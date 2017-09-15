Kriston Davis runs the ball during the Gateway Scholars Classic in East St. Louis in Week 1.
Kriston Davis runs the ball during the Gateway Scholars Classic in East St. Louis in Week 1. Jimmy J. Simmons
Kriston Davis runs the ball during the Gateway Scholars Classic in East St. Louis in Week 1. Jimmy J. Simmons

High School Football

Davis gets West off to best start in four years

By Todd Eschman

teschman@bnd.com

September 15, 2017 9:28 PM

Belleville West is off to its best season start since 2013 thanks to a 20-6 win over Alton on Friday.

The Maroons got out ahead of the Redbirds in the second quarter with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Matt Schmidt to Will Lanxon. It was followed six minutes later by a 33-yard touchdown run by Kriston Davis.

Davis later stretched the West advantage with a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 163 yards on 31 carries. Davis has rushed for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Alton spoiled the shutout with a blocked punt recovery in the Maroons’ end zone with 1:44 left.

Schmidt was 7 of 16 passing for 108 yards. Lanxon had six catches for 95 yards.

West started its 2013 campaign with five straight wins. The Maroons ended up falling to Oswego East in the first round of the playoffs that season.

Belleville West (3-1) travels to Granite City at 7 p.m. Friday for a Southwestern Conference game. Alton (2-2) will face visiting Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Flyers wideout made key touchdown catch in win over Tigers

Flyers wideout made key touchdown catch in win over Tigers 1:38

Flyers wideout made key touchdown catch in win over Tigers
East St. Louis football coach on Flyers' win over Edwardsville 2:09

East St. Louis football coach on Flyers' win over Edwardsville
Althoff football's defense shuts down Mater Dei 1:01

Althoff football's defense shuts down Mater Dei

View More Video