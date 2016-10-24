Who had big Week 9 high school football nights?; plus final rankings

Here are the weekly Belleville News-Democrat Game Balls given to area football players for some top performances in Week 9:
- Columbia junior running back Colton Byrd ripped off 245 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries Friday in a 48-28 victory over Jerseyville. It was Byrd’s seventh 100-yard rushing game this season and his second of more than 200 yards for the 9-0 Eagles.
- Edwardsville sophomore running back Dionte Rodgers racked up 161 yards and five TDs on only 14 carries in the first half Friday during the Tigers’ 49-12 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City.
- East St. Louis quarterback and Missouri recruit Reyondous Estes completed 14-of-20 passes and threw for 205 yards and three TDs in the unbeaten Flyers’ 46-14 Southwestern Conference win over O’Fallon.
- Collinsville running back Sean Bonham ran 24 times for 119 yards and scored four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, as the Kahoks upended Belleville East 35-28 in a SWC game. Trevore Sanders added 124 yards rushing and one TD while Collinsville’s Jarron Williams had two interceptions.
- Mater Dei senior quarterback Colin Schuetz was 15-of-31 for 227 yards and three TDs in the Knights’ playoff-clinching 27-21 victory over Waterloo. Schuetz has thrown for 1,622 yards and 22 TDs this season, also leading the Knights in rushing with 761 yards and seven touchdowns.
- Highland quarterback Garrett Marti helped lead the Bulldogs to their eighth straight win after a season-opening loss to Cahokia, throwing for 189 yards and two TDs in a 46-14 win over Charleston. Marti also ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
- Althoff senior C.J. Coldon hauled in eight receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown in the Crusaders’ 37-7 victory over Triad. Althoff quarterback Trey Mosley completed 15-of-23 passes for 245 yards and two TDs.
- Belleville West senior running backs Kriston Davis (130 yards, one TD) and Paris Johnson (125 yards rushing , three TDs) both had big nights in the Maroons’ playoff-clinching 41-7 SWC victory over Alton. Johnson’s third touchdown came on a 27-yard pass play.
- Althoff linebackers Bryson Strong and Chris Branson and defensive linemen Christian Wills and Devyn Nash combined for 47 tackles Friday in a win over Triad. Strong had 13 tackles and Branson had 12 while Nash and Wills added 11 stops each.
- Wesclin running backs K.J. Korley and Zack Swaim were each a big part of the Warriors’ rushing attack that rolled up 473 yards on 54 carries in a 43-30 Cahokia Conference win over Carlyle. Korley had 204 yards and two TDs on 11 carries, including a 57-yard TD run, while Swaim ran for 145 yards and two TDs. Swaim also had a 59-yard TD run.
- Belleville East quarterback Kienen Waller tossed four TD passes and completed 26-of-35 passes for 287 yards in the Lancers’ 35-28 loss to Collinsville.
- Freeburg quarterback Bobby Tedesco piled up 170 yards rushing and two TDs and also threw for another score in the Midgets’ 28-20 win over Salem. Tedesco led Freeburg in passing (1,088 yards, 11 TDs) and rushing (983 yards, 12 TDs).
- Central running back Collin Thomas had 181 yards and three TDs in the Cougars’ 24-21 loss at Herrin.
BND Prep Football Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Large school rankings (Class 5A-8A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
East St. Louis (7)
9-0
2.
Edwardsville
8-1
3.
O’Fallon
5-4
4.
Belleville West
5-4
5.
Highland
8-1
Also receiving votes: Cahokia (4-5), Granite City (4-5), Triad (6-3), Waterloo (5-4)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Althoff (7)
9-0
2.
Columbia
9-0
3.
Central
7-2
4.
Mater Dei
5-4
5.
Civic Memorial
5-4
Also receiving votes: Red Bud (7-2), Wood River (6-3), Nashville (5-4), Wesclin (4-5)
