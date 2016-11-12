Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

Kicker Riley Patterson's 26-yard field goal on Edwardsville’s first offensive play of overtime lifted the Tigers to a 23-20 playoff victory over Oak Park-River Forest on Friday night at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.
Senior offensive lineman Israel Griffin and junior running back Kriston Davis helped the Belleville West Maroons to a must-win victory over the Alton Redbirds and IHSA Class 7A playoff contention. West will find out more about their playoff fate Saturday when pairings are announced.
Belleville West senior running back Paris Johnson rush d for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a win over a Southwestern Conference rival Granite City. The victory keeps the Maroons hopes for their fifth straight trip to the IHSA state football playoffs alive.
Belleville Township High School District 201 celebrated a century of high school football in Belleville, Illinois, on Saturday when Belleville West and Belleville East squared off in their annual rivalry game. The schools recognized members of the United States Armed Forces and players, alumni and coaches who were on the West campus for the big game.
Belleville West football defeated Belleville East 42-0 in the Maroons' 100th season. West junior running back Kriston Davis carried the ball 27 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Lancers.