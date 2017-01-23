1980 Crusaders to be honored by St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame

1:53 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete Pause

3:00 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa ready to get his senior season started

2:00 Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

3:00 Upgrades coming to area Wehrenberg theaters

1:28 Longtime Signal Hill fire chief retires

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man