Two local No. 1’s and a new No. 3 in AP state football rankings

The Althoff Crusaders and East St. Louis Flyers maintained their firm grip on No. 1 rankings in the new Associated Press state football rankings released Tuesday as voted on by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Althoff (7-0) received 10 of 12 first-place votes in the Class 4A state poll, with single first-place votes going to No. 3 Johnsburg (7-0) and No. 4 Rochester (6-1). Rochester suffered its first loss last week to Central State Eight Conference rival Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, the top-ranked team in Class 6A.
East St. Louis (7-0), which blanked Belleville East 46-0 on Saturday, received nine of 10 first-place votes in Class 7A.
Edwardsville (6-1) returned to the Class 8A Top 10, jumping from 11th last week to ninth this week following a 30-7 Southwestern Conference victory over Belleville West.
Highland’s 24-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over rival Triad, coupled with several teams above them losing this week, helped elevate the Bulldogs (6-1) to the No. 3 slot in the new Class 5A state rankings. That is one of the highest rankings in school history for the Bulldogs, while Triad (5-2) fell to 14th.
Also in Class 4A, unbeaten Columbia (7-0) held firm at No. 5 following a 33-6 Cahokia Conference win over previously unbeaten and 3A state-ranked Central. Central (6-1) dropped out of the 3A Top 10 following the loss but didn’t fall too far, hanging in at No. 11.
State voters must have been impressed with Red Bud’s 67-60 victory over Portageville, Mo., as the Musketeers were back in the Class 2A Top 10 this week at No. 10. Red Bud will try to knock off 4A No. 5 Columbia this week in a Cahokia Conference road matchup in Columbia.
Illinois High School Football State Rankings
The Associated Press
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Loyola (9)
(7-0)
90
1
2. Brother Rice
(7-0)
80
T2
3. Homewood-Flossmoor
(7-0)
71
T2
4. Neuqua Valley
(7-0)
57
4
5. Palatine
(7-0)
53
5
6. Barrington
(7-0)
37
6
7. Hinsdale Central
(7-0)
35
10
8. Lincoln-Way East
(6-1)
31
7
9. Edwardsville
(6-1)
11
NR
10. Lyons
(6-1)
6
8
(tie)St. Charles East
(7-0)
6
NR
Others receiving votes: Glenbard West 5, Stevenson 4, Marist 3, Naperville North 3, Oswego 3.
Class 7A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. East St. Louis (9)
(7-0)
98
1
2. Bradley-Bourbonnais (1)
(7-0)
82
2
3. Fenwick
(6-1)
75
3
4. St. Charles North
(6-1)
63
4
5. Benet
(6-1)
60
5
6. Batavia
(6-1)
49
6
7. Rolling Meadows
(7-0)
45
8
8. Normal Community
(6-1)
43
7
9. Chicago Mt. Carmel
(4-3)
18
9
10. Glenbrook North
(7-0)
8
NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 4, Highland Park 2, Lake Zurich 1, Machesney Park Harlem 1, St. Rita 1.
Class 6A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (8)
(7-0)
88
1
2. Prairie Ridge (1)
(7-0)
82
2
3. Cary-Grove
(6-1)
66
3
4. Lemont
(7-0)
65
4
5. Rockford Auburn
(6-1)
44
8
6. DeKalb
(6-1)
36
9
7. Crete-Monee
(5-2)
29
10
8. Danville
(6-1)
23
6
9. Rockford Boylan
(6-1)
13
5
10. Quincy
(6-1)
12
NR
Others receiving votes: Antioch 10, St. Laurence 7, Reavis 6, Marmion 6, Montini 3, Oak Lawn Richards 2, Grayslake North 2, Rock Island 1.
Class 5A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Peoria Central (9)
(7-0)
107
1
2. Sterling (2)
(7-0)
101
2
3. Highland
(6-1)
70
7
4. Peoria Notre Dame
(5-2)
56
3
5. Rochelle
(5-2)
55
4
6. Washington
(5-2)
45
T8
7. Decatur Eisenhower
(6-1)
40
T8
8. Morris
(5-2)
35
NR
9. Metamora
(5-2)
26
5
10. Centralia
(5-2)
15
6
Others receiving votes: Morgan Park 14, Thornridge 9, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 7, Triad 6, Woodstock Marian 6, Glenbard South 4, Hillcrest 3, Marion 2, Vernon Hills 2, Sycamore 1, Belvidere 1.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Althoff (10)
(7-0)
109
1
2. Phillips
(6-1)
101
3
3. Johnsburg (1)
(7-0)
95
4
4. Rochester (1)
(6-1)
83
2
5. Columbia
(7-0)
73
5
6. Genoa-Kingston
(7-0)
57
6
7. Mt. Zion
(6-1)
41
9
8. Canton
(6-1)
35
10
9. Aurora Central Catholic
(6-1)
23
7
10. Richmond-Burton
(5-2)
16
NR
Others receiving votes: Plano 10, Geneseo 6, Herrin 5, Rockford Lutheran 4, Taylorville 2.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. IC Catholic (12)
(7-0)
120
1
2. Wilmington
(7-0)
102
2
3. Monticello
(7-0)
86
3
4. Byron
(7-0)
77
4
5. North-Mac
(7-0)
62
T6
6. Herscher
(7-0)
58
T6
7. Newton
(7-0)
56
5
8. Pana
(7-0)
38
9
9. Bloomington Central Catholic
(6-1)
20
NR
10. Mt. Carmel
(7-0)
11
NR
Others receiving votes: Central 8, Williamsville 7, Farmington 6, Westville 4, Elmwood-Brimfield 4, Carlinville 1.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Downs Tri-Valley (11)
(7-0)
119
1
2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (1)
(7-0)
104
2
3. Sterling Newman
(7-0)
96
3
4. Mendon Unity
(7-0)
80
4
5. Eastland-Pearl City
(7-0)
72
5
6. Maroa-Forsyth
(6-1)
55
6
7. Hamilton West Hancock
(7-0)
37
8
8. Fulton
(5-2)
35
7
9. Wethersfield
(6-1)
33
10
10. Red Bud
(6-1)
12
NR
Others receiving votes: St. Bede 5, Eldorado 3, Carmi White County 3, Chicago (Hope) Academy 3, Orion 2, Bismarck-Henning 1.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Forreston (6)
(7-0)
101
3
2. Tuscola (4)
(7-0)
98
4
3. Ottawa Marquette (1)
(7-0)
83
2
4. Stockton
(7-0)
78
5
5. Argenta-Oreana
(7-0)
63
7
6. Decatur St. Teresa
(6-1)
59
1
7. Aquin
(7-0)
40
9
8. Lena-Winslow
(5-2)
36
6
9. Athens
(5-2)
12
8
10. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
(5-2)
8
10
(tie) Decatur Lutheran (LSA)
(6-1)
8
NR
Others receiving votes: Bureau Valley 6, Arcola 4, Camp Point Central 4, Kirkland Hiawatha 3, Carrollton 1, Stark County 1.
