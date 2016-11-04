Class 5A playoff preview: Morris at Triad

1:26 South Gate Saloon serves food and fun Pause

1:53 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

3:06 Chester police chief remembers fallen officer James Brockmeyer

1:34 Undersized Edwardsville out-slugged in volleyball sectional

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper

2:01 War of 1812 veteran is remembered at rural resting place