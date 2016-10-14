High school football roundup

The Triad Knights clinched a berth in the playoffs Friday night with a 30-21 victory at Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.
The Knights (6-2 overall, 3-2 MVC) scored just 14 seconds into the contest as Trevor Nott returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a rapid-fire 6-0 advantage.
Collin Black's 19-yard field goal boosted the Knights' lead to 9-0 with 45 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Triad led 16-7 at halftime, as Nott scored on a 5-yard run just ahead of the break. The Knights and Eagles (5-3, 3-2) each scored 14 points in the second half as Triad maintained its nine-point lead.
Waterloo 26, Mascoutah 14
Scott Nanney scored on touchdown runs of 11 yards and 45 yards as the host Bulldogs proved to be too much for the Indians in a Mississippi Valley contest.
Ross Schrader added a 1-yard touchdown run and Michael Toth had a 12-yard punt return as Waterloo improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the MVC.
Mascoutah tumbled to 1-7 and 0-5. The Indians' touchdowns came on a Patrick Beck to Eddie Wilson pass that covered 10 yards, and a Beck to Glen Gibbons pass for 15 yards.
Waterloo led 7-0 at halftime, but stretched its lead to 20-7 after three quarters and had no difficulty down the stretch.
East St. Louis 60, Collinsville 0
The Flyers led the visiting Kahoks 41-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a continuous running clock.
Jarrell Anderson rushed for touchdowns of 7 yards, 12 yards and 15 yards in the first half, and Kevin Brown scored on runs of 30 yards, 11 yards and 17 yards in the second half for East Side, which improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Southwestern Conference.
Collinsville is 1-7 and 1-5.
Central 60, Wesclin 30
The host Cougars built a 33-10 lead at the intermission and romped to an easy triumph over Wesclin in a Cahokia Conference contest.
Central (7-1, 5-1) got four touchdowns and 173 yards rushing from Collin Thomas. Ben Rakers rushed for three touchdowns and finished with 139 yards on the ground.
Wesclin (3-5, 2-4) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Josh DeMage's 22-yard run, but the Cougars scored the next 27 points to assume complete control.
DeMage also scored on a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
St. Charles West 47, Mater Dei 35
Darius Morrison scored three touchdowns for the winning Warriors (5-4), who trailed 19-14 after one quarter before taking a 24-19 lead at the half and 38-19 after three quarters.
Jake Wieter rushed for two touchdowns and Jake Timmermann hauled in two touchdown passes from Colin Schuetz for the Knights (4-4).
Freeburg 42, Dupo 0
The Midgets (2-6 overall, 1-5 Cahokia Conference) scored all of their points in the first half against the overwhelmed Tigers (1-7, 0-6).
Brendan Meng scored on a 28-yard catch from Bobby Tedesco and recovered a fumbled and ran 16 yards for another touchdown. Tedesco had a 5-yard touchdown run and threw two other touchdown passes to Kody Haak (29 yards) and Tyler White (22 yards).
