October 29, 2016 4:29 PM

Saturday’s Illinois high school football playoff scores

Here are Saturday’s Illinois state football playoff scores, first for metro-east teams and then the entire state:

Saturday’s Games

(local teams)

Class 8A

Loyola Academy 42, O’Fallon 14 (early fourth quarter)

Class 7A

Normal 20, Belleville West 18

East St. Louis 32, Lincoln-Way West 7 (second half)

Class 5A

Highland 10, Waterloo 6

Triad 35, Geneseo 7

Centralia 44, Mahomet-Seymour 0

Class 4A

Mater Dei 14, Central 7

Columbia 57, Greenville 30

Class 2A

Du Quoin 65, Red Bud 14

Playoff scores from around the state

Class 7A

Jacobs 51, Lincoln Park 8

Class 5A

Vernon Hills 56, Urban Prep/Bronzeville 6

Sycamore 42, Solorio Academy 21

Class 4A

Herrin 41, Watseka 7

Class 3A

Tolono Unity 46, Vandalia 20

Westville 57, Chicago Marine 0

Newton 61, Auburn 29

Pana 36, Marshall 35

Class 2A

Peru St. Bede 40, Westchester St. Joseph 13

St. Thomas More 44, Hamilton West Hancock 38

Class 1A

Freeport Aquin 52, Fithian Oakwood 13

