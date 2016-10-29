High school football playoffs previews and finals

High school football playoffs kicked off in Illinois Friday night. There are 10 games involving metro-east teams in the first round.
Follow the links for a game preview or, if the game has been played, the highlights:
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
Class 8A FINAL: Oak Park at Edwardsville
Class 4A FINAL: Carterville at Althoff
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Class 8A: O’Fallon at Loyola Academy
Class 7A: Belleville West at Normal Community
Class 7A: Lincoln-Way West at East St. Louis
Class 5A: Waterloo at Highland
Class 4A: Mater Dei at Central
Class 4A: Greenville at Columbia
