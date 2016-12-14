Belleville providing Cowboys another football star

It may have been cold on his recent recruiting visit to Wyoming, but the warmth C.J. Coldon felt from the coaching staff, players and fans of the Cowboys helped lead the Althoff High senior receiver and defensive back to his college decision.
Coldon has verbally committed to Wyoming and will sign with the Cowboys in February. The other local connection in Wyoming is Belleville West graduate Brian Hill, now a junior running back and the Cowboys’ all-time rushing leader.
Coldon traveled to Wyoming earlier this month to watch the Cowboys play San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
Coldon’s other offers were from Miami (Ohio), New Mexico, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa, Bowling Green and Tennessee Martin.
Coldon led Althoff receivers with 58 catches this season for 965 yards and 12 touchdowns. That boosted his career total in three years as a starter to 164 catches for 2,797 yards and 32 touchdowns.
In three years as a starting defensive back, Coldon had 157 tackles and six interceptions, including 49 tackles, one sack and an interception this year.
Althoff was 31-6 with Coldon in the starting lineup, including 24-2 the past two seasons.
Hill is the Cowboys’ career rushing leader with 4,194 yards and recently was named a third-team All-American by College Sports Madness. Hill was a first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection and was one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s top running back.
Hill ranks fourth in the nation this season with a single-season school record 1,767 rushing yards and is also fourth nationally with 21 rushing TDs. He also ranks 13th in the country in scoring (9.7 points per game) and 17th in all-purpose yards per game (141.69).
C.J Coldon by the numbers
Offense
Senior: 58 catches, 965 yards, 12 TDs
Junior: 64 catches, 1,347 yards, 17 TDs
Sophomore: 42 catches, 485 yards, three TDs
Career: 164 catches, 2,797 yards, 32 TDs
Defense
Senior: 49 tackles, one sack, one interception
Junior: 69 tackles, two interceptions
Sophomore: 39 tackles, three interceptions
Career: 157 tackles, six interceptions
