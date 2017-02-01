Metro-east college football signings

2:00 Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win Pause

2:55 You're never too young to rock out to the classics

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:24 SIUE Science East building construction resumes

2:17 Gibault senior talks 22-point performance in win over Triad

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:02 Demonstrators on Public Square protest President Trump's executive order

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.