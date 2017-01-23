1980 Crusaders to be honored by St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame

The 1980 Althoff High School Crusaders football team will be among the honorees at the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner to be held at the Gateway Classic Car St. Louis Showroom in O’Fallon on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Led by head coach Glenn Schott, the Crusaders finished the season 12-1 and captured the first of the three IHSA Class 4A state championships they would win over the next decade. It also was Belleville’s first state football championship.
The team is not among the Hall of Fame class of inductees, but will receive the Whitey Herzog Award of Champions and the event. Schott will accept on behalf of the team.
This is the first year the annual induction dinner will be held in the metro-east, and it will be the first all-Illinois class of honorees.
Tickets are $90 per person. Tables of eight are $720 and can be purchased by calling 314-226-1190; online at www.stlshof.com; or by check, mailed to St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, 1400 South 3rd St., St. Louis, Mo. 63127.
Inductees include 13 accomplished professional athletes and sports figures, all of whom hail from southern Illinois.
As part of the program, honorees will be interviewed by an area sportscaster or reporter, a Hall of Fame trademark. Those interviewers include: Tom Ackerman (sports director, KMOX), Todd Eschman (sports editor, Belleville News-Democrat), Ron Jacober (KMOX), Randy Karraker (101-ESPN), Greg Marecek (radio and television veteran) and Eileen Waters (auto racing reporter).
Inductees
▪ Dave Butz, longtime NFL defensive lineman and Belleville resident.
▪ Gary Gaetti, former major league third baseman and Centralia native.
▪ Craig Hentrich, former NFL kicker from Godfrey.
▪ Rich Herrin, McKendree College basketball star and former head coach at Southern Illinois University.
▪ Marnie Triefenbach-Herrling, Belleville West graduate and volleyball All-American at Stanford.
▪ Dana Howard, East St. Louis graduate, All-American linebacker at University of Illinois and former NFL player.
▪ Mannie Jackson, Edwardsville graduate and chairman and owner of the Harlem Globetrotters.
▪ Arnie Knepper, Belleville auto racer.
▪ Carl Mauck, McLeansboro native, SIU graduate, 13-year NFL veteran and longtime college and pro coach.
▪ Don Ohl, Murphysboro native, Edwardsville graduate and former NBA standout.
▪ Kirk Rueter, former major league pitcher from Nashville.
▪ Tom Stock, world-class power lifter and U.S. Olympian from Belleville and Mascoutah.
▪ Tom Wargo, Centralia resident and senior golf champion.
Special awards
▪ Whitey Herzog Award of Champions – 1980 Althoff state champion football team.
▪ President’s Choice Award – Fred Huff, former SIU sports information director.
▪ Metro Legends Award of Coaches – Dave Luechtefeld, Okawville High School.
▪ Heart of Gold Award – R.J. Krause, youth sports advocate in East St. Louis.
