Belleville West graduate Hill about to realize his NFL dream

For Belleville West graduate Brian Hill, the waiting is the hardest part.
Hill, 21, is expected to hear his name called in the third or fourth round of the National Football League draft. The first round is scheduled for Thursday, followed by the second and third rounds Friday and the final four rounds Saturday.
“I’m good mentally. Just calm,” Hill said Tuesday from Philadelphia, where he was about to attend an NFL Players Association pre-draft meeting. “I’m keeping busy. There’s not really a lot of time to think about the draft. I’m going to be relieved when it’s over. I want to know what team I’m going to. I’m ready to play football.”
Hill will be back in Belleville for the draft, watching it on TV with West coach Cameron Pettus and others at Pettus’ home.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pound Hill is one of the top running backs in the nation. In three seasons at the University of Wyoming, he set school records with 4,287 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. As a junior last fall, Hill gained a personal-best 1,860 yards, and his 22 rushing TDs were a Wyoming single-season record.
Hill declared for the draft in December, opting to bypass his senior season. And he isn’t particular about which team calls his name. One website linked Hill to the Kansas City Chiefs, who have made it clear they are seeking help at running back.
“I really don’t care where I play. Any of the 32 teams are good enough for me,” said Hill, represented by Washington, D.C.-based agent Adisa Bakari. “I just want to be the best Brian I’ve ever been when I get to (training) camp. I’ve been hearing third or fourth round, but I don’t care if I get picked up in the seventh round.”
Hill, who has been compared to Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray, first began to think about playing in the NFL eight years ago.
“Pro football has been a dream of mine since seventh grade,” Hill said. “It’s almost surreal – and humbling. I know after I get drafted, I can’t settle for just being drafted. That can’t be my dream. It’s always been my dream to make it to the NFL. Now I need a new dream, and that’s to excel in the NFL.”
According to a scouting report, Hill has the size to be an every-down running back in the NFL. His motor never stops, he follows his blockers well and needs little time to accelerate to full speed. Defenders are unable to arm-tackle Hill, and Hill helps himself with an ability to take care of the ball. Last season, he fumbled just once in 349 carries.
“I think I’m a complete running back,” said Hill, who graduated from West in 2014. “I can run the ball between the tackles, outside the tackles, catch the ball out of the backfield and I’m the best pass-protecting back in this draft class.”
Hill signed with Wyoming after a strong senior season with the Maroons. He rushed for 778 yards and 15 TDs on just 88 carries as he shared backfield duties with Antoine Davis. Hill also caught 10 passes for 332 yards and six TDs. As a linebacker, Hill recorded 60 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one sack.
Hill said Wyoming, a member of the Mountain West Conference, always will occupy a special spot in his heart.
“I had some great games at Wyoming; I had some great times. I’ll always be grateful for it,” Hill said. “But I’ve been waiting (for the draft) since the end of the season, to know where I’m going to be playing next year. It’s almost here.
“I always planned to leave (college) early. Coming out of high school, it was always a plan for me to go in, win a starting spot and play to the best of my ability. I knew if I did that, I could go to the NFL early. I give a lot of credit to my teammates and the scheme at Wyoming. We were a power-running offense and my O-line did a great job for three years.”
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
