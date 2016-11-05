Canton Little Giants stand tall after late comeback against Columbia

Canton got two touchdown passes in the final 2 minutes, 35 seconds, including a 74-yard TD reception by Kade Stancil with 53 seconds remaining, to stun the Columbia Eagles 27-21 and advance to the Class 4A state football quarterfinals.
Canton (9-2), which trailed 21-12 with 7:36 remaining, found new life on a 40-yard TD pass from Clint Wells to Nathan Lucas with 2:35 remaining. The extra point brought the Little Giants to within 21-19.
Columbia (10-1) recovered the onside kick, but was unable to get a second first down to keep the clock moving. Following a punt, Canton took over on its own 26 yard line and promptly took the lead when Stancil got behind the defense and scored on a 74-yard pass play.
Wells ran for the 2-point conversion to make it 27-21, but the Eagles still weren’t done after taking over at their own 16 with 48 seconds remaining.
A double-pass play from quarterback Greg Long to receiver Jordan Holmes to Mitch Daniels got the ball to the Canton 26. Two plays later, the Eagles were at the 18 with six seconds remaining, but a pass into the end zone by Long was batted down by Canton’s Preston Taylor and the Little Giants held on.
Byrd had a huge game on offense and defense, rolling up 199 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries while making several big plays at linebacker. Long was 19-for-35 for 183 yards with two TDs while Holmes caught eight passes for 103 yards.
Canton will be at home in the 4A quarterfinals next Saturday against Mater Dei (7-4), which beat Herrin 47-14 on Saturday.
