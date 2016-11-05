Mater Dei football advances in playoff rout of Herrin

The Mater Dei Knights advanced to the quarterfinals of the IHSA football playoffs with a 47-14 upset win over the No. 3-seeded Herrin Tigers.
Mater Dei trailed 7-0 and 14-6 in the first quarter before outscoring Herrin 41-0 the rest of the way.
The 11-seeded Knights will play the winner of Columbia-Canton in the quarterfinals. A date and time for the matchup have not yet been set. Columbia currently leads Canton 21-19 with two minutes to play.
