Week 8 high school football previews

Cahokia vs Althoff at Lindenwood-Belleville, 7 p.m.
CAHOKIA (4-3)
Coach: John Clay (1st year, 4-3)
Last Week: beat Mount Vernon, 47-0
Offense Leaders: QB Wayne Grante (88-141, 1,605, 22 TD, 6 Int.); RB Marquis Murray; RB Trevion Boyd; WR Demarion Hinkle (39 catch, 691 yards, 2 TD); WR Elijah Rice (18 catch, 262 yards, 3 TD);
Defense Leaders: DT Brian Williams (6-2, 243); LB Calvin Prater (5-11, 170); DB Keondre Wells (6-2, 180)
Next Week: Crete-Monee
ALTHOFF (7-0)
Coach: Coach: Ken Turner (9th year, 62-34)
Last Week: beat Carbondale, 49-6
Rank: No. 1 on Illinois 4A poll
Offense Leaders: QB Trey Mosley (85-132, 1,366, 18 TD, 3 Int. / 25 rush, 105 yards, TD); RB Jaylon Bester (86 rush, 1,362 yards, 17 TD); WR Jordan Goodwin (25 catch, 430 yards, 4 TD); WR C.J. Coldon (28 catch, 511 yards, 7 TD)
Defense Leaders: Christian Wills (62 tackles, 6 sacks, fumble); Bryson Strong (61 tackles, 4 sack, Int.); Devyn Nash (40 tackles, 2 sacks); Austin Carey (43 tackles, 2 sack); Edwyn Brown (5 Int.); Justin Strong (3 Int).
Next Week: Triad, at Lindenwood-Belleville
Granite City at Belleville West, 7 p.m.
GRANITE CITY (4-3)
Coach: Carl Luehmann (7th year, 18-44)
Last week: beat Alton, 41-27
Offense Leaders: QB Freddy Edwards (16-37, 194 yards, 3 TD, 3 Int. / 87 rush, 963 yards, 11 TD); RB Raheem Beckwith (60 rush, 285 yards, 2 TD/ 7 catch, 29 yards); WR Austin Bonvicino (4 catch, 107 yards, 2 TD); WR Kyle Thompson (4 catch, 82 yards, TD).
Defense Leaders: Kyle Thompson (39 tackles, 3 sacks); Adam Marmion (27 tackles, sack); Brandon Bettag (35 tackles, 5 sack, Int); Reide Wilson (34 tackles, 5 sacks, fumble); Torrey Deal (35 tackles); Eugene Wilba 14 tackles, 3 Int)
Next week: at Edwardsville
BELLEVILLE WEST (3-4)
Coach: Cameron Pettus (6th year, 30-27)
Last Week: lost at Edwardsville, 30-7
Offense Leaders: QB Logan Betz (42-103, 630 yards, 5 TD, 2 Int/ 56 rush. 260 yards, 3 TD); RB Kriston Davis (131 rush, 831 yards, 8 TD); WR Jamar Edwards (12 catch, 234 yards, 2 TD); WR: Paris Johnson (11 catch, 163 yards, 2 TD); WR Jacob McCloskey (10 catch, 112 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: DB: Jack Lanxon (53 tackles, 2 int.); LB: Tristin Caswell (40 tackles); LB: Khari Kollore (34 tackles); DB Kyle Ziegel (25 tackles, Int)
Next week: Alton
Belleville East at O’Fallon, 7 p.m.
BELLEVILLE EAST (1-6)
Coach: Kris Stephens (2nd year, 7-10)
Last Week: Lost to East St. Louis, 46-0
Offense Leaders: QB: Kienen Waller (42-of-94, 641 yards, 4 TD, 6 Int./ 48 rush, 184 yards, 1 TD); RB: Roderick Morgan (48 rush 248 yards, 2 TD); WR: Freddie Waller (5 catch, 179 yards,. 3 TD); WR William Travis (9 catch, 160 yards, 1TD)
Defense Leaders: LB: EJ Aldridge (47 tackles, 1 sack); LB: Dondi Fuller (48 tackles, 4 sacks); LB:Nolan Wellinghoff (34 tackles)
Next week: at Collinsville
O'FALLON (4-3)
Coach: Brandon Joggerst (10th year, 62-38)
Last Week: won at Collinsville, 42-0
Offense Leaders: QB Christian Perez (78-164, 1,229 yards, 13 TD, 6 Int / 32 rush, 156 yards, 3 TD); RB Mason Hewitt (179 rush, 1,257 yards, 3 TD); RB Richard Cosey (43 rush, 296 yards, 3 TD); WR Ronald Anthony (23 catch, 434 yards, TD); WR Burke Watts (10 catch, 222 yards, 1 TD)
Defense Leaders: Zaine Roe (65 tackles); Deven Monahan (54 tackles, fumble); Rich Herm (33 tackles, 2 fumble, 2 Int); Darryl Cobb Jr. (12 tackles, Int); Deion Norfleet (18 tackles, fumble, Int.)
Next week: East St. Louis
Triad at Civic Memorial, 7 p.m.
TRIAD (5-2)
Coach: Paul Bassler (19th year, 112-77)
Last Week: lost at Highland
Offense Leaders: QB Tommy Bauer (2-of-10, 17 yards, Int)/ 126 rush, 871 yards, 18 TD); RB Tom Kraudel (81 rush, 731 yards, 8 TD); RB Trevor Nott (56 rush, 336 yards, 4 TD); RB Devin Towns (30 rush, 238 yards)
Defense Leaders: Nathan Clark (53 tackles, 5 sacks); Beau Barbour (41 tackles, 3 sacks, Int.); Ethan Salopek (44 tackles); Jeron Pino (22 tackles, 3 Int); Colin Brunton (31 tackles, 3 sacks)
Next week: vs. Althoff, at Lindenwood-Belleville
CIVIC MEMORIAL (5-2)
Coach: Mike Parmentier
Last Week: beat Waterloo, 20-15
Offense Leaders: QB Brayden Pierce (24-of-61, 357 yards, 3 TD, 4 Int / 32 rush, 60 yards, 3 TD); RB Corey Price (95 rush, 567 yards, 10 TD); RB Camryn Gerhardt (69 rush, 480 yards, 8 TD); RB Rikki Lafferty (38 rush, 222 yards, 2 TD); WR David Lane (14 catch, 223 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: Rikki Lafferty (39 tackles, sack, 3 fumble, Int); Corey Price (32 tackles, sack, fumble); David Lane (32 tackles, 6 Int); Elijah Jones (37 tackles, fumble)
Next Week: at Taylorville
Mascoutah at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
MASCOUTAH (1-6)
Coach: Josh Lee (1st year, 1-6)
Last Week: lost to Jerseyville
Offense Leaders: QB/RB Darius Cooley (30-of-60, 403 yards, 4 TD, 7 Int / 122 rush, 555 yards, 9 TD); QB Patrick Beck (7-26, 151, 3 TD, 3 Int); RB Gerick Garlington (40 rush, 246 yards); WR Glen Gibbons (19 catch, 294 yards, 4 TD); Treshun Buckingham (9 catch, 158 yards, 3 TD)
Defense Leaders: Kai Cross (43 tackles, 2 fumble); Ronald Clay (54 tackles, Int); Treshun Buckingham (10 tackles, 3 Int); Malik Green (28 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 fumble, Int); Reid Roberts (36 tackles).
Next Week: Centralia
WATERLOO (4-3)
Coach: Dan Rose (17th year, 80-80)
Last Week: lost at Civic Memorial, 20-15
Offense Leaders: QB Ross Schrader (49-110, 655 yards, 4 TD, 6 Int. / 52 rush, 162 yards, 3 TD); RB Scott Nanney (97 rush, 488 yards, 3 TD); RB Dalton Viglasky (71 rush, 232 yards, 3 TD); WR Kyle Knefelkamp (21 catch, 411 yards, 3 TD / 19 rush, 153 yards, 3 TD); WR Austin Patton (12 catch, 127 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Michael Toth (74 tackles, fumble); Ryan Wiggers (67 tackles, sack, 2 fumble); Austin Patton (51 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 Int); David Woodall (41 tackles, 4 sacks); Logan Kaufmann (74 tackles); Kory Johnson (55 tackles, 5 sacks, fumble, Int); Seth Benard (34 tackles, 11 sacks)
Next Week: at Mater Dei
Edwardsville at Alton, 7 p.m.
EDWARDSVILLE (6-1)
Coach: Matt Martin (6th year, 51-12)
Rank: No. 9 in Illinois Class 8A
Last Week: beat Belleville West, 30-7
Offense Leaders: QB Brendan Dickman (42-79, 614 yards, 6 TD, 6 Int./ 63 rush, 264 yards, TD; RB Dionte Rodgers (121 rush, 902 yards, 16 TD); WR Daval Torres (10 rush, 186 yards, 1 TD/ 15 catch, 145 yards, 1 TD); WR Dayleon Harris (10 catch, 206 yards, 1 TD)
Defense Leaders: DE A.J. Epenesa (31 tackles, 2 sacks); DE Nathan Kolesa (44 tackles, 1 int, 2 sack, 2 fumble); LB Andrew Holderer (37 tackles); LB Collin Cox (33 tackles); Cyress Ahart (40 tackles, sack, Int)
Next week: Granite City
ALTON (0-7)
Coach: Eric Dickerson (2nd year, 1-15)
Last week: Lost at Granite City, 41-27
Offense Leaders: QB Taylor Price; RB Darrell Smith; WR Johnathan Bumpers; WR Kevin Caldwell Jr.
Defense Leaders: LB Morris Adams; MLB Izeal Terrell; LB Grady Womack; DT Ryan Kane
Next week: at Belleville West
Wesclin at Central, 7 p.m.
WESCLIN (3-4)
Coach: Ric Johns (4th year, 11-24)
Last Week: beat Freeburg, 35-22
Offense Leaders: QB Josh DeMage (17-35, 249 yards, 3 TD / 47 rush, 128 yards, 4 TD); RB Antonio Williams (55 rush, 562 yards, 7 TD); KJ Corley (37 rush, 295 yards, 5 TD / 6 catch, 73 yards)
Defense Leaders: Austin Miller (22 tackles); Antonio Williams (24 tackles); RJ Kattenbraker (13 tackles, fumble, Int); Zach Swaim (12 tackles, Int).
Next Week: at Carlyle
CENTRAL (6-1)
Coach: Brian Short (10th year, 54-39)
Last Week: lost to Columbia, 33-6
Offense Leaders: QB Hunter Toeben (53-of-107, 747 yards, 5 TD, 7 Int./ 32 rush, 259 yards, 4 TD); RB Collin Thomas (128 rush, 1,092 yards, 20 TD); RB Ben Rakers (93 rush, 787 yards, 10 TD); WR Dalton Wise (15 catch, 136 yards, TD); WR Bailey Stewart (10 catch, 232 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Brice Haselhorst (54 tackles, 8 sacks, fumble); Jordan Spangenberg (20 tackles, fumble, Int.); Collin Thomas (39 tackles, sack, 3 fumble, Int); Tyler Malone (41 tackles); Ben Rakers (36 tackles, 2 Int.)
Next week: at Herrin
Red Bud at Columbia, 7 p.m.
RED BUD (6-1)
Coach: Dave Lucht (16th year, 60-89)
Last Week: Defeated Portageville, 67-60
Offense Leaders: Griffin Ziebold (71-107, 1,401, 20 TD, 3 Int / 72 rush, 289 yards, 5 TD); RB Ryan Hess (122 rush, 1,350 yards, 19 TD / 17 catch, 257 yards, TD); WR Gavin Rensing (26 catch, 609 yards, 13 TD); WR Alex Birchler (21 catch, 431 yards, 6 TD)
Defense Leaders: Ryann Hess (49 tackles, fumble); Logan Houba (92 tackles, sack, fumble, 3 Int); Gavin Rensing (44 tackles, 4 sacks, fumble); Ryan Hess (49 tackles, fumble); Cory Fithian (40 tackles)
Next week: at Sparta
COLUMBIA (7-0)
Coach: Scott Horner (16th year, 115-49)
Last Week: won at Central, 33-6
Rank: No. 5 in Illinois Class 4A poll
Offensive Leaders: QB Greg Long (76-of-99, 1,105 yards, 15 TD / 64 rush, 277 yards, 8 TD); RB Colton Byrd (105 rush, 856 yards, 13 TD); WR Jordan Holmes (41 catch, 722 yards, 10 TD); Mitch Daniels (14 catch, 213 yards)
Defense Leaders: Colton Byrd (42 tackles, sack); Owen Suedkamp (76 tackles, sack); Jarrett Allsheid (32 tackles, 4 sacks); Greg Long (29 tackles, sack, 4 Int); Dylan Hildebrand (24 tackles, 1 sack)
Next Week: Jerseyville
Collinsville at East St. Louis, 7 p.m.
COLLINSVILLE (1-6)
Coach: Rick Reinhart (2nd year, 4-12)
Last Week: lost to O'Fallon, 42-0
Offense Leaders: QB Tyler Callaham (44-of-101 472 yards, 5 TD, 7 Int.); RB Sean Bonham (66 rush, 277 yards, 5 TD); RB Trevore Sanders (38 rush, 246 yards, 4 TD / 12 catch, 93 yards, 2 TD); WR Rhett Romanik (8 catch, 169 yards, 2 TD); WR Andrew Borror (11 catch, 176 yards, 2 TD)
Defensive Leaders: Laron Johnson (66 tackles, sack, 2 fumble); Russell March (36 tackles); Trevore Sanders (41 tackles, sack, Int.), Dillon Rosebaum ( 25 tackles, Int.)
Next Week: Belleville East
EAST ST. LOUIS (7-0)
Coach: Darren Sunkett (15th year, 126-45)
Rank: No. 1 in Illinois Class 7A
Last Week: Beat Belleville East, 46-0
Offense Leaders: QB: Reyondus Estes (71-139, 1,257 yards, 10 TD, 3 Int./ 40 rush, 287 yards, 4 TD); RB: Jarrell Anderson (121 rush, 664 yards, 9 TD); RB Kevin Brown (67 rush, 466 yards, 8 TD); WR Jeff Thomas (21 catch, 470 yards, 5 TD); WR Charlando Robinson (22 catch, 400 yards, 4 TD)
Defense Leaders: LaMontre Harvey (60 tackles, 8 sacks, fumble); James Knight (72 tackles, fumble rec, 1 Int.); Terrez Lagrone (46 tackles, 4 sacks); Tahler Cook (46 tackles, 2 sack, Int)
Next week: at O'Fallon
Highland at Jerseyville, 7 p.m.
HIGHLAND (6-1)
Coach: Jimmy Warnecke (6th year, 38-20)
Last Week: defeated Triad, 24-0
Rank: No. 3 in Class 5A poll
Offense Leaders: QB Garrett Marti (73-117, 1,018 yards, 5 TD, Int. / 63 rush, 421 yards, 6 TD); RB Trent Rakers (94 rush, 653 yards, 9 TD / 9 catch, 84 yards); WR Sam LaPorta (27 catch, 492 yards, 3 TD); Jacob Willis (5 catch 121 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Kyle Lane (72 tackles, fumble); Brayton Moss (35 tackles); Trent Rakers (29 tackles); Ian Fraser (21 tackles).
Next week: Charleston
JERSEYVILLE (2-5)
Coach: Jon Adkins
Last Week: won at Mascoutah, 63-51
Offense Leaders: QB Drew Sauerwein (106-178, 1,501 yards, 16 TD, 7 Int / 102 rush, 470 yards, 8 TD); RB Brandon Baalman (107 rush, 645 yards, 7 TD / 17 catch, 191 yards, TD); WR Logan Metzler (26 catch, 422 yards, 4 TD); Blake Wittman (36 catch, 558 yards, 10 TD)
Defense Leaders: Stephen Rulo (41 tackles); Chris Jackson (31 tackles); Blake Wittman (20 tackles, 2 Int); Dereck Hill (19 tackles, 2 Int.)
Next Week: at Columbia
Dupo at Freeburg, 7 p.m.
DUPO (1-6)
Coach: Brad Weier (3rd year, 7-26)
Last Week: lost at Carlyle, 44-7
Offense Leaders: QB Tyler Kyle (44-103, 463, 3 TD, 9 Int/ 62 rush, 240 yards, 2 TD); RB Dawson Kemp (68 rush, 243 yards, 2 TD / 13 catch, 123 yards); WR Devin Similey (11 catch, 147 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: LB Dawson Kemp (77 tackles, fumble); Bryce Chadduck (27 tackles, sack) ; Zane Chism (31 tackles, sack, 2 fumble); Devin Similey (31 tackles); Taylor Stanek (6 tackles, fumble, Int); Victor Licklider (37 tackles, fumble)
Next Week: Pinckneyville
FREEBURG (1-6)
Coach: Ronnie Stuart (12th year, 52-61)
Last Week: lost at Wesclin, 35-22
Offense Leaders: QB Bobby Tedesco (55-112, 7 TD, 8 Int./ 127 rush, 744 yards, 9 TD); RB Kody Haak (30 rush, 83 yards, TD); Logan Stone (72 rush, 350 yards, 2 TD); WR Brendan Meng (16 catch, 325 yards); WR Hayden Shea (12 catch, 190 yards, 2 TD); WR Tyler White (17 catch, 140 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Dylan Sandheinrich (12 tackles, sack); Hayden Shea (33 tackles, Int); Tyler White (22 tackles, fumble, 2 Int); Jake Koerber (22 tackles, fumble); Cal Clossen (26 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 fumbles, Int)
Next Week: at Salem
Mater Dei at St. Charles West, 7 p.m.
MATER DEI (4-3)
Coach: Jim Stiebel (7th year, 54-21)
Last Week: beat Lutheran North
Offense Leaders: QB Colin Schuetz (86-168, 1,132, 16 TD, 4 Int / 86 rush, 631 yards, 6 TD); RB Jake Wieter (105 rush, 594 yards, 6 TD); WR Lucas Theising (27 catch, 336 yards, 6 TD / 11 rush, 102 yards, TD); WR Jake Timmermann (26 catch, 301 yards, 6 TD/ 7 rush, 122 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Lucas Theising (37 tackles, Int); Justin Thole (19 tackles, 2 sacks); Nic Seelhoeffer (42 tackles, sack, Int); Trever Johnson (51 takles, 3 sack, fumble, Int); Jake Timmermann (35 tackles, 2 Int.)
Next Week: Waterloo
ST. CHARLES WEST (4-4)
Coach: Gary Strauss
Last Week: beat St. Charles, 45-7
Offense Leaders: QB Cameren Jett (44-86, 617 yards, 7 TD, 4 Int / 31 rush, 79 yards, 2 TD); RB Brandon Carbray (43 rush, 273 yards, 8 TD / 12 catch, 132 yards); Alarenz Stanton (50 rush, 260 yards, 8 TD); Darius Morrison (37 rush, 214 yards, TD); WR Rashaad Chatman (19 catch, 397 yards, 5 TD)
Defense Leaders: Demetrius Lane (55 tackles, Int); Brandon Carbray (53 tackles, sack, Int); Alaranz Stanton (44 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 Int); Tre Kelly (48 tackles, 7 sacks)
Next Week: None
