Saturday’s Illinois high school football playoff scores

Here are Saturday’s Illinois state football playoff scores, first for metro-east teams and then the entire state:
Saturday’s Games
(local teams)
Class 8A
Loyola Academy 42, O’Fallon 14 (early fourth quarter)
Class 7A
Normal 20, Belleville West 18
East St. Louis 32, Lincoln-Way West 7 (second half)
Class 5A
Highland 10, Waterloo 6
Triad 35, Geneseo 7
Centralia 44, Mahomet-Seymour 0
Class 4A
Mater Dei 14, Central 7
Columbia 57, Greenville 30
Class 2A
Du Quoin 65, Red Bud 14
Playoff scores from around the state
Class 7A
Jacobs 51, Lincoln Park 8
Class 5A
Vernon Hills 56, Urban Prep/Bronzeville 6
Sycamore 42, Solorio Academy 21
Class 4A
Herrin 41, Watseka 7
Class 3A
Tolono Unity 46, Vandalia 20
Westville 57, Chicago Marine 0
Newton 61, Auburn 29
Pana 36, Marshall 35
Class 2A
Peru St. Bede 40, Westchester St. Joseph 13
St. Thomas More 44, Hamilton West Hancock 38
Class 1A
Freeport Aquin 52, Fithian Oakwood 13
