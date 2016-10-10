Who got BND Football Game Balls? Which teams lead rankings

Here are the weekly Belleville News-Democrat Game Balls given to area football players for some top performances in Week 7:
- Granite City freshman Freddy Edwards continues to make a major impact this season and Edwards burned Alton for 267 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 41-27 Southwestern Conference win. Edwards also completed 8-of-11 passes for 125 yards and two TDs.
- Columbia quarterback Greg Long did a little bit of everything in a 33-6 Cahokia Conference win over Central. Long completed 13-of-18 passes for 211 yards and two TDs, ran for 98 yards on 16 carries, kicked two field goals and also had an interception on defense to help hand the Cougars their first loss.
- Red Bud running back Ryan Hess piled up 277 yards and three TDs in a 67-60 victory over Portageville, Mo., then also had time to make 13 tackles on defense. Red Bud quarterback Griffin Ziebold also had a big night, throwing for 193 yards and four TDs while running for a season-high 125 yards on 18 carries. Ziebold also had an interception on defense.
- Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz completed 20-of-28 passes for 238 yards and three TDs and also ran 16 times for 119 yards in the Knights’ 33-25 victory over Lutheran North.
- East St. Louis running back Kevin Brown had 197 yards and two touchdowns in the top-ranked Flyers’ 46-0 SWC victory over Belleville East. Brown is the Flyers’ second-leading rusher with 466 yards and eight TDs.
- Columbia junior receiver Jordan Holmes was at his big-play best Friday in a 33-6 win over Central, catching six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Holmes lead all metro-east receivers in receiving yardage with 722 yards on 41 receptions and also has 10 TD catches.
- Althoff senior running back Jaylon Bester had another dazzling night Friday, runing for 176 yards and two TDs on only 12 carries in the unbeaten Crusaders’ 49-6 South Seven Conference win over Carbondale. Bester ranks fifth in the St. Louis area rushing race and first in the metro-east with 1,386 yards on 86 carries, an average of 15.9 yards per carry.
- East St. Louis linebacker Ken Dixon had a big role in the Flyers’ shutout win over Belleville East, their third shutout performance in the last four weeks. Dixon returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown and also had seven tackles. LaMontre’ Harvey also anchored the defense with 13 tackles and James Knight piled up 11.
- It wasn’t all offense for Columbia as the Eagles used four Central turnovers to help produce a win. Senior linebacker Owen Suedkamp was a huge force with 16 tackles while Colton Byrd and Mitch Daniels added 10 tackles each. Jordan Holmes and Greg Long had interceptions for Columbia while Byrd and Blake Wagner had fumble recoveries. Suedkamp leads the Eagles with 76 tackles.
- O’Fallon running back Mason Hewitt continues to chew up huge yardage, rolling up 192 yards and a 42-yard touchdown on 22 carries in the Panthers’ 42-0 Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville. Hewitt has 1,257 yards this season.
- Edwardsville running back Dionte Rodgers scored two TDs and ran for 184 yards on 20 carries in the Tigers’ 30-7 SWC win over Belleville West.
- Highland linebacker Kyle Lane had 18 tackles, Brayton Moss had 11 and Jack Etter and Noah Schmitt contributed nine tackles each in the Bulldogs’ 24-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over longtime rival Triad.
- Wesclin’s Antonio Williams had 178 yards and three TDs on 17 carries in the Warriors’ 35-22 Cahokia Conference win over Freeburg. Williams scored on runs of 54, 36 and 19 yards. Teammate K.J. Corley also had a big game with an 85-yard TD run and 13-yard TD run during the third quarter, contributing 141 yards on only nine carries.
- O’Fallon linebacker Richard Cosey and defensive lineman Brian Ahmed each had two sacks in the Panthers’ shutout win over Collinsville.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
BND Prep Football Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Large school rankings (Class 5A-8A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
East St. Louis (7)
7-0
2.
Edwardsville
6-1
3.
O’Fallon
4-3
4.
Belleville West
3-4
5.
Highland
6-1
Also receiving votes: Cahokia (4-3), Granite City (4-3), Triad (5-2), Waterloo (4-3)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Althoff (7)
7-0
2.
Columbia
7-0
3.
Central
6-1
4.
Civic Memorial
5-2
5.
Mater Dei
4-3
Also receiving votes: Red Bud (6-1), Nashville (5-2), Wood River (4-3), Carlyle (3-4)
