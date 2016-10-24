First round high school football playoff schedule

The Illinois High School Association announced football playoff pairings Saturday. School athletic directors, including those 12 from participating metro-east schools, have set the dates and times for first-round games.
Here’s the weekend schedule:
Friday, Oct. 28
Class 8A
(21) Oak Park-River Forest (7-2) at (12) Edwardsville (8-1), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
(16) Carterville (5-4) at (1) Althoff (9-0), 7 p.m. at Lindenwood Stadium
(12) Civic Memorial (5-4) at (5) Rochester (8-1), 7 p.m.
(9) Taylorville (7-2) vs. (8) Marquette (7-2) at Alton Public School Stadium. 7 p.m.
Class 3A
(13) Wood River (6-3) at (4) Carlinville (8-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Class 8A
(32) O’Fallon (5-4) at (1) Loyola Academy (9-0), 2 p.m.
Class 7A
(31) Lincoln-Way West (5-4) at (2) East St. Louis (9-0), 2 p.m.
(27) Belleville West (5-4) at (6) Normal (8-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A
(15) Waterloo (5-4) at (2) Highland (8-1), 1 p.m.
(11) Triad (6-3) at (6) Geneseo (6-3), 3 p.m.
(12) Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) at (5) Centralia (7-2), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
(15) Greenville (5-4) at (2) Columbia (9-0), 1 p.m.
(11) Mater Dei (5-4) at (6) Central (7-2), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
(9) Red Bud (7-2) at (8) Du Quoin (7-2), 2 p.m.
