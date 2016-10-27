High School Football

October 27, 2016 4:37 PM

Class 4A Playoff Preview: Carterville at Althoff

By Todd Eschman

NO. 16 CARTERVILLE AT NO. 1 ALTHOFF

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Lindenwood University-Belleville

Next Week: Winner advances to second round against either No. 8 Alton Marquette (7-2) or No. 9 Taylorville (7-2)

ATHOFF CRUSADERS (9-0)

Coach: Ken Turner (9th year, 65-34)

Rank: No. 1 on Illinois 4A poll

Playoff History: The Crusaders are making their seventh straight appearance, their 13th in 15 seasons and their 23rd overall. Under Turner, Althoff was the state runner-up Class 4A last season and in Class 2A. They were state champions under head coach Glenn Schott in 1980, 1989 and 1990.

Scouting Report: Althoff has thus far lost just one game over the last two seasons, that being the Class 4A state championship game to Chicago-Phillips, 51-7. Their multi-dimensional offense hasn't skipped despite some notable losses to graduation. Senior Trey Mosley ( 97-of-158, 1,510 yards, 22 TDs, 3 Ints) has led the Crusaders to 47.6 points per game. He throws to multiple targets including receivers C.J. Coldon (41 catches, 721 yards, 9 TD), Jordan Goodwin (29 catches, 483 yards, 5 TD) and Edwyn Brown (19 catches, 256 yards, 7 TD). Senior running back Jaylon Bester (120 carries, 1,711 yards, 14.3 avg., 20 TD) leads the metro-east in rushing. Linebackers Bryson Strong (81 tackles, 4 sacks, Int.) and Christian Wills (80 tackles, 8 sacks, fumble) leads a Crusaders defense that has held opponents to 16.6 points per game.

CARTERVILLE LIONS (5-4)

Coach: Dennis Drust (15th year, 126-36)

Rank: NA

Playoff history: The Lions have missed the playoffs only four times since 1986. They were the Class 3A State Champions in 1996 under coach Kerry Martin.

Scouting Report: The Lions have for years been a powerhouse in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference's Mississippi Division, with five undefeated regular seasons in head coach Dennis Drust's 15 seasons. They started the 2016 season at 2-4, their most crushing defeat of the season coming at the hands of chief rival, Herrin (8-1), 7-6. But they rallied to playoff eligibility with three consecutive wins against teams with a combined record of 3-24. The Lions average 27.4 points per game on offense, while allowing opponents an average of just 16 points against them.

