Court denies Fenwick appeal, Flyers will face Plainfield North for state title

A Cook County Circuit Court has denied Fenwick High School’s request for it to intervene in the controversy swirling around its Illinois Class 7A football semifinal loss to Plainfield North Saturday.
Fenwick lost the game and its chance to face the East St. Louis Flyers for a state title because of the referees’ misinterpretation of rules sent the game to overtime which eventually led to a victory for Plainfield North.
In a statement released two hours after the game’s conclussion, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson acknowledged the error and that Fenwick should have been the winner, but evoked an IHSA bylaw which disallows any attempt by member schools to protest an officials on-field ruling.
Fenwick, a private college prepatory high school in Oak Park, filed a lawsuit Monday “seeking declaratory, injunctive and other relief against IHSA.”
Cook County Judge Kathleen Kennedy ruled against the injunction.
Fenwick was leading Plainfield North 10-7 late in the fourth quarter. As time expired, Fenwick quarterback Jacob Keller threw a fourth-and-15 pass down field to wind down the remainder of the game clock.
But game officials flagged Keller for intentional grounding and allowed Plainfield North an extra play from the spot of the penalty, which the Tigers converted to a game-tying field goal.
Plainfield North went on to win the game in overtime, 18-17.
By rule, however, Plainfield North never should have been allowed a final play. Anderson’s statement acknowledged as much.
“The game should have concluded on the final play of regulation and the untimed down should not have been awarded,” he wrote.
Citing IHSA bylaw 6.033, which says “the decisions of game officials shall be final; protests against the decision of a game official shall not be reviewed by the Board of Directors,” Anderson said he would not overturn the game’s outcome.
That decision promted Fenwick’s lawsuit.
Plainfield North will meet East St. Louis for the state championship on the campus of University of Illinois Saturday. Kick off at Memorial Stadium is at 4 p.m.
“Today’s decision by the Honorable Kathleen G. Kennedy in the Circuit Court of Chicago to uphold the result of the IHSA Class 7A Semifinal Football game is not a victory,” it reads. “There is no celebration and there are no winners in this circumstance. It is simply a resolution.
“The Fenwick High School community has been dealt a pair of devastating blows over the past few days, while Plainfield North had a historic moment shrouded in controversy simply for following the rules provided for them, first by the game officials, and then by the IHSA.”
The release hinted that the IHSA Board of Directors would review its bylaws to prevent similar situations in the future, but thanked the court for not intervening in its right to self governance.
“Judge Kennedy recognized the historic precedent that would have resulted if she had overturned the outcome of the game based on an officiating error,” the IHSA statement said. “This is the same pitfall our membership foresaw in originally approving the by-law, and that our Board of Directors recognized in their decision not to consider an appeal.”
