February 1, 2017 12:49 PM

Metro-east college football signings

Player

High School

Position

College

A.J. Epenesa

Edwardsville

DE

Iowa

Jeff Thomas

East St. Louis

WR

Miami

Reyondous Estes

East St. Louis

QB

Minnesota

James Knight

East St. Louis

LB-DB

Illinois

Riley Patterson

Edwardsville

Kicker

Memphis

Jaylon Bester

Althoff

RB

Miami (Ohio)

C.J. Coldon

Althoff

WR-DB

Wyoming

Bryson Strong

Althoff

LB

SIU Carbondale

Tate Rujawitz

Edwardsville

OL-DL

SIU Carbondale

Lucas Davis

Edwardsville

OL

SIU Carbondale

Edwyn Brown

Althoff

WR-DB

Eastern Illinois

Brenden Dickmann

Edwardsville

QB

McKendree

Sean Bonham

Collinsville

WR-DB

McKendree

Malik Giddens

O’Fallon

OL

McKendree

Deion Norfleet

O’Fallon

DB

McKendree

Brian Ahle

O’Fallon

DL

McKendree

Jarvus Smith

O’Fallon

TE

McKendree

Zach Williams

Civic Memorial

RB-LB

McKendree

Jack Lanxon

Belleville West

DB-WR

Truman State

Mason Hewitt

O’Fallon

RB

Truman State

Israel Griffin

Belleville West

OL

Truman State

Markevion Darough

East St. Louis

DB

Clark Atlanta U.

Tahler Cook

East St. Louis

DB

Clark Atlanta U.

Trey Mosley

Althoff

QB

Quincy

Montrail Clay

O’Fallon

DB

Quincy

Trevore Sanders

Collinsville

DB

Central Missouri

Ethan Salopek

Triad

LB

Saint Xavier U.

Christian Wills

Althoff

DL

Pittsburg State

Colin Schuetz

Mater Dei

QB

Wisconsin-Platteville

Robert Gonzales

O’Fallon

DB

Colorado School of Mines

Brice Haselhorst

Central

FB-DE

St. Francis

Paris Johnson

Belleville West

RB

Olivet Nazarene

Chris Branson

Althoff

LB

Olivet Nazarene

Alvin Harris

O’Fallon

DL

Rockford U.

Austin Patton

Waterloo

WR

Illinois College

Collin Thomas

Central

RB-LB

Missouri Baptist

Jacob Craig

Belleville West

OL

Missouri Baptist

Donte Nettles

Carlyle

RB

Missouri Baptist

Cody Markle

Alton

OL-DL

Missouri Baptist

Cole Pedtke

Nashville

TE-DE

Missouri Baptist

Royce Payne

Althoff

DL

Greenville College

Sam Fitch

Althoff

OL

Greenville College

Tyler Gorsich

Central

OL

Greenville College

Stephon Belt

Althoff

WR-DB

Robert Morris-Chicago

Gerlik Garlington

Mascoutah

DB

Trinity International

Jordan Wheat

Wesclin

OL-DL

Culver Stockton

Ken Dixon

East St. Louis

LB

Iowa Western JC

Lamontre’ Harvey

East St. Louis

DL

Iowa Western JC

Malcolm Bell

East St. Louis

DB

Jones County JC

