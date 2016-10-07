Week 7 high school football previews

EDWARDSVILLE AT BELLEVILLE WEST, 7 P.M.
EDWARDSVILLE (5-1)
Coach: Matt Martin (6th year, 50-12)
Rank: No. 11 in Illinois Class 8A
Last Week: Lost to East St. Louis 20-10
Offense Leaders: QB Brendan Dickman (35-of-66, 520 yards, 6 TD, 6 Int./ 50 rush, 225 yards, TD; RB Dionte Rodgers (102 rush, 726 yards, 14 TD); WR Daval Torres (10 rush, 186 yards, 1 TD/ 13 catch, 126 yards, 1 TD); WR Dayleon Harris (8 catch, 190 yards, 1 TD)
Defense Leaders: DE A.J. Epenesa (26 tackles, 2 sacks); DE Nathan Kolesa (41 tackles, 1 int, 1 sack); LB Andrew Holderer (36 tackles); LB Collin Cox (32 tackles)
Next week: at Alton
BELLEVILLE WEST (3-3)
Coach: Cameron Pettus (6th year, 30-26)
Last Week: Beat Belleville East 42-0
Offense Leaders: QB Logan Betz (41-of-94, 631 yards, 5 TD, 2 Int/ 53 rush. 250 yards, 3 TD); RB; Kriston Davis (110 rush, 713 yards, 8 TD); WR: Jamar Edwards (12 catch, 234 yards, 2 TD); WR: Paris Johnson (8 catch, 148 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: DB: Jack Lanxon (45 tackles, int.); LB: Tristin Caswell (36 tackles); LB: Khari Kollore (32 tackles)
Next week: Granite City
EAST ST. LOUIS AT BELLEVILLE EAST, 1 P.M. (Sat.)
EAST ST. LOUIS (6-0)
Coach: Darren Sunkett (15th year, 125-45)
Rank: No. 1 in Illinois Class 7A
Last Week: Beat Edwardsville 20-10
Offense Leaders: QB: Reyondus Estes (58-of-115, 1,079 yards, 10 TD, 3 Int./ 31 rush, 248 yards, 2 TD); RB: Jarrell Anderson (121 rush, 664 yards, 9 TD); RB Kevin Brown (44 rush, 269 yards, 6 TD); WR Jeff Thomas (21 catch, 470 yards, 5 TD); WR Charlando Robinson (20 catch, 380 yards, 4 TD)
Defense Leaders: LaMontre Harvey (47 tackles, 7 sacks, fumble); James Knight (61 tackles, fumble rec, 1 Int.; Terrez Lagrone (41 tackles, 3 sacks); Tahler Cook (42 tackles, 2 sack, Int)
Next week: Collinsville
BELLEVILLE EAST (1-5)
Coach: Kris Stephens (2nd year, 7-9)
Last Week: Lost to Belleville West 42-0
Offense Leaders: QB: Kienen Waller (42-of-94, 641 yards, 4 TD, 6 Int./ 48 rush, 184 yards, 1 TD); RB: Roderick Morgan (48 rush 248 yards, 2 TD); WR: Freddie Waller (5 catch, 179 yards,. 3 TD); WR William Travis (9 catch, 160 yards, 1TD)
Defense Leaders: LB: EJ Aldridge (47 tackles, 1 sack); LB: Dondi Fuller (48 tackles, 4 sacks); LB:Nolan Wellinghoff (34 tackles)
Next week: at O’Fallon
O’FALLON AT COLLINSVILLE, 7 P.M.
O'FALLON (3-3)
Coach: Brandon Joggerst (10th year, 61-38)
Last Week: Defeated Granite City 44-34
Offense Leaders: QB Christian Perez (67-of-143, 1,127 yards, 11 TD, 6 Int / 28 rush, 80 yards, 2 TD); RB Mason Hewitt (157 rush, 1.065 yards, 2 TD); RB Richard Cosey (41 rush, 263 yards, 2 TD); WR Ronald Anthony (21 catch, 414 yards, TD); WR Burke Watts (9 catch, 209 yards, 1 TD)
Defense Leaders: Zaine Roe (58 tackles); Deven Monahan (48 tackles, fumble); Rich Herm (30 tackles, 2 fumble, 2 Int); Darryl Cobb Jr. (12 tackles, Int); Deion Norfleet (18 tackles, fumble, Int.)
Next week: Belleville East
COLLINSVILLE (1-5)
Coach: Rick Reinhart (2nd year, 4-11)
Last Week: Defeated Alton 33-30
Offense Leaders: QB Tyler Callaham (41-of-91 438 yards, 5 TD, 6 Int.); RB Sean Bonham (57 rush, 260 yards, 5 TD); WR Trevore Sanders (12 catch, 93 yards, 2 TD); WR Rhett Romanik (8 catch, 169 yards, 2 TD); WR Andrew Borror (11 catch, 176 yards, 2 TD)
Defensive Leaders: Laron Johnson (56 tackles); Russell March (30 tackles); Trevore Sanders (34 tackles, sack, Int.), Dillon Rosebaum ( 22 tackles, Int.)
Next Week: at East St. Louis
Lutheran North at Mater Dei , 7 p.m.
LUTHERAN NORTH (6-1)
Coach: Carl Reed
Last Week: beat Priory, 57-7
Offense Leaders: QB Aqeel Glass (99-of-162, 16 TD, 6 Int); RB Donovan Marshall (177 rush, 1,029 yards, 10 TD); WR Jordan Sommerville (42 catch, 906 yards, 9 TD); WR Kobe Reed-Pope (21 catch, 194 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: D'Vion Harris (39 tackles, 2 sacks); Isaac Glenn (34 tackles); Keelin Anderson (21 tackles, 2 Int); Devin Ruffin (33 tackles, 4 Int)
Next Week: Normandy
MATER DEI (3-3)
Coach: Jim Stiebel (7th year, 53-21)
Last Week: won at Quincy Notre Dame
Offense Leaders: QB Colin Schuetz (66-of-140, 894 yards, 13 TD, 4 Int / 70 rush, 512 yards, 6 TD); RB Jake Wieter (94 rush, 549 yards, 4 TD); WR Lucas Theising (21 catch, 276 yards, 5 TD); WR Jake Timmermann (18 catch, 220 yards, 5 TD/ 6 rush, 121 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Lucas Theising (32 tackles, Int); Justin Thole (15 tackles, sack); Nic Seelhoeffer (35 tackles, sack, Int); Trever Johnson (43 takles, 2 sack, fumble); Jake Timmermann (31 tackles, 2 Int.)
Next Week: at St. Charles West
Althoff at Carbondale, 7 p.m.
ALTHOFF (6-0)
Coach: Coach: Ken Turner (9th year, 61-34)
Last Week: beat Marion, 44-20
Rank: No. 1 on Illinois 4A poll
Offense Leaders: QB Trey Mosley (75-115, 1,158 yards, 15 TD, 3 Int. / 24 rush, 108 yards, TD); RB Jaylon Bester (74 rush, 1,192 yards, 15 TD); WR Jordan Goodwin (22 catch, 364 yards, 4 TD); WR C.J. Coldon (26 catch, 458 yards, 5 TD)
Defense Leaders: Christian Wills (53 tackles, 6 sacks, fumble); Bryson Strong (52 tackles, 4 sack, Int.); Devyn Nash (37 tackles, 2 sacks); Austin Carey (41 tackles, sack); Edwyn Brown (4 Int.); Justin Strong (3 Int).
Next Week: Cahokia
CARBONDALE (2-4)
Coach: Bryan Lee (2nd year, 2-13)
Last Week: beat Mount Vernon, 76-51
Offense Leaders: QB Seth Germann, RB Kenan Abed, FB Tavaris Hill,WR Matt Gunderson, WR Jaden Bradley.
Defense Leaders: DB Shandon Scott-Rivers, Trey Farmer, Zee Johnson
Next Week: at Marion
Waterloo at Civic Memorial, 7 p.m.
WATERLOO (4-2)
Coach: Dan Rose (17th year, 80-79)
Last Week: beat Jerseyville, 34-28
Offense Leaders: QB Ross Schrader (41-of-97, 605 yards, 4 TD, 5 Int. / 44 rush, 240 yards, 2 TD); RB Scott Nanney (86 rush, 436 yards, 3 TD); RB Dalton Viglasky (67 rush, 205 yards, 3 TD); WR Kyle Knefelkamp (17 catch, 391 yards, 3 TD / 15 rush, 126 yards, 2 TD); WR Austin Patton (11 catch, 119 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Michael Toth (61 tackles, fumble); Ryan Wiggers (58 tackles, sack, 2 fumble); Austin Patton (46 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 Int); David Woodall (40 tackles, 4 sacks); Logan Kaufmann (60 tackles); Kory Johnson (47 tackles, 5 sacks, fumble, Int); Seth Benard (27 tackles, 11 sacks)
Next Week: Mascoutah
CIVIC MEMORIAL (4-2)
Coach: Justin Winslow (6th year, 21-27)
Last Week: lost at Highland, 26-21
Offense Leaders: QB Brayden Pierce (22-of-58, 325 yards, 2 TD, 4 Int / 27 rush, 59 yards, 3 TD); RB Corey Price (79 rush, 481 yards, 10 TD); RB Camryn Gerhardt (59 rush, 430 yards, 7 TD); RB Rikki Lafferty (34 rush, 206 yards, 2 TD); WR David Lane (13 catch, 192 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Rikki Lafferty (33 tackles, sack, 3 fumble, Int); Corey Price (30 tackles, fumble); David Lane (29 tackles, 6 Int).
Next Week: Triad
Jerseyville at Mascoutah, 7 p.m.
JERSEYVILLE (1-5)
Coach: Dave Jacobs (6th year, 25-30)
Last Week: lost at Waterloo, 34-28
Offense Leaders: QB Drew Sauerwein (88-of-148, 1,184 yards, 11 TD, 5 Int / 82 rush, 412 yards, 7 TD); RB Brandon Baalman (88 rush, 524 yards, 5 TD / 12 catch, 164 yards, TD); WR Logan Metzler (21 catch, 284 yards, 2 TD); Blake Wittman (31 catch, 447 yards, 7 TD)
Defense Leaders: Stephen Rulo (34 tackles); Chris Jackson (27 tackles); Blake Wittman (19 tackles, 2 Int).
Next Week: Highland
MASCOUTAH (1-5)
Coach: Josh Lee (1st year, 1-5)
Last Week: lost at Triad, 56-7
Offense Leaders: QB Darius Cooley (30-of-60, 403 yards, 4 TD, 7 Int / 101 rush, 390 yards, 6 TD); RB Gerick Garlington (38 rush, 192 yards); WR Glen Gibbons (17 catch, 197 yards, 3 TD); Treshun Buckingham (8 catch, 149 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: Kai Cross (43 tackles, 2 fumble); Ronald Clay (46 tackles); Treshun Buckingham (8 tackles, 3 Int); Patrick Beck (29 tackles)
Next Week: at Waterloo
Freeburg at Wesclin, 7 p.m.
FREEBURG (1-5)
Coach: Ronnie Stuart (12th year, 52-60)
Last Week: lost at Columbia, 51-6
Offense Leaders: QB Bobby Tedesco (43-of-92, 651 yards, 6 TD, 5 Int./ 103 rush, 594 yards, 7 TD); RB Kody Haak (30 rush, 83 yards, TD); Logan Stone (55 rush, 275 yards, 2 TD); WR Brendan Meng (14 catch, 313 yards); WR Hayden Shea (8 catch, 126 yards, 2 TD); WR Tyler White (13 catch, 105 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Dylan Sandheinrich (12 tackles, sack); Hayden Shea (29 tackles, Int); Tyler White (19 tackles, fumble, 2 Int); Jake Koerber (22 tackles, fumble); Cal Clossen (22 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 fumbles, Int)
Next Week: Dupo
WESCLIN (2-4)
Coach: Ric Johns (4th year, 10-24)
Last Week: lost to Carlyle, 34-7
Offense Leaders: QB Josh DeMage (13-25, 210 yards, 3 TD / 40 rush, 104 yards, 4 TD); RB Antonio Williams (38 rush, 384 yards, 4 TD); KJ Corley (28 rush, 154 yards, TD / 5 catch, 64 yards)
Defense Leaders: Austin Miller (18 tackles); Antonio Williams (13 tackles); RJ Kattenbraker (13 tackles, fumble); Tyler Harbison (12 tackles)
Next Week: at Central
Dupo at Carlyle, 7 p.m.
DUPO (1-5)
Coach: Brad Weier (3rd year, 7-25)
Last Week: won at Blue Ridge, 41-6
Offense Leaders: QB Tyler Kyle (39-86, 183, 3 TD, 9 Int/ 52 rush, 221 yards, 2 TD); RB Dawson Kemp (59 rush, 175 yards, TD / 11 catch, 113 yards); WR Devin Similey (10 catch, 145 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: LB Dawson Kemp (60 tackles, fumble); Bryce Chadduck (24 tackles, sack) ; Zane Chism (31 tackles, sack, 2 fumble); Devin Similey (29 tackles); Taylor Stanek (6 tackles, fumble, Int)
Next Week: at Freeburg
CARLYLE (2-4)
Coach: Chris Birkner (2nd year, 6-9)
Last Week: won at Wesclin, 34-7
Offense Leaders: QB Alex Huels (93-163, 1,258 yards, 13 TD, 7 Int); RB Donte Nettles (108 rush, 958 yards, 9 TD/ 19 catch, 146 yards, TD); WR Dru Johnson (11 catch, 185 yards, 4 TD); WR Tyler Siever (12 catch, 281 yards, 4 TD); WR Nick Becker (20 catch, 288 yards, 2 TD).
Defense Leaders: LeShawn Andrews (45 tackles, 4 sacks, fumble); Dru Johnson (79 tackles, Int); Tyler Siever (30 tackles, Int.); Jared VonderHaar (45 tackles, 3 sack, 3 fumble).
Next Week: Flora
Columbia at Central, 7 p.m.
COLUMBIA (6-0)
Coach: Scott Horner (16th year, 114-49)
Last Week: defeated Freeburg 51-6
Rank: No. 5 in Illinois Class 4A poll
Offensive Leaders: QB Greg Long (63-of-81, 895 yards, 13 TD / 48 rush, 179 yards, 7 TD); RB Colton Byrd (89 rush, 793 yards, 13 TD); WR Jordan Holmes (35 catch, 591 yards, 9 TD); Mitch Daniels (12 catch, 186 yards)
Defense Leaders: Colton Byrd (32 tackles, sack); Owen Suedkamp (60 tackles, sack); Jarrett Allsheid (31 tackles, 4 sacks); Greg Long (25 tackles, sack, 3 Int); Dylan Hildebrand (20 tackles, 1 sack)
Next Week: Red Bud
CENTRAL (6-0)
Coach: Brian Short (10th year, 54-38)
Last Week: won at Red Bud 42-33
Rank: No. 8 in Illinois 3A poll
Offense Leaders: QB Hunter Toeben (48-of-96, 670 yards, 5 TD, 5 Int./ 25 rush, 222 yards, 3 TD); RB Collin Thomas (113 rush, 1,044 yards, 20 TD); RB Ben Rakers (74 rush, 697 yards, 10 TD); WR Dalton Wise (13 catch, 111 yards, TD); WR Bailey Stewart (10 catch, 232 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Brice Haselhorst (48 tackles, 8 sacks, fumble); Jordan Spangenberg (20 tackles, fumble, Int.); Collin Thomas (33 tackles, sack, 3 fumble); Tyler Malone (34 tackles); Ben Rakers (30 tackles)
Next week: Wesclin
Triad at Highland, 7 p.m.
TRIAD (5-1)
Coach: Paul Bassler (19th year, 112-76)
Last Week: defeated Mascoutah 56-7
Rank: No. 10 in Class 5A poll.
Offense Leaders: QB Tommy Bauer (2-of-9, 17 yards, Int)/ 108 rush, 833 yards, 18 TD); RB Tom Kraudel (68 rush, 624 yards, 8 TD); RB Trevor Nott (47 rush, 294 yards, 4 TD)
Defense Leaders: Nathan Clark (53 tackles, 5 sacks); Beau Barbour (37 tackles, 3 sacks); Ethan Salopek (44 tackles); Jeron Pino (22 tackles, 3 Int); Colin Brunton (31 tackles, 3 sacks)
Next week: at Civic Memorial
HIGHLAND (5-1)
Coach: Jimmy Warnecke (6th year, 37-20)
Last Week: defeated Civic Memorial 26-21
Rank: No. 7 in Class 5A poll
Offense Leaders: QB Garrett Marti (61-of-93, 853 yards, 4 TD / 54 rush, 344 yards, 5 TD); RB Trent Rakers (94 rush, 653 yards, 9 TD / 9 catch, 84 yards); WR Sam LaPorta (22 catch, 415 yards, 3 TD); Jacob Willis (5 catch 121 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Kyle Lane (54 tackles, fumble); Brayton Moss (24 tackles); Trent Rakers (29 tackles); Ian Fraser (21 tackles).
Next week: at Jerseyville
Alton at Granite City, 7 p.m.
ALTON (0-6)
Coach: Eric Dickerson (2nd year, 1-14)
Last week: Lost to Collinsville 33-30
Offense Leaders: QB Taylor Price; RB Darrell Smith; WR Johnathan Bumpers; WR Kevin Caldwell Jr.
Defense Leaders: LB Morris Adams; MLB Izeal Terrell; LB Grady Womack; DT Ryan Kane
Next week: Edwardsville
GRANITE CITY
Coach: Carl Luehmann (7th year, 17-44)
Last week: Lost at O’Fallon 44-34
Offense Leaders: QB Freddy Edwards (8-of-26, 69 yards, TD, Int. / 66 rush, 696 yards, 8 TD); RB Raheem Beckwith (60 rush, 285 yards, 2 TD)); WR Austin Bonvicino (4 catch, 107 yards, 2 TD); WR Kyle Thompson (4 catch, 82 yards, TD).
Defense Leaders: Kyle Thompson (33 tackles, 3 sacks); Adam Marmion (27 tackles, sack); Brandon Bettag (31 tackles, 3 sack, Int); Reide Wilson (30 tackles, 3 sacks); Torrey Deal (31 tackles); Eugene Wilba 11 tackles, Int)
Next week: at Belleville West
Comments