Week 9 high school football previews

Triad vs Althoff at Lindenwood-Belleville, 7 p.m.
TRIAD (6-2)
Coach: Paul Bassler (19th year, 113-77)
Rank: votes in Illinois Class 5A
Playoff Status: Clinched in week 8
Last Week: won at Civic Memorial, 30-21
Offense Leaders: QB Tommy Bauer (2-of-10, 17 yards, Int)/ 149 rush, 981 yards, 18 TD); RB Tom Kraudel (89 rush, 777 yards, 8 TD); RB Trevor Nott (68 rush, 397 yards, 5 TD); RB Devin Towns (36 rush, 299 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: Nathan Clark (63 tackles, 6 sacks); Beau Barbour (52 tackles, 4 sacks, Int.); Ethan Salopek (51 tackles); Jeron Pino (22 tackles, 3 Int); Colin Brunton (35 tackles, 3 sacks); Cody Qualls (45 tackles, Int)
ALTHOFF (7-0)
Coach: Coach: Ken Turner (9th year, 63-34)
Last Week: beat Cahokia, 54-28
Rank: No. 1 on Illinois 4A poll
Playoff Status: Clinched in week 6
Offense Leaders: QB Trey Mosley (97-158, 1,510, 22 TD, 3 Int. / 27 rush, 104 yards, TD); RB Jaylon Bester (100 rush, 1,572 yards, 19 TD); WR Jordan Goodwin (27 catch, 447 yards, 4 TD); WR C.J. Coldon (33 catch, 574 yards, 8 TD), WR Edwyn Brown (18 catch, 241 yards, 7 TD)
Defense Leaders: Christian Wills (69 tackles, 8 sacks, fumble); Bryson Strong (68 tackles, 4 sack, Int.); Devyn Nash (44 tackles, 4 sacks); Austin Carey (47 tackles, 2 sack); Edwyn Brown (5 Int.); Justin Strong (5 Int).
Wesclin at Carlyle, 7 p.m.
WESCLIN (3-4)
Coach: Ric Johns (4th year, 11-24)
Last Week: beat Freeburg, 35-22
Offense Leaders: QB Josh DeMage (17-35, 249 yards, 3 TD / 47 rush, 128 yards, 4 TD); RB Antonio Williams (55 rush, 562 yards, 7 TD); KJ Corley (37 rush, 295 yards, 5 TD / 6 catch, 73 yards)
Defense Leaders: Austin Miller (22 tackles); Antonio Williams (24 tackles); RJ Kattenbraker (13 tackles, fumble, Int); Zach Swaim (12 tackles, Int).
Next Week: at Carlyle
CARLYLE (3-5)
Coach: Chris Birkner (2nd year, 7-10)
Last Week: lost to Flora, 28-16
Playoff Status: eliminated in week 8
Offense Leaders: QB Alex Huels (116-206, 1,573, 15 TD, 9 Int); RB Donte Nettles (117 rush, 1,064 yards, 11 TD/19 catch, 146 yards, TD); WR Nick Becker (22 catch, 346 yards, 3 TD); WR Tyler Siever (21 catch, 437 yards, 5 TD); WR Chris Shaw (19 catch, 234 yards, TD); WR Dru Johnson (13 catch, 180 yards, 4 TD)
Defense Leaders: LeShawn Andrews (66 tackles, 5 sacks, fumble); Dru Johnson (99 tackles, fumble, Int.); Jared VonderHaar (65 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 fumble); Dale Allen (70 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 fumble).
Granite City at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
GRANITE CITY (4-4)
Coach: Carl Luehmann (7th year, 18-45)
Last week: lost at Belleville West, 37-13
Playoff Status: If the Warriors lose, they're out. If they win, they'll be on the bubble and will be watching the pairings announcement Saturday.
Offense Leaders: QB Freddy Edwards (28-56, 330 yards, 3 TD, 5 Int. / 111 rush, 1,112 yards, 13 TD); RB Raheem Beckwith (60 rush, 285 yards, 2 TD/ 7 catch, 29 yards); WR Kendrick Williba (45 rush, 223 yards, 11 TD / 9 catch, 100 yards, 2 TD)
Defense Leaders: Kyle Thompson (45 tackles, 3 sacks); Adam Marmion (27 tackles, sack); Brandon Bettag (39 tackles, 6 sack, Int); Reide Wilson (39 tackles, 5 sacks, fumble); Torrey Deal (37 tackles); Eugene Williba 15 tackles, 3 Int)
EDWARDSVILLE (7-1)
Coach: Matt Martin (6th year, 52-12)
Rank: No. 7 in Illinois Class 8A
Last Week: won at Alton, 44-6
Playoff Status: Clinched in week 7
Offense Leaders: QB Brendan Dickman (48-89, 704 yards, 6 TD, 3 Int./ 68 rush, 303 yards, 3 TD; RB Dionte Rodgers (137 rush, 1,105 yards, 19 TD); WR Daval Torres (12 rush, 204 yards, 2 TD/ 18 catch, 226 yards, 1 TD); WR Dayleon Harris (11 catch, 224 yards, 1 TD)
Defense Leaders: DE A.J. Epenesa (35 tackles, 2 sacks); DE Nathan Kolesa (47 tackles, I int, 2 sack, 2 fumble); LB Andrew Holderer (38 tackles); LB Collin Cox (36 tackles); Cyress Ahart (39 tackles, sack, Int); Jason Queen (35 tackles, 2 fumble, Int)
Waterloo at Mater Dei, 7 p.m.
WATERLOO (5-3)
Coach: Dan Rose (17th year, 81-80)
Last Week: beat Mascoutah, 26-14
Playoff Status: Can clinch with a win, but will be on the bubble at 5-4 with a loss. With 42 playoff points already, however, the Bulldogs look like a shoe-in for a 5A post-season berth.
Offense Leaders: QB Ross Schrader (55-118, 699 yards, 4 TD, 6 Int. / 66 rush, 144 yards, 4 TD); RB Scott Nanney (123 rush, 671 yards, 5 TD); RB Dalton Viglasky (77 rush, 246 yards, 3 TD); WR Kyle Knefelkamp (22 catch, 412 yards, 3 TD / 22 rush, 153 yards, 3 TD); WR Austin Patton (14 catch, 158 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: Michael Toth (83 tackles, fumble); Ryan Wiggers (69 tackles, sack, 2 fumble); Austin Patton (53 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 Int); Logan Kaufmann (83 tackles); Kory Johnson (60 tackles, 5 sacks, fumble, Int); Seth Benard (38 tackles, 11 sacks)
MATER DEI (4-4)
Coach: Jim Stiebel (7th year, 54-22)
Last Week: lost at St. Charles West, 47-35
Playoff Status: If the Knights lose, they're out. But with 53 playoff points -- the most of any team in any class in Illinois -- they'll easily make the cut with a victory.
Offense Leaders: QB Colin Schuetz (112-215, 1,472, 19 TD, 4 Int / 100 rush, 704 yards, 6 TD); RB Jake Wieter (114 rush, 639 yards, 8 TD); WR Lucas Theising (33 catch, 393 yards, 7 TD / 12 rush, 100 yards, TD); WR Jake Timmermann (34 catch, 427 yards, 8 TD/ 7 rush, 122 yards, TD); Jared Niemeyer (16 catch, 216 yards)
Defense Leaders: Lucas Theising (41 tackles, Int); Justin Thole (22 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble); Nic Seelhoeffer (48 tackles, sack, Int); Trever Johnson (60 takles, 4 sack, fumble, Int); Jake Timmermann (39 tackles, 2 Int.)
East St. Louis at O’Fallon, 7 p.m.
EAST ST. LOUIS (8-0)
Coach: Darren Sunkett (15th year, 127-45)
Rank: No. 1 in Illinois Class 7A
Last Week: Beat Belleville East, 46-0
Playoff Status: Clinched in Week 6
Offense Leaders: QB: Reyondus Estes (84-157, 1,481 yards, 12 TD, 3 Int./ 42 rush, 310 yards, 5 TD); RB: Jarrell Anderson (129 rush, 746 yards, 12 TD); RB Kevin Brown (74 rush, 559 yards, 11 TD); WR Jeff Thomas (27 catch, 553 yards, 6 TD); WR Charlando Robinson (23 catch, 425 yards, 4 TD)
Defense Leaders: LaMontre Harvey (69 tackles, 9 sacks, 2 fumble); James Knight (81 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble rec, Int.); Terrez Lagrone (46 tackles, 4 sacks); Tahler Cook (52 tackles, 3 sack, fumble, Int); Markevion Darough (37 tackles, fumble, 2 Int)
O'FALLON (5-3)
Coach: Brandon Joggerst (10th year, 63-38)
Last Week: won at Collinsville, 42-0
Playoff Status: If the Panthers win, they're in. If they lose, they'll be watching the IHSA playoff pairings announcement Saturday. With a minimum of 46 points, however, they should have no problems qualifying in the 8A field.
Offense Leaders: QB Christian Perez (90-182, 1,451 yards, 16 TD, 7 Int / 32 rush, 156 yards, 3 TD); RB Mason Hewitt (205 rush, 1,603 yards, 8 TD); RB Richard Cosey (46 rush, 303 yards, 4 TD); WR Ronald Anthony (26 catch, 474 yards, TD); WR Burke Watts (12 catch, 244 yards, 1 TD); WR Darryl Cobb Jr. (21 catch, 361 yards, 4 TD)
Defense Leaders: Zaine Roe (70 tackles); Deven Monahan (63 tackles, sack, fumble); Rich Herm (35 tackles, 2 fumble, 2 Int); Darryl Cobb Jr. (12 tackles, Int); Deion Norfleet (22 tackles, fumble, Int.)
Alton at Belleville West, 7 p.m.
ALTON (0-8)
Coach: Eric Dickerson (2nd year, 1-16)
Last week: Lost at Granite City, 41-27
Playoff Status: Eliminated in week 5
Offense Leaders: QB Taylor Price; RB Darrell Smith; WR Johnathan Bumpers; WR Kevin Caldwell Jr.
Defense Leaders: LB Morris Adams; MLB Izeal Terrell; LB Grady Womack; DT Ryan Kane
BELLEVILLE WEST (4-4)
Coach: Cameron Pettus (6th year, 31-27)
Last Week: beat Granite City, 37-13
Playoff Status: With 39 playoff points headed into the final week, the Maroons should make the cut in class 7A with a win, but it will be close.
Offense Leaders: QB Logan Betz (42-103, 630 yards, 5 TD, 2 Int/ 56 rush. 260 yards, 3 TD); RB Kriston Davis (131 rush, 831 yards, 8 TD); WR Jamar Edwards (12 catch, 234 yards, 2 TD); WR: Paris Johnson (11 catch, 163 yards, 2 TD); WR Jacob McCloskey (10 catch, 112 yards, TD)
Defense Leaders: DB: Jack Lanxon (53 tackles, 2 int.); LB: Tristin Caswell (40 tackles); LB: Khari Kollore (34 tackles); DB Kyle Ziegel (25 tackles, Int)
Jerseyville at Columbia, 7 p.m.
JERSEYVILLE (2-6)
Coach: Jon Adkins
Last Week: lost to Highland, 49-46
Playoff Status: Eliminated in week 6
Offense Leaders: QB Drew Sauerwein (131-212, 1,806 yards, 17 TD, 7 Int / 122 rush, 572 yards, 10 TD); RB Brandon Baalman (128 rush, 826 yards, 11 TD / 20 catch, 205 yards, TD); WR Logan Metzler (32 catch, 461 yards, 4 TD); Blake Wittman (45 catch, 731 yards, 10 TD)
Defense Leaders: Stephen Rulo (45 tackles, sack); Chris Jackson (35 tackles); Blake Wittman (25 tackles, 2 Int); Dereck Hill (19 tackles, 2 Int.)
COLUMBIA (8-0)
Coach: Scott Horner (16th year, 116-49)
Last Week: beat Red Bud, 55-14
Rank: No. 5 in Illinois Class 4A poll
Playoff Status: Clinched in Week 6
Offensive Leaders: QB Greg Long (87-114, 1,247 yards, 18 TD, Int / 72 rush, 300 yards, 9 TD); RB Colton Byrd (131 rush, 1,105 yards, 16 TD); WR Jordan Holmes (42 catch, 737 yards, 10 TD); Mitch Daniels (15 catch, 222 yards)
Defense Leaders: Colton Byrd (44 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble); Owen Suedkamp (82 tackles, sack); Jarrett Allsheid (32 tackles, 4 sacks); Greg Long (30 tackles, sack, 5 Int); Dylan Hildebrand (29 tackles, 2 sack, fumble)
Belleville East at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
BELLEVILLE EAST (1-7)
Coach: Kris Stephens (2nd year, 7-10)
Last Week: Lost at O'Fallon, 70-28
Playoff Status: eliminated in week 6.
Offense Leaders: QB: Kienen Waller (42-of-94, 641 yards, 4 TD, 6 Int./ 48 rush, 184 yards, 1 TD); RB: Roderick Morgan (48 rush 248 yards, 2 TD); WR: Freddie Waller (5 catch, 179 yards,. 3 TD); WR William Travis (9 catch, 160 yards, 1TD)
Defense Leaders: LB: EJ Aldridge (47 tackles, 1 sack); LB: Dondi Fuller (48 tackles, 4 sacks); LB Nolan Wellinghoff (34 tackles)
COLLINSVILLE (1-7)
Coach: Rick Reinhart (2nd year, 4-13)
Last Week: lost at East St. Louis, 60-0
Playoff Status: eliminated in week 6.
Offense Leaders: QB Tyler Callaham (44-of-101 472 yards, 5 TD, 7 Int.); RB Sean Bonham (66 rush, 277 yards, 5 TD); RB Trevore Sanders (38 rush, 246 yards, 4 TD / 12 catch, 93 yards, 2 TD); WR Rhett Romanik (8 catch, 169 yards, 2 TD); WR Andrew Borror (11 catch, 176 yards, 2 TD)
Defensive Leaders: Laron Johnson (66 tackles, sack, 2 fumble); Russell March (36 tackles); Trevore Sanders (41 tackles, sack, Int.), Dillon Rosebaum ( 25 tackles, Int.)
Comments