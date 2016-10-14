Belleville East and O'Fallon football square off in conference matchup

Belleville Township High School District 201 celebrated a century of high school football in Belleville, Illinois, on Saturday when Belleville West and Belleville East squared off in their annual rivalry game. The schools recognized members of the United States Armed Forces and players, alumni and coaches who were on the West campus for the big game.
Belleville West football defeated Belleville East 42-0 in the Maroons' 100th season. West junior running back Kriston Davis carried the ball 27 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Lancers.
Belleville West quarterback Logan Betz talks about the team's come-from-behind 49-20 win over Collinsville in Southwestern Conference play. The Maroons outscored the Kahoks 42-6 in the second half after trailing 14-7 at halftime.
Althoff junior Justin Strong talks about the Crusaders' 55-16 win over the Mt. Vernon Rams on Saturday. Althoff scored on six of its first eight possessions in the South Seven conference game that was postponed from Friday because of lightning.
Mater Dei leads Mt. Carmel 20-7 in the 3rd quarter in a game that has been delayed by lightning multiple times. Several metro-east high school football games were postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, but the Knights and Golden Aces have played through the rain.