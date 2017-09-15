High School Football

Edwardsville drubs Granite City for first victory

By Todd Eschman

September 15, 2017 10:59 PM

The Granite City Warriors continue to struggle without injured sophomore quarterback Freddy Edwards.

Edwardsville picked up its first win of the season Friday at Granite City’s expense 52-7.

The Warriors started the season 2-0 behind Edwards but lost him to a shoulder injury in the first half of their Week 3 loss to Belleville East. They’ve struggled to score since.

Edwardsville, meanwhile, is without running back Dionte Rodgers. Still, Antonio Thigpen Jr. rumbled for 171 yards and four touchdowns to carry the Tigers.

Quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman passed for 107 yards and rushed for 62 more.

Granite City (2-2) returns home against Belleville West at 7 p.m. Friday.

Edwardsville, which entered the game 0-3 for the first time since 2011, next travels to Alton.

