October 29, 2016 6:39 AM

High school football playoffs previews and finals

High school football playoffs kicked off in Illinois Friday night. There are 10 games involving metro-east teams in the first round.

Follow the links for a game preview or, if the game has been played, the highlights:

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Class 8A FINAL: Oak Park at Edwardsville

Class 4A FINAL: Carterville at Althoff

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Class 8A: O’Fallon at Loyola Academy

Class 7A: Belleville West at Normal Community

Class 7A: Lincoln-Way West at East St. Louis

Class 5A: Triad at Geneseo

Class 5A: Waterloo at Highland

Class 4A: Mater Dei at Central

Class 4A: Greenville at Columbia

Class 2A: Red Bud at DuQuoin

