High School Football

October 22, 2016 3:44 PM

Local football teams eagerly awaiting state playoff pairings

By Norm Sanders

Metro-east football coaches whose teams qualified for the state playoffs spent much of the last days trying to determine their first-round playoff opponents.

The entire playoff bracket for Class 1A through 8A will be released by the Illinois High School Association on Saturday night, but 11 metro-east teams had already clinched playoff berths as of Friday night. Up to 16 metro-east teams could qualify for the playoffs.

Here is the list of playoff qualifiers, with records and playoff points (opponent wins) in parentheses:

Class 8A

Edwardsville (8-1, 41 points)

Class 7A

East St. Louis (9-0, 37 points); Southwestern Conference champs

Class 5A

Highland (8-1, 37 points); Mississippi Valley Conference champs

Triad (6-3, 37 points)

Centralia (7-2, 28 points)

Class 4A

Althoff (9-0, 36 points) South Seven Conference champs

Columbia (9-0, 35 points) Cahokia Conference champs

Marquette (7-2, 36 points) Prairie State Conference champs

Central (7-2, 41 points)

Class 3A

Wood River (6-3, 35 points)

Class 2A

Red Bud (7-2, 32 points)

The following teams are on the bubble and will hope to receive positive news about their playoff inclusion when the brackets announcements are released Saturday night:

Class 8A

O’Fallon (5-4, 43 points)

Class 7A

Belleville West (5-4, 43 points)

Class 5A

Waterloo (5-4, 47 points)

Class 4A

Mater Dei (5-4, 56 points)

Civic Memorial (5-4, 45 points)

Class 2A

Nashville (5-4, 35 points)

Check back on BND.com throughout the night for playoff updates, playoff pairings, coaches comments and more.

Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders

