Althoff remains undefeated, thumps Carbondale

The state No. 1 Class 4A team Althoff scored 28 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 49-6 win over Carbondale to remain undefeated in a South Seven Conference football game on Terrier Senior Night.
Althoff improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference while Carbondale fell to 2-5 and 1-3.
“We wanted to clean up the mistakes we made last week and we felt we accomplished that tonight,” said Althoff coach Ken Turner. “We came out and did what we had to do. We’re going to keep on going week by week and trying to get better.”
Jaylon Bester rushed for 177 yards, scored two long touchdowns and had one called back to lead the Crusaders. Bester scored on a 27-yard run in the first quarter and on a 57-yard run to close out the second quarter.
At the beginning of the second quarter Bester had a 70-yard touchdown called back on a holding penalty.
The Terrier defense had held Bester in check for most of the first half. The senior managed only 39 yards on his six carries and that included the 27-yard touchdown run on his first carry.
“That’s going to happen sometimes,” Turner said. “He just keeps working until he finally busts one loose. We feel we can pass as well as we run, so if you shut down our run we can go to the pass.”
Quarterback Trevon Mosley completed 9-of-16 passes for 179 yards and tossed two touchdowns.
Carbondale running back Courtney Hunter almost matched Bester run for run finishing with 124 yards rushing on 14 carries, including an 80-yard run off left guard to cut the Althoff lead at the time to 14-6 with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
“I feel like they are the state champion and despite the score we gave them a good game,” said Carbondale coach Bryan Lee. “We did things that we weren’t capable of doing in the very recent past. Our kids never backed down from them not once and never gave up. We’re anxious to finish out the season by building on tonight.”
The Terriers defense then stopped the Crusaders on downs at the Carbondale 15, but on the next play Edwyn Brown stepped in front of the Terrier receiver at the 17 and scored to up the lead to 21-6 with 3:34 remaining in the first quarter.
The Terriers were then forced to punt from their own 13 and after a shanked punt and a six-yard return the Crusaders took over at the 23. Two plays later Mosley found C.J. Coldon for 19-yards touchdown pass and Althoff led 28-6 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
The second quarter Brown returned a missed field attempt by the Terriers for a 108-yard touchdown, but there was a penalty on the kick giving the Terriers a 4th-and-8 on the Althoff 16. The next play Justin Strong intercepted Seth Germann in the end zone.
The Crusaders then drove 80 yards on six plays ending with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Mosley to Melvin Brock. With 2:07 remaining before halftime Bester scored to give Althoff a 42-6 halftime lead.
Althoff took the second half kickoff and drove 80-yards on eight plays, including converting a 4th-and-7 from their own 45 and scored on a 32-yard run by Justin Strong.
“I also appreciate the fact that Coach Turner was very gracious and called the dogs off when they were supposed to call them off,” Lee said. “I thought they played with a lot of class and integrity and we appreciated it.”
