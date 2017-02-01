Metro-east college football signings

Player
High School
Position
College
A.J. Epenesa
Edwardsville
DE
Iowa
Jeff Thomas
East St. Louis
WR
Miami
Reyondous Estes
East St. Louis
QB
Minnesota
James Knight
East St. Louis
LB-DB
Illinois
Riley Patterson
Edwardsville
Kicker
Memphis
Jaylon Bester
Althoff
RB
Miami (Ohio)
C.J. Coldon
Althoff
WR-DB
Wyoming
Bryson Strong
Althoff
LB
SIU Carbondale
Tate Rujawitz
Edwardsville
OL-DL
SIU Carbondale
Lucas Davis
Edwardsville
OL
SIU Carbondale
Edwyn Brown
Althoff
WR-DB
Eastern Illinois
Brenden Dickmann
Edwardsville
QB
McKendree
Sean Bonham
Collinsville
WR-DB
McKendree
Malik Giddens
O’Fallon
OL
McKendree
Deion Norfleet
O’Fallon
DB
McKendree
Brian Ahle
O’Fallon
DL
McKendree
Jarvus Smith
O’Fallon
TE
McKendree
Zach Williams
Civic Memorial
RB-LB
McKendree
Jack Lanxon
Belleville West
DB-WR
Truman State
Mason Hewitt
O’Fallon
RB
Truman State
Israel Griffin
Belleville West
OL
Truman State
Markevion Darough
East St. Louis
DB
Clark Atlanta U.
Tahler Cook
East St. Louis
DB
Clark Atlanta U.
Trey Mosley
Althoff
QB
Quincy
Montrail Clay
O’Fallon
DB
Quincy
Trevore Sanders
Collinsville
DB
Central Missouri
Ethan Salopek
Triad
LB
Saint Xavier U.
Christian Wills
Althoff
DL
Pittsburg State
Colin Schuetz
Mater Dei
QB
Wisconsin-Platteville
Robert Gonzales
O’Fallon
DB
Colorado School of Mines
Brice Haselhorst
Central
FB-DE
St. Francis
Paris Johnson
Belleville West
RB
Olivet Nazarene
Chris Branson
Althoff
LB
Olivet Nazarene
Alvin Harris
O’Fallon
DL
Rockford U.
Austin Patton
Waterloo
WR
Illinois College
Collin Thomas
Central
RB-LB
Missouri Baptist
Jacob Craig
Belleville West
OL
Missouri Baptist
Donte Nettles
Carlyle
RB
Missouri Baptist
Cody Markle
Alton
OL-DL
Missouri Baptist
Cole Pedtke
Nashville
TE-DE
Missouri Baptist
Royce Payne
Althoff
DL
Greenville College
Sam Fitch
Althoff
OL
Greenville College
Tyler Gorsich
Central
OL
Greenville College
Stephon Belt
Althoff
WR-DB
Robert Morris-Chicago
Gerlik Garlington
Mascoutah
DB
Trinity International
Jordan Wheat
Wesclin
OL-DL
Culver Stockton
Ken Dixon
East St. Louis
LB
Iowa Western JC
Lamontre’ Harvey
East St. Louis
DL
Iowa Western JC
Malcolm Bell
East St. Louis
DB
Jones County JC
Comments