Final high school football rankings released just in time for playoffs

Just in time for the first round of the IHSA state playoffs, some metro-east teams advanced in the Associated Press’ final high school football poll of 2016.
Althoff (9-0) and East St. Louis (9-0) hold onto their no. 1 rankings in Class 4A and 7A respectively and Columbia (9-0) is still ranked fifth in 4A.
But 8-1 Highland, winners of eight games straight, have steadily climbed the 5A ladder to its current No. 2 rank, up a spot from a week ago. Edwardsville, which has lost only to East St. Louis, also climbed a spot on the 8A poll from No. 7 to No. 6.
Mater Dei (5-4) and Central (7-2), Breese rivals and first-round playoff opponents, received 4A votes only to finish outside the top 10. Cahokia, which finished 4-5 after a promising start, received votes in 5A.
Loyola Catholic (9-0), first-round playoff opponent for O’Fallon, was the unanimous No. 1 pick in Class 8A. Normal Community (8-1) rose a spot to No. 6 in 7A and will play host to Belleville West (5-4) in a playoff game Saturday.
Geneseo, which will take on Triad Saturday, got votes in class 5A, but finished unranked.
Class 8A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Loyola (10)
(9-0)
100
1
2. Homewood-Flossmoor
(9-0)
85
3
3. Palatine
(9-0)
75
T4
4. Brother Rice
(8-1)
72
2
5. Hinsdale Central
(9-0)
61
6
6. Edwardsville
(8-1)
40
7
7. Naperville North
(8-1)
25
9
8. St. Charles East
(9-0)
24
8
9. Marist
(8-1)
22
10
10. Naperville Neuqua Valley
(8-1)
16
T4
Others receiving votes: Oswego 12, Stevenson 9, Lincoln-Way East 4, Glenbard West 2, Barrington 2.
Class 7A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. East St. Louis (10)
(9-0)
109
1
2. Bradley-Bourbonnais (1)
(9-0)
97
2
3. Fenwick
(8-1)
86
3
4. St. Charles North
(8-1)
74
4
5. Rolling Meadows
(9-0)
60
5
(tie)Normal Community
(8-1)
60
T6
7. Benet
(7-2)
35
8
8. Rockford Auburn
(8-1)
28
5
(6A)
9. Batavia
(7-2)
19
T6
10. Quincy
(8-1)
16
8
(6A)
Others receiving votes: Glenbard North 15, Glenbrook North 13, Lake Zurich 6, Highland Park 5, Lincoln Park 3, Lincoln-Way Central 2, Machesney Park Harlem 1, St. Rita 1.
Class 6A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Spr) (7)
(9-0)
97
1
2. Prairie Ridge (3)
(9-0)
93
2
3. Cary-Grove
(8-1)
79
3
4. Lemont
(9-0)
71
4
5. Crete-Monee
(7-2)
48
7
6. Antioch
(9-0)
36
9
7. Rockford Boylan
(8-1)
28
10
8. Morgan Park
(8-1)
24
T8
(5A)
9. DeKalb
(7-2)
21
6
10. Oak Lawn Richards
(7-2)
14
NR
Others receiving votes: Montini 13, Galesburg 7, Danville 5, Riverside-Brookfield 3, St. Laurence 2, Rock Island 1, Marmion 1, Grayslake North 1.
Class 5A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Sterling (9)
(9-0)
108
2
2. Highland (1)
(8-1)
91
3
3. Peoria Central (1)
(8-1)
88
1
4. Washington
(7-2)
68
5
5. Morris
(7-2)
65
6
6. Centralia
(7-2)
46
7
7. Peoria Notre Dame
(6-3)
40
4
8. Chicago (Solorio Academy)
(7-2)
30
10
9. Hillcrest
(7-2)
9
NR
10. Vernon Hills
(6-3)
7
T8
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 5, Geneseo 4, Woodstock Marian 4, Nazareth 4, Kankakee 3, Metamora 3, Payton 3, Chicago (Goode) 3, Belvidere 2, Marion 1, Decatur Eisenhower 1, Rochelle 1, Woodstock North 1.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Althoff Catholic (8)
(9-0)
114
1
2. Phillips (1)
(8-1)
103
2
3. Rochester (1)
(8-1)
96
3
4. Johnsburg (1)
(9-0)
86
4
5. Columbia (1)
(9-0)
71
5
6. Herscher
(9-0)
63
5
(3A)
7. Genoa-Kingston
(9-0)
54
6
8. Mt. Zion
(8-1)
36
7
9. Aurora Central Catholic
(8-1)
19
9
10. Herrin
(8-1)
11
NR
Others receiving votes: Plano 10, Rockford Lutheran 5, Canton 4, Breese Central 3, Richmond-Burton 2, Breese Mater Dei 2.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. IC Catholic (12)
(9-0)
129
1
2. Wilmington
(9-0)
114
2
3. Monticello
(9-0)
99
3
4. Byron (1)
(9-0)
93
4
5. Newton
(9-0)
68
7
6. Mt. Carmel
(9-0)
55
8
7. Farmington
(9-0)
41
10
8. North-Mac
(8-1)
30
6
9. Westville
(9-0)
19
NR
10. Elmwood-Brimfield
(8-1)
15
NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsville 8, Bloomington Central Catholic 8, Pana 7, Tolono Unity 5, Carlinville 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Downs Tri-Valley (13)
(9-0)
130
1
2. Sterling Newman
(9-0)
113
3
3. Mendon Unity
(9-0)
96
4
4. Deer Creek-Mackinaw
(8-1)
86
2
5. Maroa-Forsyth
(8-1)
82
5
6. Hamilton West Hancock
(9-0)
62
6
7. Annawan-Wethersfield
(8-1)
43
8
8. Eastland-Pearl City
(8-1)
38
9
9. Fulton
(8-1)
25
7
10. DuQuoin
(7-2)
11
NR
Others receiving votes: Carmi White County 10, Red Bud 8, Eldorado 6, Bismarck-Henning 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1, Westchester St. Joseph 1, St. Bede 1.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Forreston (12)
(9-0)
129
1
2. Tuscola (1)
(9-0)
117
2
3. Ottawa Marquette
(9-0)
96
3
4. Stockton
(9-0)
95
4
5. Decatur St. Teresa
(8-1)
79
5
6. Lena-Winslow
(7-2)
63
6
7. Decatur Lutheran (LSA)
(9-1)
44
7
8. Argenta-Oreana
(8-1)
26
10
9. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
(7-2)
25
9
10. Aquin
(8-1)
20
NR
Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Arcola 4, Bureau Valley 4, Camp Point Central 3, Dakota 3, Stark County 1, LeRoy 1.
