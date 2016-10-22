Local football teams eagerly awaiting state playoff pairings

Metro-east football coaches whose teams qualified for the state playoffs spent much of the last days trying to determine their first-round playoff opponents.
The entire playoff bracket for Class 1A through 8A will be released by the Illinois High School Association on Saturday night, but 11 metro-east teams had already clinched playoff berths as of Friday night. Up to 16 metro-east teams could qualify for the playoffs.
Here is the list of playoff qualifiers, with records and playoff points (opponent wins) in parentheses:
Class 8A
Edwardsville (8-1, 41 points)
Class 7A
East St. Louis (9-0, 37 points); Southwestern Conference champs
Class 5A
Highland (8-1, 37 points); Mississippi Valley Conference champs
Triad (6-3, 37 points)
Centralia (7-2, 28 points)
Class 4A
Althoff (9-0, 36 points) South Seven Conference champs
Columbia (9-0, 35 points) Cahokia Conference champs
Marquette (7-2, 36 points) Prairie State Conference champs
Central (7-2, 41 points)
Class 3A
Wood River (6-3, 35 points)
Class 2A
Red Bud (7-2, 32 points)
The following teams are on the bubble and will hope to receive positive news about their playoff inclusion when the brackets announcements are released Saturday night:
Class 8A
O’Fallon (5-4, 43 points)
Class 7A
Belleville West (5-4, 43 points)
Class 5A
Waterloo (5-4, 47 points)
Class 4A
Mater Dei (5-4, 56 points)
Civic Memorial (5-4, 45 points)
Class 2A
Nashville (5-4, 35 points)
