- Red Bud senior quarterback Griffin Ziebold stepped up big despite the Musketeers’ 42-33 Cahokia Conference loss to unbeaten Central. Ziebold complete 14-of-22 passes for 229 yards and two TDs and ran for another touchdown. Red Bud receiver Alex Birchler also had a big night with eight catches for 166 yards and two TDs. Ziebold has thrown for 1,208 yards and 17 TDs this season.
BND Prep Football Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Large school rankings (Class 5A-8A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
East St. Louis (7)
6-0
2.
Edwardsville
5-1
3.
Belleville West
3-3
4.
O’Fallon
3-3
5.
Highland
5-1
Also receiving votes: Triad (5-1), Cahokia (3-3), Granite City (3-3), Waterloo (4-2), Belleville East (1-5)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Althoff (7)
6-0
2.
Central
6-0
3.
Columbia
6-0
4.
Civic Memorial
4-2
5.
Red Bud
5-1
Also receiving votes: Mater Dei (3-3), Nashville (4-2), Wood River (3-3), Carlyle (2-4)
