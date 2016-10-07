Friday night football roundup

Mater Dei 33, Lutheran North 25
Colin Schuetz led a balanced attack for Mater Dei in their 33-25 win over Lutheran North. Schuetz completed 20 of 28 of his pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Mater Dei also rushed for 230 yards on 36 carries and two scores. Jake Wieter led the way on the ground with 11 carries for 45 yards and two scores. Mater Dei (4-3, 3-3) will travel to St. Charles Friday to take on St. Charles West.
Lutheran North (6-2) quarterback Aqeel Glass threw for two touchdowns in the loss, while Donovan Marshall and Isaiah Azubuike scored a touchdown each on the ground.
Civic Memorial 20, Waterloo 15
Nick Newell led a ground game that helped grind out a 20-15 win over Waterloo. Newell rushed for 65 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown while teammate Camryn Gerhardt recorded 50 rushing yards and a score of his own. Civic Memorial (5-2, 4-2) will head to Troy to face Triad on Friday.
Waterloo couldn’t hold a 15-14 lead late in the third quarter and ended fell to (4-3 3-3) on the season. They will play host to Mascoutah on Friday night.
Wesclin 35, Freeburg 22
Wesclin rebounded from a tough loss last Friday to beat Freeburg behind two rushing touchdowns from running backs Antonio Williams. Kj Corley added two rushing scores of his own in the third as Wesclin (3-4, 2-4) moved one step closer to the playoffs. Wesclin will face a tough challenge next Friday when then travel to Breese to play Central.
Freeburg dropped it’s sixth straight game falling to (1-6, 0-6) on the season. After being outscored 196-48 in its last four games, Freeburg kept this game close even taking a 22-14 lead into halftime. Freeburg will travel to Dupo next Friday night.
Jerseyville 63, Mascoutah 51
Jerseyville overcame an early 21-3 hole to hold on and beat Mascoutah 63-51. Drew Sauerwein threw for five touchdown passes, three of which ended up in the hands of Blake Wittman. Jerseyville separated itself in the second and third quarters going on a 42-14 run to put the game out of reach. Jerseyville (2-5, 1-4) will play host to Highland Friday night.
Mascoutah running back Darius Cooley led the way for the Indians rushing for 165 yards on 21 carries and two scores. Mascoutah (1-7, 0-6) looks to snap its six game losing streak when they travel to Waterloo on Friday.
Mount Olive 36, Nokomis 26
Mount Olive ran all over the Nokomis defense recording 426 rushing yards on 65 carries in their 36-26 win. Jonathon Darrah led the way for Mount Olive with 27 carries for 213 yards and a touchdown. While Andrew Jones rushed 23 times for 105 yards and two scores. Mount Olive (3-4, 3-2) will travel to Vernon on Friday.
Nokomis wide out Herb Herpstreith caught two long touchdown passes in a losing effort. Nokomis will travel to Wood River to play Friday.
