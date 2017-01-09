Epenesa impresses on national stage

Edwardsville High School senior defensive end A.J. Epenesa made a deeper impression on college recruiters on a national stage Saturday.
The University of Iowa commit recorded two tackles at the U.S. Army All-America Bowl in San Antonio, Texas and drew big-time praise from the NBC broadcasters who covered the game.
“I’d be shocked if Edwardsville (Ill.) High five-star A.J. Epenesa doesn’t start as a true freshman for Iowa,” wrote Steven Wiltfong, director of scouting for 247Sports, which ranks Epenesa as the sixth-best prospect overall in the nation.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end likely bolstered his stock in San Antonio.
“Epenesa could develop into the best player in this 2017 recruiting class,” Wiltfong added in his column last week.
Epenesa also ranks as one of the top basketball players in the St. Louis region. He currently leads the area in rebounds with an average of 14.7 per game. He’s also averaging 14 points per game.
The Tigers have had to make due without Epenesa since winning the championship game of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic as he prepared for the All-America game. Edwardsville has managed wins over East St. Louis and O’Fallon in his absence and, at 13-1, is ranked No. 3 in Illinois Class 4A by the Associated Press.
Next up for Epenesa is the inaugural Polynesian Bowl all-star game Jan. 21 in Honolulu. The game can be viewed on live streaming on ESPN3.
