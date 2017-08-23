Can anybody compete with Flyers in the SWC? We’re about to find out.

Defending Class 7A state champion East St. Louis is at the head of the class in the Southwestern Conference for the 2017 high school football season, with Edwardsville, Belleville West and O’Fallon also fielding strong teams.
The 2017 season will be the last in the SWC for Granite City, which is leaving the league in all sports following the 2017-18 school year.
Here is a brief outlook on the SWC football season:
Alton
2016 record: (0-9, 0-7)
Coach: Eric Dickerson (4th season, 1-26)
Key Returning players: Kevin Caldwell, sr. (WR/DB); Jonathon Bumpers, sr. (WR/DB), Darrell Smith, sr. (RB/DB); Angelo Redden, sr., (OL/DL), Kiondrey Samuelton, sr., (RB/SS); Donovan Porter, jr. (G/DL)
How Coach Dickerson sees it: “We’ve got numbers with 95 kids in the program, especially when considering that we’ve been 1-8 and 0-9 the last two years. I’ve been very pleased in that we’ve had great turnout in the summer. It’s been great to see in that the kids are determined to this program around.
“Our goal this season isn’t just to be competitive and win some games. We all feel — the coaches and the kids — like we have the potential to be a playoff team. The attitude is just tremendous.”
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
at Highland
7 p.m.
Sept. 1
Quincy
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Collinsville
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
at Belleville West
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Edwardsville
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
at Belleville East
7 p.m.
Oct. 6
O’Fallon
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
at Granite City
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
at East St. Louis
7 p.m.
Belleville East
2016 record: (1-8, 1-6)
Coach: Kris Stephens (3rd season, 7-12)
Key returning players: Kienen Waller, jr. (QB), Freddie Waller, sr. (Slot WR); Quantavious Alexander, sr. (WR); Dondi Fuller, sr. (WR/DB); Xavier Medina,jr., (LB); Nick Cole, jr. (DT/G); Aubrey Parker, soph. (S/CB)
How Coach Stephens sees it: “We are very excited about this season. Last year we were forced to play a number of underclassmen and we took our lumps at times. We are looking for that to pay off this year. We have seven starters on offense and four on defense that started or played significant minutes last year.
“Our offseason had great commitment by the kids. Our seniors have done a great job leading the team. We start off with Chaminade and Highland then the always tough trip through the conference. We play four of our first five games on the road, then finish with three of four at home. Hopefully that will have us ready for a playoff push.”
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
at St. Louis Chaminade
7 p.m.
Sept. 1
at Highland
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
at Granite City
7 p.m.
Sept. 16
East St. Louis
1 p.m.
Sept. 22
at O’Fallon
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
Alton
7 p.m.
Oct. 6
at Edwardsville
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
Collinsville
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
Belleville West
7 p.m.
Belleville West
2016 record (5-5, 5-2)
Coach: Cameron Pettus (7th season, 32-28)
Key returning players: Khari Kollore, sr. (DE/TE); Keith Randolph, jr. (DE), Sherond Boyd sr., (OLB); Lamondre Carter, sr. (OLB), Will Lanxon, jr., (WR/DB); Josh Rosebud, sr., (WR/DB); Kriston Davis, sr. (RB/DB)
How Coach Pettus sees it: “I really like what I see so far. I think our defense is fast and working hard and I think our offense is getting better. We’ve got a lot of young kids up front who haven’t played a lot at the varsity level, but I like the direction we’re going in and the amont of hard work these kids continue to give.
“We’ve got a lot of skill kids back. But we’ve also got great senior leadership. Great football teams always have great leaders on the team. It’s not always the coach. It’s a group of good kids and we’ve got high expectations. But we’ve always got high expectations with this football program.”
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
at Quincy
7 p.m.
Sept. 2
Timber Creek, NJ at East St. Louis
4 p.m.
Sept. 8
at O’Fallon
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
Alton
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
at Granite City
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
East St. Louis
1 p.m.
Oct. 6
at Collinsville
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
Edwardsville
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Belleville East
7 p.m.
Collinsville
2016 record: (2-7, 2-5)
Coach: Rick Reinhart (3rd season, 5-13)
Key returning players: Juan Garth, sr. (RB/SB); Mike Bauer, sr. (DE/OG); Noah Bailey, sr. (CB/WR), Dawson LeMaster, sr. (TE/C); Tim Flynn, sr., (OT/DT); Dustin Petty, sr., (OT/DT)
How Coach Reinhart sees it: “This is probably the youngest team I’ve ever coached. We don’t have many seniors but the ones that we have I couldn’t be more proud of because they’ve stuck with our program for the last two or three years. Our goal is to be ready to play every Friday night and to improve each week. If we do that, who knows what can happen.”
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
at Althoff (Lindenwood Stadium)
7 p.m.
Sept. 1
Triad
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
at Alton
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
O’Fallon
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
at East St. Louis
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
Granite City
7 p.m.
Oct. 6
Belleville West
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
at Belleville East
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Edwardsville
7 p.m.
East St. Louis
2016 record: (14-0, 7-0)
Coach: Darren Sunkett (16th season, 133-45)
Key players: Christian Perez, sr., (QB); Jarrell Anderson, sr., (RB); Perez Hall, sr. (WR/DB), Eric Owens Jr. sr, (LB); Terrion Williams, sr. (DL); Walter Baxter sr., (OL); Lawaun Powell, soph. (WR), Charlando Robinson, sr., (RB/TE)
How Coach Sunkett sees it: “The kids know what the goal is for everyone in this program. They just have to realize that they’ll have to work twice as hard this year to get it done.”
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 26
New Lenox Providence Catholic
5 p.m.
Sept. 2
Shreveport, La. Evangel Christian Academy
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Edwardsville
7 p.m.
Sept. 16
at Belleville East
1 p.m.
Sept. 22
Collinsville
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
at Belleville West
1 p.m.
Oct. 6
Granite City
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
at O’Fallon
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
Alton
7 p.m.
Edwardsville
2016 record: (10-2, 6-1)
Coach: Matt Martin (7th season, 55-13)
Key returning players: Cale Warrer, sr. (C); Kendall Abdur-Rahman, jr., (QB); Dionte Rodgers, jr., (RB); Jacob Stelhorn, sr., (OT/DL); Ryan Connelly, sr., (LB); Rodney Smith, sr. (DB)
How Coach Martin sees it: “We will get an early look to see what we’re made of playing Naperville North, Christian Brothers College (CBC) and East St. Louis, the first weeks of the season. We have great senior leaders on this football team. This is a good group of kids. We’ve had a good couple good weeks of practice and we’re anxious to see what we can do.”
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 26
Naperville North
3 p.m.
Sept. 1
Christian Brothers College Prep (Mo.)
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
at East St. Louis
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
Granite City
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
at Alton
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
O’Fallon
7 p.m.
Oct. 6
Belleville East
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
at Belleville West
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
Collinsville
7 p.m.
Granite City
2016 record: (4-5, 3-4)
Coach: Carl Luehmann. (9th season, 22-51)
Key returning players: Freddy Edwards, soph., (QB); Eugene Williba, sr., (RB); Adam Marmion, sr., (TE/DT), Richard Graham (RB/S); Austin Bonvicino (OL/DT); Dominic Sandella (OL/DL)
How Coach Luehmann sees it: “Each year we head into the season hoping to make the playoffs and this season is certainly no exception. We’re looking forward to playing Jerseryville on Friday and we’ll take it from there. I seems like we have picked it in practice the last week and we’ve looked better as time has gone on here. Freddy (Edwards) I think has matured a lot in the last year. He’s a three sport athlete and it’s difficult to sometimes put in the time as far as schemes and pass routes with his receivers. But he came in this summer and has really worked hard. He’s a little bigger and stronger as well.”
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
Jerseyville
7 p.m.
Sept. 1
Carbondale
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Belleville East
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
at Edwardsville
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Belleville West
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
at Collinsville
7 p.m.
Oct. 6
at East St. Louis
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
Alton
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
O’Fallon
7 p.m.
O’Fallon
2016 record: (5-5, 4-3)
Coach: Brandon Joggerst (11th season, 63-39)
Key returning players: Deven Monahan, sr., (LB); Robert Hayes, sr. (OL); Ryan Sedlacek, sr. (OL); Willie Robinson, jr. (DE), Ronald Anthony, sr. (WR); Max Gibbs, sr. (LB); Anneus Riggs, soph., (DB/WR); Christian Curtis, jr. (QB)
How Coach Joggerst sees it :“The senior class has been outstanding and has truly committed to providing positive leadership and showing the underclass the right way to do things. They have been great role models for the younger players. I am really proud of the growth they have accrued throughout the summer and preseason practice and we are excited to start the season.”
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
Hazelwood Central
7 p.m.
Sept. 1
at Normal West
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Belleville West
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
at Collinsville,
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Belleville East
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
at Edwardsville
7 p.m.
Oct. 6
at Alton
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
East St. Louis
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Granite City
7 p.m.
