Belleville All-City Football Team celebrated at 72nd annual banquet

The Belleville News-Democrat All-City Football Team was presented at the 72nd annual banquet hosted by the Belleville Rotary Club at Fischer’s Restaurant Tuesday.
McKendree University head football coach Mike Babcock was the keynote speaker.
The All-City team is selected by vote of Belleville’s three high schools with intervention from the BND sports department in case of ties. The head coaches each select an offensive and defensive player of the year from their own rosters.
Only players from Belleville East, Belleville West and Althoff Catholic high schools are eligible.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
1. Trey Mosley, Althoff Sr. (112-181, 62 pct, 1,755 yards, 24 TD, 3 Int.)
RUNNING BACK
1. Kriston Davis, Belleville West Jr. (156 for 1,009 yards, 9 TD)
2. Jaylon Bester, Althoff Sr (120 for 1,711 yards, 20 TD)
3. Paris Johnson, Belleville West Sr. (57 carries for 482 yards, 7 TD)
WIDE RECEIVER
1. C.J. Coldon, Althoff Sr. (41 for 721 yards, 9 TD)
2. Jordan Goodwin, Althoff Sr. (29 for 483 yards, 5 TD)
3. Jamar Edwards, Belleville West Sr. (12 for 19.5 ypg, 3 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINE
1. James Townsend, Althoff Sr. (6-1, 295 lb)
2. Israel Griffin, Belleville West Sr. (6-4, 285 lb)
3. James Ferreri, Belleville East, Jr. (5-10, 210 lb)
4. Eric Rheinecker, Althoff Jr. (6-4, 284 lb)
5. Jacob Craig, Belleville West Sr. (6-2, 250 lb)
6. Sam Fitch, Althoff Sr. (5-10, 250),
KICKER
1. Stone Galloway, Althoff Soph. (3FG, 47 PATs, 56 pts)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
1.Craig Baker, Belleville West Sr (18 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble)
2. Christian Wills, Althoff Sr. (80 tackles, 8 sacks, fumble)
3. Devon Coleman, Belleville East Jr. (29 tackles, 2 sacks)
6. Jeremy Scoehnlin, Belleville West Sr. (16 tackles, sack)
LINEBACKER
1. Bryson Strong, Althoff Sr. (81 tackles, 4 sacks, Int)
2. Khari Kollore, Belleville West Sr. (37 tackles)
3. E.J. Aldridge, Belleville East Sr. (49 tackles, sack)
4. Dondi Fuller, Belleville East Jr. (48 tackles, 4 sacks)
DEFENSIVE BACK
1. Justin Strong, Althoff Jr. (24 tackles, 5 Int)
2. Jack Lanxon, Belleville West Sr. (57 tackles, 2 Int)
3. Edwyn Brown, Althoff Sr. (7 tackles, 5 Int)
4. Kyle Ziegel, Belleville West Sr. (27 tackles, 1 Int)
PUNTER
1. Jack Lanxon, Belleville West Sr. (29 attempts, 35.5 avg)
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
ALTHOFF
Offense: Jaylon Bester, RB
Defense: Christian Wills, DL
BELLEVILLE EAST
Offense: Kienen Waller, QB
Defense: E.J. Aldridge, LB
BELLEVILLE WEST
Offense: Israel Griffin, OL
Defense: Jeremy Soehnlin, DL
