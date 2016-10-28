Lincoln-Way West figures to test top-ranked East St. Louis

NO. 31 LINCOLN-WAY WEST (5-4) AT NO. 2 EAST ST. LOUIS (9-0)
Kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday at Clyde Jordan Stadium, East St. Louis
Next week: Winner advances to the second round against No. 15 Glenbard North (7-2) or No. 18 Pekin (6-3)
(New Lenox) Lincoln-Way West Warriors (5-4)
Coach: Dave Ernst (fifth year, 43-15)
Rankings: Lincoln-Way West is unranked
Playoff history: Making its seventh straight playoff appearance — five in Class 5A — the Warriors are 10-6 all time in the postseason and reached the Class 5A state title game a year ago — losing to Nazareth Academy 42-21. The trip south is their second in as many years. The Warriors defeated Triad 31-7 in a second round playoff game in Troy last season.
Scouting Report: Playing at his third high school in as many years, West running back Justin LaBuhn (151 carries, 788 yards, 11 TD’s) leads a balanced offensive attack which also features quarterback Cal Pohrte (87 of 168 for 953 yards and 3 TD”s). West averages 22.2 points per game while allowing just under 14 points per contest
East St. Louis Flyers (9-0)
Coach: Darren Sunkett (15th year, 128-45)
Rankings: East St. Louis is ranked first in Class 7A
Playoff history: One of the most successful high school football programs in state history, the Flyers are making their amazing 36th playoff appearance and have an 82-28 playoff mark with seven state championships and three second place finishes. East St. Louis last won the state championsahip in 2008 when it defeated Geneva 33-14 in the title game. East St. Louis failed to qualify for the postseason a year ago becaus of the East St. Louis teachers strike.
Scouting report: Its hard to find a weakness on either side of the football for the Flyers who average over 43 points per game while giving up just 7.6 points per contest. On offense, University of Missouri recruit Reyondous Estes has found his ‘A’ game in recnet weeks and has completed 99 of 177 passes for just under 1,700 yards. Junior running backs Jarrell Anderson and Kevin Brown have com bined for over 1,400 yards and 25 touchdowns while receivers Charlando Robinson and All-American Jeff Thomas have 58 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Flyders defense has pitches fur shutouts and has been at its best in big games has been led by linebackers James Knight (98 tackles, 75 solos), LaMontre’ Harvey (80 tackles, 50 solos, 9 sacks) as well as Terrion Williams (76 tackles, 55 solos and 4 sacks).
