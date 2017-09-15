Davis gets West off to best start in four years

Belleville West is off to its best season start since 2013 thanks to a 20-6 win over Alton on Friday.
The Maroons got out ahead of the Redbirds in the second quarter with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Matt Schmidt to Will Lanxon. It was followed six minutes later by a 33-yard touchdown run by Kriston Davis.
Davis later stretched the West advantage with a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 163 yards on 31 carries. Davis has rushed for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Alton spoiled the shutout with a blocked punt recovery in the Maroons’ end zone with 1:44 left.
Schmidt was 7 of 16 passing for 108 yards. Lanxon had six catches for 95 yards.
West started its 2013 campaign with five straight wins. The Maroons ended up falling to Oswego East in the first round of the playoffs that season.
Belleville West (3-1) travels to Granite City at 7 p.m. Friday for a Southwestern Conference game. Alton (2-2) will face visiting Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Comments