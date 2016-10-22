IHSA state football playoffs - Round 1 pairings

Here are the full Illinois High School Association state football playoff pairings for Class 1A through 8A, as released by the IHSa on Saturday night:
Class 7A
Game 1 — #32 Libertyville (5-4) at #1 Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #17 Highland Park (7-2) at #16 Plainfield (North) (7-2), TBA
Game 3 — #25 Chicago (St. Rita) (5-4) at #8 Rockford (Auburn) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — #24 Mundelein (Carmel) (5-4) at #9 St. Charles (North) (8-1), TBA
Game 5 — #29 Rockton (Hononegah) (5-4) at #4 Oak Park (Fenwick) (8-1), TBA
Game 6 — #20 Machesney Park (Harlem) (6-3) at #13 Lake Zurich (7-2), TBA
Game 7 — #28 Algonquin (Jacobs) (5-4) vs. #5 Chicago (Lincoln Park) (8-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 8 — #21 McHenry (6-3) at #12 Batavia (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #31 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (5-4) at #2 East St. Louis (Sr.) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #18 Pekin (6-3) at #15 Carol Stream (Glenbard North) (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #26 Chicago (Simeon) (5-4) at #7 Northbrook (Glenbrook North) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — #23 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (6-3) at #10 Quincy (Sr.) (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #30 South Holland (Thornwood) (5-4) at #3 Rolling Meadows (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — #19 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (6-3) at #14 Burbank (Reavis) (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #27 Belleville (West) (5-4) at #6 Normal (Community) (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — #22 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (6-3) at #11 Lisle (Benet Academy) (7-2), TBA
Class 6A
Game 1 — #16 Deerfield (5-4) at #1 Prairie Ridge (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Montini (6-3) at #8 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (7-2), TBA
Game 3 — #13 St. Viator (5-4) at #4 Rockford Boylan Catholic (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — #12 Lake Forest (6-3) at #5 Riverside-Brookfield) (7-2), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Wauconda (5-4) at #2 Antioch (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Marmion Academy (6-3) at #7 DeKalb (7-2), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Wheeling (5-4) at #3 Cary-Grove (8-1), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Lakes (6-3) at #6 Grayslake North (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Oak Forest (5-4) at #1 Lemont (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) [Coop] (7-2) at #8 Danville (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Chatham Glenwood (6-3) at #4 Crete-Monee (7-2), TBA
Game 12 — #12 St. Laurence (6-3) at #5 Oak Lawn (Richards) (7-2), TBA
Game 13 — #15 Normal West (5-4) at #2 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Chicago Hubbard (7-2) at #7 Galesburg (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Shepard (6-3) vs. #3 Morgan Park (8-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 16 — #11 Rock Island (7-2) at #6 Thornton Fractional South (7-2), TBA
Class 5A
Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Westinghouse) (5-4) at #1 Sterling (H.S.) (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Rich Central (6-3) at #8 Woodstock North (6-3), TBA
Game 3 — #13 Sycamore (H.S.) (5-4) vs. #4 Chicago (Solorio Academy) (7-2) at TBA, TBA
Game 4 — #12 Rochelle (5-4) at #5 Ridgewood (7-2), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Nazareth Academy (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (Goode) (9-0) at TBA, TBA
Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) (6-3) at #7 Vernon Hills (6-3), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Woodstock (Marian) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (Payton) (8-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 8 — #11 Glenbard South (5-4) at #6 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Dunlap (5-4) at #1 Peoria (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Jacksonville (6-3) at #8 Decatur Eisenhower (6-3), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-3) at #4 Washington (7-2), TBA
Game 12 — #12 Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) at #5 Centralia (7-2), TBA
Game 13 — #15 Waterloo (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 Highland (8-1), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Metamora (6-3) at #7 Kankakee (6-3), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Marion (5-4) at #3 Morris (7-2), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Triad (6-3) at #6 Geneseo (6-3), TBA
Class 4A
Game 1 — #16 Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) (5-4) at #1 Herscher (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Dixon (H.S.) (7-2) vs. #8 Chicago (South Shore) (7-2) at TBA, TBA
Game 3 — #13 Kewanee (H.S.) (6-3) vs. #4 Chicago (Phillips) (8-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 4 — #12 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (6-3) at #5 Aurora (Central Catholic) (8-1), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Marengo (5-4) at #2 Johnsburg (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Manteno (6-3) at #7 Plano (7-2), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Coal City (5-4) at #3 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (9-0), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Richmond (R.-Burton) (6-3) at #6 Rockford (Lutheran) (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Carterville (5-4) at #1 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Taylorville (7-2) at #8 Alton (Marquette) (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Olney (Richland County) (5-4) at #4 Mt. Zion (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — #12 Civic Memorial (5-4) at #5 Rochester (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #15 Greenville (5-4) at #2 Columbia (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — #10 West Frankfort (6-3) at #7 Canton (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Watseka (5-4) at #3 Herrin (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Mater Dei (5-4) at #6 Central (7-2), TBA
Class 3A
Game 1 — #16 St. Joseph-Ogden) (5-4) at #1 Elmhurst IC Catholic (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Mercer County (7-2) at #8 Paxton -Buckley-Loda (8-1), TBA
Game 3 — #13 Chicago (Corliss) (6-3) at #4 Wilmington (9-0), TBA
Game 4 — #12 Eureka (6-3) at #5 Byron (9-0), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Winnebago (5-4) at #2 Farmington (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Bloomington Central Catholic (7-2) at #7 Elmwood-Brimfield (8-1), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Chicago (Marine) (6-3) at #3 Westville (9-0), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Chicago (Clark) (7-2) at #6 Monticello (9-0), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Auburn (5-4) at #1 Newton (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Marshall (8-1) at #8 Pana (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Wood River (6-3) at #4 Carlinville (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — #12 Hillsboro (6-3) at #5 Williamsville (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #15 Sesser-Valier [Coop] (5-4) at #2 Mt. Carmel (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Tolono Unity (7-2) at #7 Vandalia (8-1), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Beardstown (5-4) at #3 Virden (North Mac) (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Anna (A.-Jonesboro) (7-2) at #6 Fairfield (8-1), TBA
Class 2A
Game 1 — #16 Clifton (Central) (5-4) at #1 Sterling Newman Central Catholic (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Peru (St. Bede) (6-3) at #8 Westchester (St. Joseph) (7-2), TBA
Game 3 — #13 Orion (6-3) at #4 Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — #12 Knoxville (6-3) at #5 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (8-1), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Sciota (West Prairie) [Coop] (5-4) at #2 Annawan.-Wethersfield (8-1), TBA
Game 6 — #10 El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at #7 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) (7-2), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (5-4) at #3 Pearl City [Eastland-P.C. Coop] (8-1), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Momence (6-3) at #6 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Rushville-Industry (5-4) at #1 Downs (Tri-Valley) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Red Bud (7-2) at #8 DuQuoin (H.S.) (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Flora (6-3) at #4 Eldorado (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — #12 Johnston City (6-3) at #5 Maroa-Forsyth (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #15 Illini West (5-4) at #2 Mendon Unity (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Shelbyville (6-3) at #7 Carmi-White County (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #14 St. Thomas More (6-3) at #3 Hamilton West Hancock (9-0), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Sangamon Valley (6-3) at #6 Bismarck-Henning (7-2), TBA
Class 1A
Game 1 — #16 Milledgeville (5-4) at #1 Ottawa (Marquette) (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Polo (6-3) at #8 Dakota (6-3), TBA
Game 3 — #13 Fithian (Oakwood) (5-4) at #4 Freeport (Aquin) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — #12 LeRoy (6-3) at #5 Kirkland (Hiawatha) (7-2), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Chicago (Luther North) (5-4) at #2 Forreston (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Westminster Christian (6-3) at #7 Stark County (6-3), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Salt Fork (5-4) at #3 Stockton (9-0), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Bureau Valley (6-3) at #6 Lena-Winslow (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Oblong (5-4) at #1 Tuscola (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Carrollton (6-3) at #8 Camp Point (Central) (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Red Hill (5-4) at #4 Decatur Lutheran) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — #12 Hardin Calhoun (6-3) at #5 Arcola (7-2), TBA
Game 13 — #15 Toledo (Cumberland) (5-4) at #2 Decatur (St. Teresa) (8-1), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Athens (6-3) at #7 Pawnee (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Warrensburg-Latham (5-4) at #3 Argenta-Oreana (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Greenfield-Northwestern (6-3) at #6 Brown County (7-2), TBA
