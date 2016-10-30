Powerful Triad rushing attack helps lead Knights past Geneseo

Read options could be one of the toughest offensive schemes to pick up on in football.
The Triad Knights’ scheme is the double-slot triple-option, making it even more difficult to pick up. Triad unleashed 436 yards of total offense in a 35-7 thumping of the Geneseo Maple Leafs in a Class 5A playoff game at Bob Reade Field
Triad quarterback Tommy Bauer ran for three touchdowns, and threw for another as the Knights moved into the second round with the road win
The Knights were unsuccessful on their first offensive drive, going 3-and-out. Fullback Tom Kraudel started the next one with a 64-yard run. Two plays later, he scored the only touchdown that Bauer did have a hand in.
Kraudel rushed for a game-high 185, and Trevor Nott, the left halfback, rushed for 114.
“The quarterback is the whole thing,” said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr. “He’s the one that stirs the drink. They were reading guys on the run, and, when it’s working, it is hard to defend. We couldn’t do it, and they made some adjustments. We were too late with our adjustments.”
After that Kraudel TD, Geneseo (6-4) rallied behind a 15-play, 58-yard drive that concluded with a Jackson one-yard punch up the middle. Jackson led the team in carries with 17 but only rushed for 45 yards. Drew Rapps led the team with 54 yards and Cade Humphries had 32. Geneseo’s offense produced 217 yards total.
“Our defense played outstanding,” said Triad coach Paul Bassler. “They played outstanding last week through three quarters, and just kind of got worn out, because we just couldn’t keep things going against Althoff. They came back here with this tremendous performance.”
Loyola 42, O’Fallon 14
The O’Fallon Panthers (5-5) put a scare into one of the top-10 ranked teams in the nation before falling in Chicago in a Class 8A playoff game.
O’Fallon jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Loyola — the No. 5-ranked high school team in the nation — in the first quarter before the Ramblers (10-0) responded with 42 unanswered points.
Du Quoin 65, Red Bud 14
Playoff experience came in handy as perennial playoff qualifier Du Quoin ran past Red Bud in a Class 2A playoff contest. Du Quoin (8-2) advanced into a second round game while Red Bud ends its season at 7-3.
